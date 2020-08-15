Community briefs

BACK-TO-SCHOOL HELP OFFERED
The Interfaith Community Council and Salvation Army Fredericksburg Corps are offering a “Back to School” clothing assistance program, by appointment only, to area families.
Families with school-age children in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford may apply. Participants will need proof of residence, such as a driver’s license, lease or mortgage; proof of income from pay stubs or Social Services letter; and proof of children in their care such as birth certificates, medical cards or school records.
The program will be administered at the Salvation Army’s new office at 2014C Lafayette Blvd., in Fredericksburg from 9–11 a.m. and 2–4 p.m. on Wednesday, Friday, Aug. 26 and 28, and Sept. 2 and 4.
Appointments can be made by calling 540/373-3431, weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except during lunch, from noon to 1 p.m.
FESTIVAL CALLS FOR ARTISTS
Dance Matrix & Company will host “Distancing Together” on Sept. 26, giving the community a taste of the rich and vibrant variety of arts groups and artists in the area. Grants from the Fredericksburg Arts Commission and the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative will give artists a performing opportunity and funding to create new works.
The event will be at the Dorothy Hart Community Center. In case of COVID-19 restrictions and the community center is closed, the festival will be held at Old Mill Park in a covered pavilion.
DMC invites artists ages 18 and up to apply, to perform in the evening show, to teach afternoon classes and workshops, or to display their works in an exhibit.
The planning committee hopes that artists of many different genres will apply. Students and artists under 18 must be submitted through a producing organization. Check out the Emerging Artist Program on the DMC website for details.
Information and applications can be found on the company’s web site at dancematrixcompany.com; email questions to liv2dns@earthlink.net.
FREE MEALS POLICY IS ANNOUNCED
Fredericksburg City Public Schools has announced its policy for providing free meals to all children served under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs. Each school or central school nutrition office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by any interested party.
All schools in the division will participate in the Community Eligibility Provision as implemented under the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010. Free breakfast and lunch will be made available to all enrolled students; a schedule is available at cityschoolscafe.com.
CRAFTERS AND VENDORS NEEDED
Crafters and vendors are needed for a show to be held at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave., on Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event will be held rain or shine. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Admission and parking are free for the general public. Contact Myrna Heflin at 540/373-1294; or fredfair123@gmail.com to apply or for more information.
The FOP Auxiliary will host a fall vendor and craft fair on Nov. 8 at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge, 3700 Fallwood Lane. Inside tables are available for $35 for an 8-foot table; outside space is $20. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Wounded Warrior Project. Email the Auxiliary at Lodge15Auxiliary@gmail.com for more information.
PRESCHOOL TO MARK 50th
ANNIVERSARY
Mrs. Young’s Corner Pre-School will celebrate its 50th anniversary on Sept. 26, from 2–5 p.m., on the school grounds in Unionville.
All past and present students and staff are invited to attend. Bring your own chair. RSVP by Sept. 15 by calling 540/854-5240 or 540/710-4339.
CHORALE TO HOST OPEN HOUSE
Blue Ridge Chorale will host its open house at Culpeper Baptist Church (courtyard), 318 S. West St., Culpeper, today from 4–6 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required.
Rehearsals for the winter season are on Monday evenings at Culpeper Baptist Church (sanctuary), beginning Aug. 31.
Safety guidelines for the upcoming season and registration are available online at brcsings.com. Call 540/219-8837 with any questions.
DESIGN ‘BRAS FOR THE CAUSE’
The Chancellor Lions Club Charities will sponsor its sixth annual bra designing contest to help raise awareness about breast cancer. All entry fees for “Bras for the Cause” will be donated to Mary Washington Healthcare Regional Cancer Center. The bras will be on display at center court in the Spotsylvania Towne Centre for the months of September and October.
Winning bras will be posted by Sept. 26 at 3 p.m. at center court in the Spotsylvania Towne Centre. The bras will be judged for Breast in Show, Most Original and Most Creative.
Registration forms are available at the information booth in the mall, Five Below in Central Park and online at Facebook.com/chancellorlions.
The entry fee is $5. You may enter as many times as you would like. Please have the exact amount as no change will be available.
Participants will be able to drop off the bras and fees at the Lions table at center court in the Spotsylvania Towne Centre on Sept. 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., or they may be taken to the information booth in the mall from Sept. 1–11.
For additional information, call Walter Pennino at 540/786-2867.
SWING FOR SIGHT WITH SPOTSYLVANIA LIONS CLUB
The Spotsylvania Lions Club’s 25th annual “Swing for Sight” charity golf tournament will be held at The Fredericksburg Country Club on Sept. 3, with a shotgun start beginning at 3 p.m. This year’s event will be a nine hole, two player team golf extravaganza.
All golfers interested in registering for this charitable event are encouraged to do so by Aug. 27 to assure their place in the tournament. The team entry fee is $150, and individual fee entry is $75.
Tournament sponsorships and donations of raffle and door prizes are welcome. All net proceeds will be used to pay for eye and hearing exams, diabetes and cancer care, as well as the purchase of eyeglasses and hearing aids for the less fortunate children and adults in our community.
Golfers must agree to adhere to all posted signs and restrictions in force at the country club. If unforeseen circumstances due to COVID-19 result in the cancellation or postponement of this event, all registration fees and cash donations will be refunded. The tournament may be rescheduled to a later date depending upon golf course availability.
For more information and application forms, contact Lion John Gattuso at 540/898-2911 or osuttag1@verizon.net.
FREDERICKSBURG SENIOR CENTER CLOSED
The Fredericksburg Senior Citizens Center, 408 Canal St., is currently closed. For further information, contact president Sue Eley at 540/681-1468; or eleysue@yahoo.com.
