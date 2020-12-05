Community briefs

LOUISA COUNTY CUSTODIAN IS RISE AWARD NOMINEE
Virginia first lady Pamela Northam, Secretary of Education Atif Qarni and Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane have selected a Louisa County school custodian as one of the commonwealth’s nominees for the U.S. Department of Education’s first-ever Recognizing Inspirational School Employees Award, also known as the RISE Award.
Congress created the award in 2019 to honor classified school employees, such as clerical, school nutrition, health, pupil transportation and custodial staff, who provide exemplary service to students and their communities.
Sharon Houchens, a custodian at Louisa Middle School, is known as a hard worker whose positive spirit brightens the day of students, parents, teachers and visitors. Students describe the 19-year employee as a “superstar” who leads by example. A video about Houchens is available on the Louisa County Public Schools YouTube channel.
The U.S. Department of Education will announce the national winner of the RISE Award next spring.
APPLY FOR REDISTRICTING COMMISSION
Applications to serve as a citizen member on the Virginia Redistricting Commission are open to Virginia residents through Dec. 28. The 16-member commission will include eight citizen members and eight legislative members who will be tasked with proposing plans for redrawing districts for the United States House of Representatives, the Senate of Virginia and the House of Delegates.
The application for service on the commission and additional information, including specific criteria for eligibility, are available at redistricting.dls.virginia.gov.
LOW FIRE AND RESCUE PLANS SANTA VISITs
The Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company will continue its tradition of partnering with Santa Claus to visit residents and businesses located in the Locust Grove, Germanna and Wilderness areas of eastern Orange County.
Santa and local volunteer fire and rescue members will visit the community on the evenings of Dec. 18–20.
Because of a variety of safety constraints, Santa and the firefighters will not be able to stop and interact. Instead, they will send season’s greetings from the big red fire truck along their routes. Please keep in mind the CDC’s COVID-19 distancing guidelines, and do not create a traffic hazard by standing in or parking in the road.
For further information and schedule, visit the Santa Tracker at lowfr29.com.
BOXWOOD WREATHS FOR SALE AT RAAI
Virginia cooperative extension Master Gardeners are pleased and grateful to RAAI for the chance to sell handmade boxwood wreaths this holiday season.
They will be available through Saturday at the old Roxbury Mill location, where RAAI is also selling their Christmas trees.
ROTARY CLUB TO SPONSOR SANTA’S MAILBOX
For three weeks, a red and blue mailbox bearing the image of Santa Claus will appear in downtown Fredericksburg. A child who deposits a letter into the mailbox will receive an answer directly from The North Pole. Remember to include your return address.
Santa’s mailbox will appear through Dec. 16 at the corner of George and Caroline streets, in front of Fort to-go.
The Santa Mailbox is overseen by The Fredericksburg Rappahannock Rotary Club.
FILL A STOCKING FOR FOSTER CHILDREN
Katora Coffee and the Fredericksburg Nationals are partnering with Embrace Treatment Foster Care to fill stockings for children and adolescents in foster care.
Collection will take place through Friday at the Team Shop at FredNats Stadium, 42 Jackie Robinson Way.
Gift ideas include gift cards, lotion, lip gloss, hair ties, nail polish, bubble bath, socks, mittens, Play-Doh, Lego, Matchbox cars, hard candy, headphones, yo-yo, coin purse, markers, coloring books, small toys, phone chargers, hand warmers, coffee and tea.
Contact Gretchen Rusden at 540/613-5120 or gretchen.rusden@embraceTFC.com; or visit embracetfc.com/holiday-season for more information.
REGISTER FOR HOLIDAY HELP
SERVE is now registering Stafford County residents for its holiday food boxes.
Christmas boxes are complete dinners and include a turkey. There will also be a $25 gift card for each child up to age 18 and still in high school.
Registration is in person at SERVE, located at 15 Upton Lane, Stafford, during regular hours: Monday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. SERVE is closed on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and all federal holidays.
SUPPORT WREATH LAYING AT QUANTICO
Northern Virginia Veterans Association will partner with Wreaths Across America to support Quantico National Cemetery and needs your support.
NOVA Veterans Association has a goal of purchasing and laying 2,000 wreaths this year. Wreaths may be purchased at wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/165232; or make a monetary donation at novavets.org/donation.
Laying wreaths is a memorable way to honor fallen service members during a time that many of us have had little opportunity to get out and give back. To lay wreaths, sign up individually or in a group. Select a day and time, Dec. 16–19, via the Eventbrite registration at eventbrite.com/e/125175867389.
For more information, email info@novavets.org. To volunteer with the NOVA Veteran’s Team email Fred@novavets.org.
