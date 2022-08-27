Community briefs

CELEBRATE ‘SEURAT SUNDAY’ AT CALEDON

The Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts will present its annual “Seurat Sunday,” an all-day plein air painting and photography event, on Sept. 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Caledon State Park, 16617 Caledon Road, King George, VA 22485. Free admission and parking are provided for participating artists, photographers and volunteers.

Transportation is provided to scenic areas along the trails, marshes and beaches. Artists are invited to spend the day at their preferred locations or move about the park seeking opportunities where they will find nature’s best vistas and views of eagles in flight.

After a day of capturing visual images, participants will return to the Visitors Center for a light refreshments reception provided by the Friends of Caledon at 3 p.m. Rain date is Sept. 25.

Registration is requested by Sept. 16. Call 540/760-6928 and leave name, contact information and number in your party. Bring a bag lunch if desired.

For information contact Carrol Morgan at curator@fccagallery.org or 540/760-6928.

WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S SET

On Oct. 8, Fredericksburg area residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s, the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

The Alzheimer’s Association Southeastern Virginia Chapter will host the walk at Old Mill Park. Check-in opens at 8:30 a.m. with an opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m.

There will also be a walk in Colonial Beach and other fundraising activities on the same day.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

In Virginia alone, there are more than 150,000 people living with the disease and 351,000 caregivers.

To sign up as a walker or team captain or to learn more about becoming a sponsor or volunteer at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/walk; or call 800/272-3900.

BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS ELECTS OFFICERS

Big Brothers Big Sisters has elected 2022–2023 officers of its board of directors. Michael Gillies of The Gillies Team, Real Estate will serve as president.

Natasha Holloway of NSWC/NUWC is first vice president; Angel Woodcock of Yount, Hyde and Barbour is treasurer; and Paige Honaker of Fredericksburg Nationals is secretary.

Also joining the board are Jens Green of J. Green Insurance, Brooke Lomax of Turner’s Pool and Spa Inc., and Magnolia Martin of Coldwell Banker Elite.

Other members of the board include Margo Frazier, Debra Harber, Daniel Pierson and Fred Wheeler.

NATIVE TREE, SHRUB SALE RETURNS

Tree Fredericksburg is holding its fall native tree and shrub sale. All plants are one-gallon size and $5; this special price is made possible by grants from Tree Fredericksburg, Friends of the Rappahannock and We Plant Trees. To order or for more information about each species go to treefredericksburg.org.

Pickup date for orders is Oct. 22, 8 a.m. to noon, at the FredNats stadium, 42 Jackie Robinson Way. No orders will be held, and any plants not picked up will be forfeited. Plants are sold for personal use only; commercial sales will not be honored.

Trees available include bald cypress, black cherry, black gum, dogwood, eastern red cedar, fringe tree, sweetbay magnolia, red maple, swamp white oak, white oak, persimmon, redbud, river birch, serviceberry and witch hazel.

Shrubs available include beautyberry, buttonbush, elderberry, Virginia sweetspire, silky dogwood, spicebush. arrowwood viburnum, wax myrtle, winterberry and yaupon holly.

Moisture meters, an essential tool for every gardener, are available for $5 each.

CHORUSES SEEK NEW MEMBERS

The Voices, a small choral group directed by Mandy Carr, is recruiting treble voices; no audition is necessary. Rehearsals occur twice a month on Tuesday evenings and include techniques on stage presence as well as skills in vocal training. The Voices performs at various venues around the area with music from the 40s through the 80s, doo wop to current hits, and seasonal favorites.

Contact Denise Luck at thevoicesinfo@gmail.com if you are interested in joining.

Rappahannock Choral Society is seeking singers for the fall 2022 season. Singers are needed for all parts; high school and up are welcome to audition.

Rehearsals start Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. at Zoan Baptist Church, 5888 Plank Road. New and interested singers should plan to attend. For more information concerning the RCS and audition process, email thechoralsociety@gmail.com or call 540/412-6152.

The Spotsylvanians Chorus is celebrating its 20th anniversary season. Events this fall include World Singing Day on Oct. 15 and Christmas concerts in early December.

Rehearsals are Monday nights, 7 to 8:30 p.m., at the Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Singer registration opened Aug. 1. Open rehearsal is Monday. More information is available at spotsylvanianschorus.org.

The Blue Ridge Chorale has announced that Melanie Bolas will be the new director for the choir. Bolas has been the assistant director for the chorale for several years and serves as a music teacher in Spotsylvania County.

