Community briefs

The application for service on the commission and additional information, including specific criteria for eligibility, are available at redistricting.dls.virginia.gov.

LOW FIRE AND RESCUE PLANS SANTA VISITs

The Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company will continue its tradition of partnering with Santa Claus to visit residents and businesses located in the Locust Grove, Germanna and Wilderness areas of eastern Orange County.

Santa and local volunteer fire and rescue members will visit the community on the evenings of Dec. 18–20.

Because of a variety of safety constraints, Santa and the firefighters will not be able to stop and interact. Instead, they will send season’s greetings from the big red fire truck along their routes. Please keep in mind the CDC’s COVID-19 distancing guidelines, and do not create a traffic hazard by standing in or parking in the road.

For further information and schedule, visit the Santa Tracker at lowfr29.com.

BOXWOOD WREATHS FOR SALE AT RAAI

Virginia cooperative extension Master Gardeners are pleased and grateful to RAAI for the chance to sell handmade boxwood wreaths this holiday season.