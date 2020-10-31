Community briefs

NATIONAL SEED SWAP SET TO RETURN

Plan to sow your 2021 garden with something new next spring. The Central Rappahannock Area Master Gardeners will host its fifth annual seed swap at the King George Citizens Center, 8076 Kings Highway, on Jan. 23, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Facemasks and social distancing will be required.

Participants are asked to bring seeds (either saved or purchased), plants, cuttings, tools, flowerpots, etc. that are no longer needed and swap them for what is needed. Label seeds and plants with the common name and date of harvest. Scientific name and additional information about growing the plant are always welcome. Do not bring hybrids, invasive or noxious plant seeds.

Don’t have seeds to swap? Come anyway! There will be seeds to give away, and Master Gardeners will be available to answer gardening questions. In addition, there will be free seed catalogs. This is a great opportunity to exchange garden tips, learn from experts and get encouragement to try something new from fellow gardeners.

For more information or links to websites helpful for identifying invasive and noxious weeds and the basics of seed saving, visit mgacra.org/seed-swap-event.html; or facebook.com/MGACRA.

