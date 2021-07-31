Community briefs

THE VOICES SEEK NEW MEMBERS

The Voices, a small, soprano-alto choral group directed by Mandy Carr, is recruiting new members. No audition is necessary. All voices are welcome, especially sopranos.

Rehearsals occur twice a month on Tuesday evenings and include techniques on stage presence as well as skills in vocal training. The Voices perform at various venues around the area with music from the 40s through the 80s; think poodle skirts, love beads and flip flops.

Rehearsals begin Aug. 10, 6:30 p.m., at Hillcrest Methodist Church. Contact Denise Luck at thevoicesinfo@gmail.com if you are interested in joining.

RCC AWARD TARGETS RURAL EDUCATION

Rappahannock Community College received the Gerald L. Baliles Rural Virginia Horseshoe Initiative Award from the Virginia Foundation for Community College Education to help close the educational attainment gap between the Rural Horseshoe region and the state at large. Named for the 65th governor of Virginia, the award honors Baliles’ legacy of promoting educational accessibility.