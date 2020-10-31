Community briefs

NATIONAL SEED SWAP SET TO RETURN
Plan to sow your 2021 garden with something new next spring. The Central Rappahannock Area Master Gardeners will host its fifth annual seed swap at the King George Citizens Center, 8076 Kings Highway, on Jan. 23, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Facemasks and social distancing will be required.
Participants are asked to bring seeds (either saved or purchased), plants, cuttings, tools, flowerpots, etc. that are no longer needed and swap them for what is needed. Label seeds and plants with the common name and date of harvest. Scientific name and additional information about growing the plant are always welcome. Do not bring hybrids, invasive or noxious plant seeds.
Don’t have seeds to swap? Come anyway! There will be seeds to give away, and Master Gardeners will be available to answer gardening questions. In addition, there will be free seed catalogs. This is a great opportunity to exchange garden tips, learn from experts and get encouragement to try something new from fellow gardeners.
For more information or links to websites helpful for identifying invasive and noxious weeds and the basics of seed saving, visit mgacra.org/seed-swap-event.html; or facebook.com/MGACRA.
REGISTER FOR HOLIDAY HELP
SERVE is now registering Stafford County residents for its holiday food boxes.
Thanksgiving boxes are complete dinners and include a turkey. Christmas will be the same, with the addition of a $25 gift card for each child up to age 18 and still in high school.
Registration is in person at SERVE, located at 15 Upton Lane, Stafford, during regular hours: Monday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. SERVE is closed on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and all federal holidays.
CRAFTERS AND VENDORS NEEDED
Crafters and vendors are needed for a show to be held at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave., on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This event will be held rain or shine. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Admission and parking are free for the general public. Contact Myrna Heflin at 540/373-1294; or fredfair123@gmail.com to apply or for more information.
The FOP Auxiliary will host a fall vendor and craft fair on Nov. 8 at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge, 3700 Fallwood Lane.
Inside tables are available for $35 for an 8-foot table; outside space is $20. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Wounded Warrior Project. Email the auxiliary at Lodge15Auxiliary@gmail.com for more information.
APPLY FOR CO-OP SCHOLARSHIP
Electric cooperatives in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware are accepting applications for their scholarship from high school seniors who intend to pursue higher education studies.
The application deadline is Feb. 19, 2021. The online application and additional information is posted at vmdaec.com/scholarship.
Any high school or home-schooled senior graduating in spring 2021, and whose primary residence is served by a VMD member cooperative, is eligible to apply for a $1,000 scholarship to be applied to a two- or four-year college or trade school.
Questions about donations and the application process should be directed to scholarship@vmdaec.com.
FREDERICKSBURG SENIOR CENTER IS NOW CLOSED
The Fredericksburg Senior Citizens Center, 408 Canal St., is closed through Dec. 31. For further information, contact president Sue Eley at 540/681-1468.
