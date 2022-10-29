Community briefs

NAACP branch to hold elections

The Spotsylvania NAACP Branch 7117 will hold elections of the officers and at-large executive committee members for the 2023–25 term on Thursday, 4 to 8 p.m.

The election will take place via Election Buddy, a virtual voting platform. To vote in the election, you must be a financially active member with the branch and paid your dues no later than 30 days before the election.

A general membership meeting will be held Thursday at 7 p.m. at us02web.zoom.us/j/85126342527?pwd=V21kd 1dtVmZROFUyRXBRQ3c2cTR NUT09.

Bouquets help local nonprofit

Wilderness Community Church has been selected as a beneficiary of the Giant Food Bloomin’ 4 Good Program for the month of November.

Every Bloomin’ 4 Good Bouquet, with the purple hanging tag, sold supports a nonprofit organization local to the Giant Food in which it was purchased.

Wilderness Community Church was selected as the November beneficiary at the Giant Food at Harrison Crossing, and the church will receive a $1 donation for every Bloomin’ 4 Good Bouquet purchased at this Giant Food location in November.

“Flowers can make someone’s day, brighten a room or spread a smile,” said Rusty Dennen, food pantry ministry leader of Wilderness Community Church. “Now they can give back to our local communities, too. Purchase a Bloomin’ 4 Good Bouquet at Harrison Crossing Giant Food in November to help our organization support our neighbors in need.”

Founded in 1999, Wilderness Community Church has served hundreds of families through its food pantry. Learn more about WCC at wildernesschurch.org.

For more information about the Giant Food Bloomin’ 4 Good Program, visit giantfood.2givelocal.com.

Ruritan Club to raffle beef

Sumerduck Ruritan Club is raffling a half side of Black Angus beef to raise funds for its community service programs. Tickets are $30 each. Two hundred fifty tickets were printed.

The drawing will be held Nov. 28; the winner need not be present. For more information or to purchase a ticket, call Ed H. at 540/226-8182.

Apply for Community Grant

Northern Neck Insurance Company’s Community Giving Program is accepting Community Grant applications through Nov. 15. As part of NNINS’ mission to “build healthy and thriving communities,” it is offering grants to any eligible non-profit in the state.

NNINS supports organizations that align with its brand and business mission, including those that support and promote diversity and inclusion; safe and affordable housing; Virginia families (education, health & wellness, etc.); community safety; emergency response; Virginia history and culture; and Virginia’s natural environment.

Applicants must be a Virginia-based 501(c)(3) organization or agency and serve residents of Virginia. Organizations are encouraged to visit nnins.com/community for more details and to download an application.

Virginia Bluebird Society to host biennial conference

The Virginia Bluebird Society will hold its 25th anniversary biennial conference in November in Woodbridge.

The conference will begin with a banquet on Nov. 11. The keynote speaker for that evening is Julie Zickefoose, celebrated naturalist and author from Bird Watchers Digest fame. On Nov. 12, the conference will feature speakers on all aspects of blue birding.

The registration fee of $100 includes the Friday night banquet, continental breakfast and lunch on Saturday. There is also an option to attend only on Saturday for a $60 fee. You do not need to be a member of VBS to attend the conference. Registration fee for non-members is slightly higher. Register for the conference at virginiabluebirdsociety.org.

Ticket lottery opens for tree lighting ceremony

The 100th National Christmas Tree Lighting will take place Nov. 30 on the Ellipse in President’s Park. Free tickets are awarded through an online lottery, which closes at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

To enter the lottery, visit recreation.gov and click “Ticket Lottery.” You may also call 877/444-6777 to enter the lottery. Applicants will be notified about their ticket status on Nov. 8.

For more event information and updates, visit thenationaltree.org.