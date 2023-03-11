Chorale seeks boy soprano

The Chamber Chorale of Fredericksburg is looking for a boy soprano to join them in a performance of Leonard Bernstein’s “Chichester Psalms” in April.

The boy soprano is the lead soloist for the piece, and the four other soloists will come from within the Chamber Chorale.

To audition for this opportunity, email cpauditions@ccfbg.org for more details about the performance and instructions on how to submit an audition tape.

Gardeners to host orchid expert

Joe Mathias, a member of the Virginia Orchid Society and orchid grower for more than 50 years, will speak at the meeting of the Master Gardener Association of the Central Rappahannock Area on Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the Fredericksburg Branch Library theater room. Mathias will share orchid growing tips, talk about soil and fertilizer needs, and answer questions.

The meeting is free and open to the public. Zoom will also be available; find the link to pre-register at mgacra.org/march.html.

Diagnostic degree announced at RCC

Rappahannock Community College will offer an associate of applied science degree in diagnostic medical sonography with a specialization in echocardiography beginning in the fall. The two-year degree program will train individuals as qualified cardiac sonographers and prepare them to take the American Registry of Diagnostic Medical Sonography leading to credentials as a registered diagnostic cardiac sonographer.

Harsha Sharma, DMS program head, is offering two in-person informational sessions at the Warsaw and Glenns campuses lecture hall. The first will be March 27, 5 to 6:30 p.m., and another April 18, 1 to 2:30 p.m. If you can’t attend in person, email hsharma@rappahannock.edu.

During the information session, Sharma will outline the admission prerequisites, program overview and requirements, and possible career tracks upon completion of the degree, as well as answer any questions prospective students may have. Some prerequisites can be obtained during RCC’s summer session that begins May 22.

The program curriculum is pending approval from the State Council on Higher Education and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, the accreditation body for RCC.

For more information on this program, call 804/333-6730 or email advisor@rappahannock.edu.

Tree Fredericksburg offers pruning class

The “In the Garden with Tree Fredericksburg” program for March is Pruning 101. The class will be held at the Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St., on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m.

Certified arborist Mike Blashford will teach the basics of pruning and help you to learn how to do proper cuts and pruning, and not damage your trees. The program is free to the public and limited to 125 people.

Sign up for the program online at treefredericksburg.org; click on the icon on the lower left side of the main page. If you have difficulty registering online, call the Dorothy Hart Center at 540/372-1086, and they will take your registration over the phone.

Annual art competition opens for submissions

Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district. This annual contest is an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the artistic talent of young Virginians.

U.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger has invited high school students from Virginia’s Seventh District to participate in the annual competition, in which the winner’s piece will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year alongside winning artwork from all 50 states.

Student entries may include paintings, drawings, collages, prints, mixed media, computer-generated art and photography. Any high school student who resides in Virginia’s Seventh District may submit one piece for consideration.

Students must drop off submissions to the Congresswoman’s Prince William County district office, located at 2241-D Tacketts Mill Drive, Woodbridge, VA 22192, by 4 p.m. on April 21.

Full details and submission instructions are available at spanberger.house.gov/congressional-art-competition-2023.

Community Foundation offers development series for nonprofits

The Community Foundation is wrapping up its free, monthly professional development series supporting regional nonprofits. Three workshops remain including the next workshop, Building a Board Pipeline, on March 22.

Register for sessions online at cfrrr.org/nonprofit-leadership-workshops.

One of the Community Foundation’s main objectives is to strengthen the capacity of the nonprofits serving our region through training and professional development. The foundation partnered with the Center for Nonprofit Excellence and Germanna Community College to offer a multi-month series of Nonprofit Leadership Classes to equip our region’s nonprofit leaders with the latest professional training by industry experts.