Community briefs

THE VOICES SEEK NEW MEMBERS
The Voices, a small, soprano-alto choral group directed by Mandy Carr, is recruiting new members. No audition is necessary. All voices are welcome, especially sopranos.
Rehearsals occur twice a month on Tuesday evenings and include techniques on stage presence as well as skills in vocal training. The Voices perform at various venues around the area with music from the 40s through the 80s; think poodle skirts, love beads and flip flops.
Rehearsals begin Aug. 10, 6:30 p.m., at Hillcrest Methodist Church. Contact Denise Luck at thevoicesinfo@gmail.com if you are interested in joining.
RCC AWARD TARGETS RURAL EDUCATION
Rappahannock Community College received the Gerald L. Baliles Rural Virginia Horseshoe Initiative Award from the Virginia Foundation for Community College Education to help close the educational attainment gap between the Rural Horseshoe region and the state at large. Named for the 65th governor of Virginia, the award honors Baliles’ legacy of promoting educational accessibility.
The primary goals of the RVHI program are to reduce the number of rural residents without a high school diploma and to increase the number of rural residents with an associate’s degree, diploma, or certificate. RCC will use the funds for the High School Navigator program, providing each area high school with an RCC staff member to support career and college readiness.
IRIS SALE SET FOR SATURDAY
The Fredericksburg Area Iris Society will hold its annual iris sale at Meadows Farms Nursery, 5043 Plank Road, on Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until sold out. All types of bearded and beardless irises will be available. Funds raised sponsor programs, garden tours, speakers and two horticulture scholarships at Virginia Tech and J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College.
Varieties available can be viewed at plantsmap.com/organizations/24675/collections/36054.
For more information, call 540/582-5799 or 540-847-1236; or email fburg.area.iris.society@gmail.com.
SING WITH THE SPOTSYLVANIANS
Do you love to sing? Come sing with The Spotsylvanians.
Rehearsals for the group’s fall performances and Christmas concert begin Aug. 30, from 7 to 9 p.m., at the Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania.
Appropriate COVID protocols will be in place to ensure the safety of the singers. For more information, email membership.spotsylvanians@gmail.com; or visit facebook.com/TheSpotsylvanians.
LEARN TO SQUARE DANCE
Lake of the Woods Square Dance Club is offering free beginner’s square dance drop-in sessions. Come to one or both sessions to learn a few easy steps. No dancing skills or special clothes are required. The free drop-in dances will be held Aug. 27 and Sept. 10, 7:30–9:30 p.m., at the LOW Community Center, 110 Sweetbriar Park Road, Locust Grove, Va. 22508.
Thirteen weekly lessons with instructor Gene Chamberlain begin Sept. 20 and continue on Mondays, 7–9 p.m., in the lower level of the Lake of the Woods Club House, 205 Lakeview Parkway. The cost for these lessons is $75.
For more information and specific directions visit sites.google.com/view/lowsquaredanceclub/home; or text/call Dick at 703/298-6254.
EGG COUNCIL SPONSORS CONTEST
The Virginia Egg Council is sponsoring a recipe contest using eggs. This year’s theme is “My Mom’s Best Recipe.”
The contest will be held at the Fredericksburg Agricultural Fairgrounds Aug. 7 at noon. The top three winners will be eligible to participate in finals at the state fair in October. For further information and contest rules, visit fredericksburgfair.org; or contact Teresa Bullock at 540/850-5550.