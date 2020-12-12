Community briefs

SCHOOL BOARD’S DANIELS TO HOST VIRTUAL OFFICE HOURS
Spotsylvania County School Board member Lorita Daniels will host virtual open office hours Monday from 2–4 p.m. She will hold a meeting using Zoom, where community members are welcome to share comments and concerns.
There is no sign-up form. Community members will be accepted into the meeting as they join, and participants will be called on to speak on a first-come, first-served basis.
Depending on the number of participants, each person may have about two minutes to address Daniels. Please be concise with your comments to allow all participants the chance to speak.
Join the Zoom meeting at us02web.zoom.us/j/84956026661?pwd=YXRCRUozSUlQUVUvMk5sWTVCU0NKdz09.
A community member who prefers a private conversation with Daniels should email lcdaniels@spotsylvania.k12.va.us and reference “Open Office Hours” in the subject of the email.
LOCAL MASTER GARDENERS RECEIVE GRANT
The Virginia Master Gardener Association of the Central Rappahannock Area recently received a $3,000 grant from Transurban of Alexandria through the Fredericksburg Express Lanes Community Grant Project. This reflects Transurban’s support of MGACRA, whose mission is to educate the public with Virginia Cooperative Extension’s research on horticultural and agricultural topics.
This money will be used to purchase native trees and shrubs and improvements to the soil for the Native Plant Demonstration Garden at Cedell Brooks Jr. Park in King George County.
Chris Clarke, director of King George Parks and Recreation, said, “This is wonderful news! Thank you, Alvin Calhoun, for taking the time to apply for this. The partnership between the Master Gardeners and King George County is a great one. We appreciate all that each of you do to keep our county beautiful.”
RANSONE RECEIVES BUSINESS ADVOCATE AWARD
Del. Margaret Ransone has earned the Virginia Chamber of Commerce’s Blueprint Virginia 2025 Business Advocate Award in recognition of her efforts to continue to improve Virginia’s economic climate. The award was presented virtually during the 2020 Virginia Economic Summit and Forum on World Trade hosted by the Virginia Chamber of Commerce.
“I am honored to receive this award,” Ransone stated. “Our businesses are the foundation of our communities. Promoting and supporting them has always been a focus of mine both at home and in Richmond. During this time of COVID, I encourage everyone to support local restaurants and retail shops to keep our economy strong and our communities working.”
Ransone represents King George, Westmoreland, Richmond, Northumberland and Lancaster counties and a portion of Caroline County in the Virginia House of Delegates.
HIGH SCHOOL TO HOST OPEN HOUSE
Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic High School will host an Open House today, 1–4 p.m. The school is located at 6301 Campus Drive.
The college preparatory Catholic high school is newly recognized by the Diocese of Arlington and accredited by Cognia. It offers in-person learning five days per week, follows all protocols and safety measures related to coronavirus, and its operating and health plans have been approved by the State of Virginia and the Department of Health and the VCPE.
The school accepts mid-year transfers and is enrolling now for fall 2021. Space is limited. A financial aid program is available. For more information, visit saintmichaelhs.org/open-house.
GREENERY SALE BENEFITS RAAI
Rappahannock Adult Activities’ annual holiday greenery sale is underway in Fredericksburg. The organization, which helps adults with disability thrive in our community, looks forward to decking the halls of families, houses of worship and businesses in the Fredericksburg area.
Holiday greenery—trees, wreaths and garlands—and poinsettias can be purchased at 601 Lafayette Blvd. (the former Roxbury Mills Farm and Garden Center), Monday through Friday from noon to dusk and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines while visiting.
Find details online at rappahannockareacsb.org.
LOW FIRE AND RESCUE AWARDED GRANT
The Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company has received a $1,000 grant from The Walmart Community Grants Team and Walmart facility 5731 in Locust Grove. This grant has enabled the department to continue efforts to help protect its members against cancer by implementing recognized best practices in decontamination and personal protective equipment.
