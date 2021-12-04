Community briefs

FAMILY OFFERS VOLLEYBALL SCHOLARSHIP
The family of Douglas “Dougie” Brown is once again pleased to offer the Douglas Frank Brown Memorial Volleyball Scholarship.
Two students will be selected from high schools in Fredericksburg and the surrounding area to receive the award, each in the amount of $1,000.
Applicants must be high school seniors, male or female, planning to play volleyball in college, any division. A high school transcript, proof of an offer to play volleyball at the collegiate level and a 300-word essay about the impact that volleyball has made on your life are required. A letter of recommendation is optional, and only one letter will be accepted.
Applications are available through high school counseling centers or by emailing n2outdoorvb@yahoo.com.
The application postmark/email deadline is April 8.
LEAN IN TO LEARNING, SENIOR STYLE
Mary Washington ElderStudy is offering a reduced membership fee of $40 for the remainder of the academic year. Second semester sessions are held every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from January to May. There is a wide variety of programs, each lasting approximately two hours. In addition, the group has tours, volunteer committee meetings, a book group and a monthly virtual wine and cheese social hour. All classes are currently only available on Zoom.
To give ElderStudy a try, two sessions will be available on Tuesday: “The Making of Emily Dickinson” at 10 a.m. or “Gasp: Amazing Stories of the Air We Breathe and Caesar’s Last Breath on Mars” at 1 p.m.
To attend, send your email address and the session you would like to attend to mweszoom@gmail.com. You will receive a link to the program of your choice.
Membership registration and a schedule of upcoming sessions is available at elderstudy.com. For additional information, email membership@elderstudy.com.
SCHOLARSHIP PORTAL OPENS
The Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region will award more than $150,000 in scholarships to area high school graduates this spring. Seniors are invited to apply now through the foundation’s online application portal at cfrrr.org/apply/scholarships. Applications must be submitted on or before 11 p.m. March 6.
Scholarship opportunities are available to local high school seniors who plan to attend a four-year or two-year university or college, vocational school or career technical school. Students from Fredericksburg and Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties may apply.
The Community Foundation administers more than 40 different scholarship funds on behalf of generous people in our community. Each scholarship has different eligibility criteria: some support a specific county or school, some are for athletes or musicians, and others are for students in need or pursuing a particular field of study. The online application system helps students navigate the diverse opportunities.
Students may apply for multiple scholarships. For questions regarding The Community Foundation’s scholarship opportunities, email scholarships@cfrrr.org.
DONATE FOOD, NECESSITIES FOR SENIOR CITIZENS
Healthy Generations Area Agency on Aging is collecting donations of food and necessities for senior citizens through Dec. 17.
Needed items include canned meats, soups, fruits and vegetables; low-sugar cereals; non-refrigerated pudding and fruit cups; rice; beans; toothpaste; soap; shampoo; body lotion; toilet paper; paper towels; laundry detergent; dish detergent; and paper plates.
Drop off donations at Healthy Generations Area Agency on Aging, 460 Lendall Lane, in Stafford County; and Spring Arbor, 5308 River Road, or Spring Arbor Cottage, 1804 Bragg Road, in Spotsylvania County.
Spring Arbor will match $1 per item, with proceeds being donated to Healthy Generations Area Agency on Aging. Call 540/371-3375 with questions.
HOLIDAY GREENERY ON SALE NOW
Trying to create a picture-perfect holiday? Rappahannock Adult Activities’ annual greenery sale offers the chance to deck your halls and warm your heart.
This year’s sale features fresh trees, wreaths, garland and poinsettias. Shoppers are able to enjoy a hot cocoa bar and a fun backdrop perfect for holiday portraits. And proceeds will help adults with an intellectual disability thrive in our community. RAAI offers opportunities to make new friends, explore new hobbies and develop skills.
Customers can shop at 750 Kings Highway in Stafford County Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The sale will be open while supplies last.
Find details online at rappahannockareacsb.org.
FREDERICKSBURG SENIOR CENTER ANNOUNCES HOURS
The senior center will be closed during December.