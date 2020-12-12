Community briefs

This money will be used to purchase native trees and shrubs and improvements to the soil for the Native Plant Demonstration Garden at Cedell Brooks Jr. Park in King George County.

Chris Clarke, director of King George Parks and Recreation, said, “This is wonderful news! Thank you, Alvin Calhoun, for taking the time to apply for this. The partnership between the Master Gardeners and King George County is a great one. We appreciate all that each of you do to keep our county beautiful.”

RANSONE RECEIVES BUSINESS ADVOCATE AWARD

Del. Margaret Ransone has earned the Virginia Chamber of Commerce’s Blueprint Virginia 2025 Business Advocate Award in recognition of her efforts to continue to improve Virginia’s economic climate. The award was presented virtually during the 2020 Virginia Economic Summit and Forum on World Trade hosted by the Virginia Chamber of Commerce.

“I am honored to receive this award,” Ransone stated. “Our businesses are the foundation of our communities. Promoting and supporting them has always been a focus of mine both at home and in Richmond. During this time of COVID, I encourage everyone to support local restaurants and retail shops to keep our economy strong and our communities working.”