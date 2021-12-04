Community briefs

To give ElderStudy a try, two sessions will be available on Tuesday: “The Making of Emily Dickinson” at 10 a.m. or “Gasp: Amazing Stories of the Air We Breathe and Caesar’s Last Breath on Mars” at 1 p.m.

To attend, send your email address and the session you would like to attend to mweszoom@gmail.com. You will receive a link to the program of your choice.

Membership registration and a schedule of upcoming sessions is available at elderstudy.com. For additional information, email membership@elderstudy.com.

SCHOLARSHIP PORTAL OPENS

The Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region will award more than $150,000 in scholarships to area high school graduates this spring. Seniors are invited to apply now through the foundation’s online application portal at cfrrr.org/apply/scholarships. Applications must be submitted on or before 11 p.m. March 6.

Scholarship opportunities are available to local high school seniors who plan to attend a four-year or two-year university or college, vocational school or career technical school. Students from Fredericksburg and Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties may apply.