Community briefs

GET READY FOR CHILDREN’S ROLL N’ STROLL PARADE

The Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg will host the 2022 Fourth In Fredericksburg Children’s Roll N’ Stroll. Children and adults are invited to participate on July 4th.

Participants will line up at 9 a.m. at the downtown VRE parking lot at the corner of Caroline and Frederick streets. The stroll will follow Caroline Street from the train station to Market Square. Parking will not be permitted at the VRE parking lot.

Prizes will be awarded for best child and adult patriotic costume and best patriotic decorated bicycle and wagon/stroller. Judging will start at 9:10 a.m., with winners announced at 9:25 a.m. and rolling out at 9:30 a.m. No floats or motors, please.

Spectators are needed to line the parade route.

For more information, contact president.va4@bluestarmothers.us or visit facebook.com/BlueStarMothersOfFredericksburgChapter4.

CLUB AWARDS SCHOLARSHIPS

The Belmont Club of Women has announced its 2022 scholarship winners.

Each year the club awards scholarships to high school seniors in Louisa, Spotsylvania and Orange counties to help them reach their goals through higher education. The $2,000 scholarships are presented to students who have demonstrated a heart for service to their communities while maintaining superior academic achievement.

Claire Groff of Louisa County High School was awarded the Judith McKee Medical Memorial Scholarship.

Juliet Daniel of Orange County High School was awarded the Goodwin Family Scholarship.

Amy Heidel of Louisa County High School was awarded the Evelyn Ross Scholarship.

Stephanie Castro of Spotsylvania County High School was awarded the Willie Biscoe Scholarship.

NATURALISTS OFFER BASIC TRAINING COURSE

The 2022 Virginia Master Naturalist Basic Training Course, Central Rappahannock Chapter will be held on Mondays, Aug. 1 through Nov. 14, 6 to 9 p.m., with a few additional Saturday morning field trips. Applications are being accepted through July 15 or until class is full. Class size is limited to 24.

Classes will be held at the Jepson Science Center, Room 109, on the University of Mary Washington Campus.

The 40-hour initial training is for Master Naturalist Volunteer designation. Participants must complete eight hours of advanced training and 40 hours of volunteer service each year to achieve and maintain Virginia Master Naturalist certification.

The cost is $175, which includes all training materials, as well as numerous field guides and identification keys.

More details and the application can be found at bttr.im/vrh0n; or contact Jim Scibek at 540/439-2040 or j-m-scibek@msn.com.

STUDENTS INVITED TO APP CHALLENGE

U.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger has invited middle and high school students in Virginia’s Seventh District to compete in the annual Congressional App Challenge.

The competition is an annual opportunity for young people to get hands-on practice with coding and computer science. Students are invited to sharpen their skills, push their creativity in STEM disciplines, and begin envisioning their future career—with an emphasis on including and inspiring students from communities that are underrepresented in the tech industry. The winner’s work will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol later this year and shared on the U.S. House of Representatives’ website.

Students may register and submit an app until Nov. 1. More information on the competition rules, eligibility and submission process is available at spanberger.house.gov/congressional-app-challenge.

ODHS TO OFFER CHILDREN’S PAINT CLASS FUNDRAISER

Youngsters 5 and older and their parent/guardian can show their artistic flair in the “Paint with Me” class at Old Dominion Humane Society on July 30, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Children will paint a picture of their own pets, or they can choose to use one of the many adoptable rescue dogs at ODHS as a model.

To secure a spot in the class, send a photo of the child’s pet to events@olddominionhumanesociety.org. Please indicate if the child will paint one of the adoptable dogs. A prepaid, $50 fee is required by July 23 via Venmo or stopping by the facility during adoption events on Wednesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. or Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.

All proceeds from the event go to ODHS in rescuing, rehabilitating, maintaining and finding well-matched, permanent homes for the dogs.

ODHS is located at 3602 Lafayette Blvd. For more information about “Paint with Me,” the dogs available for adoption and adoption applications, as well as upcoming events, volunteering, fostering and donating items, visit olddominionhumanesociety.org.

STAFFORD HIGH SCHOOL PLANS REUNION

Organizers are planning the Stafford High School Mega Reunion for alumni from 1953–1975. The reunion will be held at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds on Sept. 25, noon to 4 p.m.