The Blue Ridge Chorale will begin its new season on Monday. All interested singers are welcome to join practices on Mondays at 6:30 p.m. at Culpeper United Methodist Church, 1233 Oaklawn Drive, Culpeper. Register for the fall singing season until Sept. 12 at brcsings.com/registration; or register in person.

CRAFTERS NEEDED

The Patawomeck Indian Tribe craft show will be held Nov. 12, 9 a.m.–3 p.m., indoors at Eagles Lodge 4124, 21 Cool Springs Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22405.

All items must be handmade. Lunch will be available. For more information, call Minnie Lightner at 540/842-0501; or email cowboy_john1@msn.com.

GOLF TOURNEY TO BENEFIT SCHOLARSHIPS

Stafford Volunteer Fire Department, Engine/Truck Company 2, will sponsor its 11th annual golf tournament on Oct. 7 at the Gauntlet Golf Club, 18 Fairway Drive in Fredericksburg. Registration begins at 7:45 a.m.; shotgun start at 9 a.m.

Prizes will be awarded for tournament champ, runners-up, and most honest. Individual prizes will be awarded for longest drive and closest to the pin. Mulligan packages, raffle prizes and a 50/50 raffle will be offered.

Tournament cost before Sept. 23 is $75 per player; after Sept. 23 it increases to $80 per player. Cost includes 18 holes, cart, range balls, practice greens access and lunch. Online payments can be made at squareup.com/market/stafford-volunteer-firemans-association. Hole sponsorship opportunities are available; contact svfdgolf@gmail.com.

All proceeds benefit the department’s scholarship fund. More details are available at facebook.com/svfdgolf.

DESIGN ‘BRAS FOR THE CAUSE’

The Chancellor Lions Club Charities will sponsor its eighth annual bra designing contest to help raise awareness about breast cancer. All entry fees for “Bras for the Cause” will be donated to Mary Washington Healthcare Regional Cancer Center. The bras will be on display at center court in the Spotsylvania Towne Centre during September and October. October is Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Judging will take place Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. at center court in the Spotsylvania Towne Centre. The bras will be judged for Breast in Show, Most Original and Most Creative.

Registration forms are available at the information booth in the mall and online at Facebook.com/chancellorlions.

The entry fee is $5. You may enter as many times as you would like. Please have the exact amount as no change will be available.

Participants will be able to drop off bras, registration forms and fees at the Lions table at center court in the Spotsylvania Towne Centre on Sept. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., or they may be taken to the information booth in the mall today through Friday.

For additional information, call Bettie Burgess at 540/220-0318.

SWING FOR SIGHT WITH LIONS CLUB

The Spotsylvania Lions Club will host its 27th annual “Swing for Sight- Afternoon Delight” charity golf tournament on Sept. 30 at the Fredericksburg Country Club. The nine-hole tournament has a shotgun start at 3 p.m.

This year’s event will feature teams of two players (men, couples and women). Golfers are encouraged to register by Sept. 23 to assure their place in the tournament.

Tournament sponsorships and donations of raffle and/or door prizes are also welcome. All net proceeds raised by the tournament are used to pay for eye and hearing exams, diabetes research and cancer care, as well as the purchase of eyeglasses and hearing aids for less fortunate children and adults in our community.

Team entry fee is $170, and individual entry fee is $85. Fees include golf carts, range balls, door prizes and buffet dinner on the clubhouse patio. Trophies will be awarded to first, second and third place finishers.

For more information and application forms, contact Lion John Gattuso at 540/898-2911 or osuttag1@verizon.net.

SEEKING BIKERS, VENDORS

Spotsylvania American Legion Riders Chapter 320 will host its second annual motorcycle show, sponsored by Old Dominion Harley-Davidson, on Oct. 15, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enter your bike into the contest for $20.

Vendor spaces are $20. Donations of raffle items and sponsorships are also being sought.

All proceeds from the show will benefit local veterans, service members and their families.

To enter your bike or for more information, contact Gill Boggs or Hope Boggs at 540/388-4916.

K.G. FALL FESTIVAL SET TO RETURN

The 63rd annual King George Fall Festival is set for Oct. 8. This year’s theme is “Peace & Liberty for All.” This family event will feature live music, free rides and games for the kids, a parade, a car show, 5K/1mile race, and more. The Fall Festival Committee is looking for crafters, vendors and food trucks to participate in the event.

To be part of the festival in any of these areas, visit kgfallfestival.com for more information and participation forms. Contact Dee Strauss at kghsteacher@gmail.com or Lori Deem at g.lori.deem@gmail.com with any questions. To place an ad in the festival program, contact Denise Alger at kgdenise89@gmail.com.