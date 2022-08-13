Community briefs

GOLF TOURNEY TO BENEFIT SCHOLARSHIPS

Stafford Volunteer Fire Department, Engine/Truck Company 2, will sponsor its 11th annual golf tournament on Oct. 7 at the Gauntlet Golf Club, 18 Fairway Drive in Fredericksburg. Registration begins at 7:45 a.m.; shotgun start at 9 a.m.

Prizes will be awarded for tournament champ, runners-up, and most honest. Individual prizes will be awarded for longest drive and closest to the pin. Mulligan packages, raffle prizes and a 50/50 raffle will be offered.

Tournament cost before Sept. 23 is $75 per player; after Sept. 23 it increases to $80 per player. Cost includes 18 holes, cart, range balls, practice greens access and lunch. Online payments can be made at squareup.com/market/stafford-volunteer-firemans-association. Hole sponsorship opportunities are available; contact svfdgolf@gmail.com.

All proceeds benefit the department’s scholarship fund. More details are available at facebook.com/svfdgolf.

BEER AND BINGO FOR THE BLIND

The Spotsylvania Lions Club will host its second annual Beer and Bingo for the Blind charity event at Maltese Brewing Company on Oct. 15, 1 to 5 p.m. The brewery is located at 11047 Pearson Drive, Fredericksburg, VA 22408.

The event features 10 bingo games with prizes, raffle prizes, free salty snacks, and free extra bingo cards with donations of new pairs of socks to be donated to the homeless. Net proceeds from this event will support Leader Dogs for the Blind.

The club’s first event was successful as it was able to donate almost $1,000 to Leader Dogs for the Blind, and it is hopeful that with your support, this year’s event will be even more successful.

For more information, contact Lion Elixia Ross at slandemross@gmail.com, or Lion Kathy Heil at kathythequeen@hotmail.com.

UDC CHAPTER AWARDS SCHOLARSHIP

The Fredericksburg Chapter #163, United Daughters of the Confederacy, has awarded Brandie Blevins of Fredericksburg the Chapter Scholarship for 2022. Blevins completed a lengthy question and essay assignment as part of the application process. A graduate of Riverbend High School, Blevins intends to major in health sciences and minor in pre-physician assistant studies at James Madison University. She hopes to become a physician’s assistant. The chapter’s members are proud of Blevins’ accomplishments and wish her the very best in her future plans.

NEW DAR CHAPTER ORGANIZING

The Overwharton Parish Chapter, NSDAR, is organizing and will add another option for membership to the national society for women over the age of 18 in the Stafford County and Fredericksburg area. New members are being accepted, and help with completing lineage applications is available.

Help with lineage research is also available. The group will host a lineage workshop at Porter Library on Aug. 22, from 5 to 7p.m. Contact overwharton.dar@gmail.com for more information.

CHORUS READIES FOR 20TH SEASON

The Spotsylvanians Chorus is celebrating its 20th anniversary season. If you love to sing, it’s a great time to join. Events this fall include World Singing Day on Oct. 15 and Christmas concerts in early December.

Rehearsals are Monday nights, 7 to 8:30 p.m., at the Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania, VA 22553.

Singer registration opened Aug. 1. The chorus will host an open rehearsal Aug. 29. More information is available at spotsylvanianschorus.org.

DESIGN ‘BRAS FOR THE CAUSE’

The Chancellor Lions Club Charities will sponsor its eighth annual bra designing contest to help raise awareness about breast cancer. All entry fees for “Bras for the Cause” will be donated to Mary Washington Healthcare Regional Cancer Center. The bras will be on display at center court in the Spotsylvania Towne Centre during September and October. October is Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Judging will take place Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. at center court in the Spotsylvania Towne Centre. The bras will be judged for Breast in Show, Most Original and Most Creative.

Registration forms are available at the information booth in the mall and online at Facebook.com/chancellorlions.

The entry fee is $5. You may enter as many times as you would like. Please have the exact amount as no change will be available.

Participants will be able to drop off bras, registration forms and fees at the Lions table at center court in the Spotsylvania Towne Centre on Sept. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., or they may be taken to the information booth in the mall from Aug. 28–Sept. 2.

For additional information, call Bettie Burgess at 540/220-0318.

BOOK DOG, SANTA PHOTO SESSION

Old Dominion Humane Society’s second annual Photos with Santa will be held Nov. 5 and 6. Visitors and their dogs will find ODHS in full swing for the holidays, including complimentary hot chocolate to help warm up visitors.

Photos will be enhanced by a holiday background and Santa Claus—or without the holiday surroundings if preferred. The sitting donation fee for a 15-minute photo session with edited digital photos is $40. For a 20-minute professional photo session for multiple dogs, the donation fee is $60 and includes an unlimited digital album. A new feature this year is “Puppies and Pals,” which includes your children (of all ages) and ODHS’s adoptable puppies with an unlimited digital album for $40.

To schedule an appointment for photos, email events@olddominionhumanesociety.org.

The cost will benefit the dogs rescued by ODHS, including veterinary care and food, as well as the facility’s maintenance.

ODHS is located at 3602 Lafayette Blvd. in Fredericksburg. For more information visit olddominionhumanesociety.org.

SEEKING BIKERS, VENDORS

Spotsylvania American Legion Riders Chapter 320 will host its second annual motorcycle show, sponsored by Old Dominion Harley-Davidson, on Oct. 15, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enter your bike into the contest for $20.

Vendor spaces are $20. Donations of raffle items and sponsorships are also being sought.

All proceeds from the show will benefit local veterans, service members and their families.

To enter your bike or for more information, contact Gill Boggs or Hope Boggs at 540/388-4916.

K.G. FALL FESTIVAL SET TO RETURN

The 63rd annual King George Fall Festival is set for Oct. 8. This year’s theme is “Peace & Liberty for All.” This family event will feature live music, free rides and games for the kids, a parade, a car show, 5K/1mile race, and more. The Fall Festival Committee is looking for crafters, vendors and food trucks to participate in the event.

To be part of the festival in any of these areas, visit kgfallfestival.com for more information and participation forms. Contact Dee Strauss at kghsteacher@gmail.com or Lori Deem at g.lori.deem@gmail.com with any questions. To place an ad in the festival program, contact Denise Alger at kgdenise89@gmail.com.