“As organizations such as the Virginia Department of Fire Programs, the Firefighter Cancer Support Network, and the National Volunteer Fire Council have advocated for assistance and national studies have shown firefighters are at increased risk of many types of cancer,” said Fire Chief Mike Cianci. “I want to thank the Walmart Community Grants Team and our local Walmart for providing this much-needed grant funding which allows us continue our efforts to help protect our members against cancer through recognized best practices in decontamination and personal protective equipment.”
To learn more about volunteer opportunities, the company or to donate to assist with cancer reduction efforts for the squad’s members, visit lowfr29.com.
YOUTH CAN APPLY FOR EXHIBITOR SCHOLARSHIPS
While COVID-19 related restrictions resulted in the cancellation of the 2020 State Fair and activities were limited to a modified Youth Livestock Show, the fair remains committed to supporting the commonwealth’s youth through scholarships.
Youth who exhibited beef cattle, sheep, meat goats or swine in the modified Youth Livestock Show are eligible to apply for 12 scholarships offered by the fair. Additionally, a $1,000 scholarship from the Gatewood Holland Stoneman Endowment and two youth development scholarship opportunities—each worth $2,000—are open to youth who participated in the 2020 livestock shows or 2019 non-livestock youth competitions.
Scholarships are funded by a portion of the proceeds from the annual Youth Livestock Sale of Champions auction and general donations to the scholarship program.
Details and applications are available in the “Scholarship” section of the fair’s website at StateFairVa.org. Applications must be completed electronically and received by 5 p.m. on Jan. 27, 2021.
APPLY FOR REDISTRICTING COMMISSION
Applications to serve as a citizen member on the Virginia Redistricting Commission are open to Virginia residents through Dec. 28. The 16-member commission will include eight citizen members and eight legislative members who will be tasked with proposing plans for redrawing districts for the United States House of Representatives, the Senate of Virginia and the House of Delegates.
The application for service on the commission and additional information, including specific criteria for eligibility, are available at redistricting.dls.virginia.gov.
ROTARY CLUB SPONSORS SANTA’S MAILBOX
For three weeks, a red and blue mailbox bearing the image of Santa Claus will appear in downtown Fredericksburg. A child who deposits a letter into the mailbox will receive an answer directly from The North Pole. Remember to include your return address.
Santa’s mailbox will appear through Wednesday at the corner of George and Caroline streets, in front of Fort to-go.
The Santa Mailbox is overseen by The Fredericksburg Rappahannock Rotary Club.
LOW FIRE AND RESCUE PLANS SANTA VISITs
The Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company will continue its tradition of partnering with Santa Claus to visit residents and businesses located in the Locust Grove, Germanna and Wilderness areas of eastern Orange County.
Santa and local volunteer fire and rescue members will visit the community on the evenings of Dec. 18–20.
Because of a variety of safety constraints, Santa and the firefighters will not be able to stop and interact. Instead, they will send season’s greetings from the big red fire truck along their routes. Please keep in mind the CDC’s COVID-19 distancing guidelines, and do not create a traffic hazard by standing in or parking in the road.
For further information and schedule, visit the Santa Tracker at lowfr29.com.
SUPPORT WREATH LAYING AT QUANTICO
Northern Virginia Veterans Association will partner with Wreaths Across America to support Quantico National Cemetery and needs your support.
NOVA Veterans Association has a goal of purchasing and laying 2,000 wreaths this year. Wreaths may be purchased at wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/165232; or make a monetary donation at novavets.org/donation.
Laying wreaths is a memorable way to honor fallen service members during a time that many of us have had little opportunity to get out and give back. To lay wreaths, sign up individually or in a group. Select a day and time, Wednesday through Saturday, via the Eventbrite registration at eventbrite.com/e/125175867389.
For more information, email info@novavets.org. To volunteer with the NOVA Veteran’s Team email Fred@novavets.org.