Register by July 1 at $40 per person. On July 2, registration is $45 per person, and on Sept. 2, registration increases to $50 per person. Lunch will be served, and a DJ will provide entertainment while alumni catch up with classmates.

To register or for more information, contact Gordon Clore at 540/846-1527; or gordonclore@gmail.com.

SEEKING BIKERS, VENDORS

Spotsylvania American Legion Riders Chapter 320 will host its second annual motorcycle show on Oct. 15, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enter your bike into the contest for $15.

Donations of raffle items, vendors and sponsorships are also being sought.

All proceeds from the show will benefit local veterans, service members and their families.

To enter your bike or for more information, contact Gill Boggs or Hope Boggs at 540/388-4916.

ENTER FAIR PAGEANTS

The Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair is accepting applications for Miss Teen and Miss Fredericksburg Fair. The Miss Teen pageant is open to girls ages 13-16 years of age with a cash prize of $100. The Miss Fredericksburg Fair is open to girls ages 17—22 with a $1,000 cash prize for first place. The deadline to register is July 9. The pageant will be held July 29 at the fairgrounds. Register at fxbgfair.com; or call 540/373-1294.

Miss Prince William County Fair pageants is excepting applications for girls ages 1 month to 22 years old and boys ages 1 month to 2 years old. For more information email pwcfairpageant@gmail.com; or call Mary Cooper at 540/621-9002.

INDIANHEAD DIVISION PLANS REUNION

The Second Infantry Division Association is searching for anyone who served in the Army’s 2nd Infantry Division at any time. For information about the association and its 99th annual reunion in Kansas City, Missouri, from Sept. 28—Oct. 2, contact Mike Davino at 2ida.pao@charter.net or 919/498-1910.

K.G. FALL FESTIVAL SET TO RETURN

The 63rd annual King George Fall Festival is set for Oct. 8. This year’s theme is “Peace & Liberty for All.” Organizers look forward to an event full of vendors and crafters, food trucks and parade entrants, car/truck show and pageant participants, runners and entertainers!

To be part of the festival in any of these areas, visit kgfallfestival.com for more information and participation forms. Contact Dee Strauss at kghsteacher@gmail.com or Lori Deem at g.lori.deem@gmail.com with any questions.

REGISTER FOR PADDLE TRIPS

Registration for summer Dragon Run paddle trips has opened at DragonRun.org. Paddle trips are conducted by Friends of Dragon Run, weather permitting.

Paddle trips begin at Big Island, located in King and Queen County. Trips leave from and return to the same location where guests park their cars. This is a round trip paddle, and the upstream paddling may be strenuous at times. Individuals must be vaccinated to participate.

Dragon Run is a unique ecosystem that stretches 40 miles from Powcan to the Piankatank River. Most access points are on private property, which has helped protect this pristine swamp and contributed to the unique habitat and abundance of wildlife.

Friends of Dragon Run is a non-profit corporation dedicated to preserving and protecting the entire Dragon Run wilderness area. Paddle trips are a primary fund raiser for FODR, and the organization requests a $50 donation at the time of registration. Paddle guests are provided with a kayak, paddle and personal flotation device.

LEARN TO SWIM

Tsunami Swimming will offer swim lessons at Ferry Farm pool. Classes will be held Monday through Thursday in two-week sessions; Friday’s dates will be used for make-up classes for bad weather.

Sessions will begin Monday, July 11 and July 25.

Steps 3 and 4 will meet 10:40–11:20 a.m. Steps 1 and 2 will meet 11:20 a.m.–noon.

Lessons cost $80 per person, payable to Tsunami Swimming.

Register online at tsunamiswimming.org; or in person at Ferry Farm Pool, behind Ferry Farm Elementary School.

Students don’t have to be a member of the pool to attend swim lessons.

Pool memberships are available and open to anyone. For more information on pool memberships contact Nathan Burkholder at nathanburkholder@gmail.com; or 571/389-0912.

For more information on swim lessons visit Tsunamiswimming.org.

SENIOR CENTER PLANS EVENTS

The seniors will attend an afternoon performance of “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” on Aug. 17, “Ghost” on Oct. 5, and “Riverside Christmas Spectacular” on Nov. 30 To join, call Betty Lee at 540/786-2650 for more information.

A day trip to MGM National Harbor is Aug. 25.

The travel office, at 408 Canal St., is open on Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., to sign up for trips, pay membership dues, get information or shop the thrift store; the phone number is 540/371-2429.