Community briefs

Review Medicare drug coverage

Healthy Generations Area Agency on Aging will host free Medicare Part D open enrollment appointments, virtually and in person. Now is the time to review your Medicare prescription drug coverage and compare with this year’s available plans to make sure you are getting the best quality for the cost. Trained counselors will be available to provide one-on-one individual reviews beginning Oct. 17.

Call 540/371-3375 to schedule an appointment with a certified counselor. Complete the Medicare Part D worksheet which is available online at bit.ly/3BlNSCl. When complete, mail to 460 Lendall Lane, Fredericksburg, VA 22405; or fax to 540/371-3384.

Sing along on World Singing Day

Every year on the third Saturday in October people around the globe come together to sing on World Singing Day and celebrate their common humanity.

Participation on Saturday can range from singing with friends and family at home, to inviting the whole community to gather in the town center to sing local favorite songs. In Spotsylvania County, The Spotsylvanians Chorus invites people to gather at The Village in Spotsylvania Towne Centre from 2 to 5 p.m. Free lyric booklets will be provided so people can sing along to the original recordings of songs from the Beatles and Sinatra to current hits.

Save your seeds for upcoming swap

The Master Gardeners Association of the Central Rappahannock Area is planning its annual Seed Swap for Jan. 29, 2023, at the Rowser Building, 739 Emancipation Highway. Information will be posted at mgacra.org and facebook.com/MGACRA.

Bring your seeds in labeled and dated envelopes. Hybrids, noxious and invasive seeds are not allowed; check the group’s website for the link to see the list of invasives. Bring usable garden-related items that you are ready to pass on for the free trade table.

Speakers and children’s activities are being planned. Seed Swap is a great opportunity to exchange garden tips, learn from experts and get encouragement from fellow gardeners to try something new.

Golf tourney rescheduled

Due to unsafe weather conditions caused by Hurricane Ian, the Spotsylvania Lions Club Charity Golf Tournament has been rescheduled to Nov. 4 at 3 p.m. Golfers of all levels are invited to join in the event at Fredericksburg Country Club.

All golfers interested in participating in this nine-hole, two-player team, charity golf tournament are encouraged to do so by Oct. 28 to assure their place in the tournament.

The team entry fee is $170; individual fee entry is $85.

Tournament sponsorships and donations of raffle and/or door prizes are welcome. All net proceeds will be used to pay for eye and hearing exams, diabetes, and cancer care as well as the purchase of eyeglasses and hearing aids for deserving and less fortunate children and adults in our community.

For more information and application forms, contact Lion John Gattuso at 540/898-2911 or osuttag1@verizon.net.

Volunteers needed

Rappahannock United Way offers Prosper Tax Services, its free tax preparation service, for residents of Planning District 16. Its goal is to assist clients with their federal and state tax returns and provide financial education. Volunteers are needed to participate as greeters and preparers.

All volunteers will need to certify with the IRS. RUW will provide all materials and training. Tax season and training begin January 2023. For more information and to register, visit ruw.givepulse.com/event/326114-Interested-Tax-Volunteers.

Celebrate Girls on the Run

Join Girls on the Run Piedmont on Nov. 13 at the Eastern View High School stadium for an unforgettable afternoon of excitement, positivity and celebration. This non-competitive 5K event is a time to come together as a community and applaud our girls on the lessons they have learned and the confidence they have built through the group’s fall season.

Proceeds from the 5K celebration will support the Girls on the Run Piedmont scholarship fund, which helps keep the Girls on the Run spark alive for girls in Fredericksburg and Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Rappahannock, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.

Run, walk, cheer or volunteer at Eastern View High School football stadium, 16332 Cyclone Way, Culpeper. For more information or to register visit gotrpiedmont.org.

Crafters needed

The Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair annual fall craft show will be held Nov. 5, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Spaces are available inside the buildings and in the pavilion. Contact Myrna Heflin for more information at 540/373-1294.

The Patawomeck Indian Tribe craft show will be held Nov. 12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., indoors at Eagles Lodge 4124, 21 Cool Springs Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22405.

All items must be handmade. Lunch will be available. For more information, call Minnie Lightner at 540/842-0501; or email cowboy_john1@msn.com.

The Fraternal Order of Police Auxiliary’s Fall Vendor and Craft Fair is Nov. 12, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the FOP Lodge.

Vendors and crafters are needed to participate at the event. Part of the proceeds will be donated to The Wounded Warrior Project. For information on signing up, email Lodge14auxiliary@gmail.com.

Garden Week to focus on King George sites

Historic Garden Week in Virginia is an annual Garden Club of Virginia event and fundraiser. Known as “America’s Largest Open House,” the event is the only statewide home and garden tour in the nation; 2023 marks the 90th anniversary of Historic Garden Week. Proceeds from the event are used for restoration and preservation of historic public gardens in the commonwealth and a student fellowship.

Rappahannock Valley Garden Club will host the tour in King George County on April 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Approximately 900 attendees will tour selected King George homes and gardens.

Area businesses have an opportunity to receive exposure by providing a sponsorship for the event or advertising in the regional tour brochure. To inquire about a sponsorship, contact Kelly Johnson at fitzkel@aol.com.

Senior center plans events

The seniors will attend “Riverside Christmas Spectacular” on Nov. 30 at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts.

A day trip to MGM National Harbor is Nov. 15; the International Tattoo is April 23, 2023, and an overnight trip to the Brandywine Valley, including Longwood Gardens, is May 23–25, 2023.

The Fredericksburg Seniors office, at 408 Canal St., is open on Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., to sign up for trips, pay membership dues, get information or shop the thrift store; the phone number is 540/371-2429.