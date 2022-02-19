Community briefs

DOWNTOWN GREENS TO HOST VIRTUAL 5K

It’s time for the Downtown Runaround: A Community Green Race hosted by Downtown Greens. So, shake off those winter blues and grab those running shoes for the second annual Downtown Runaround virtual 5K.

Run, walk, bike, skate, swim or skip your way through a 5K at your own pace and on your own schedule anytime between March 5 and 19.

All proceeds from the race go toward supporting Downtown Greens’ mission to provide free education and to promote food security in our community.

Sign up at runsignup.com/downtownrunaround; or visit Downtown Green’s Facebook Events page. Email programs@downtowngreens.org with questions.

DECA EARNS SBE RECOGNITION

The Pride Supply, the school-based enterprise at Massaponax High School, was among 461 school-based enterprises achieving Gold Level Certification for the 2021–22 school year and will be recognized during DECA’s International Career Development Conference in Atlanta.

A school-based enterprise is an entrepreneurial operation in a school setting that provides goods and services to meet the needs of the market. SBEs are managed and operated by students as hands-on learning laboratories that integrate national curriculum standards in marketing, finance, hospitality and management. DECA advisers have utilized this effective educational tool for over four decades to provide their students with realistic and practical learning experiences that reinforce classroom instruction, enhance 21st century skill development, and prepare students for college and careers.

RAPPAHANNOCK GOODWILL ELECTS NEW BOARD OFFICERS

Rappahannock Goodwill Industries recently announced the election of new officers to its board of directors. The officers are Martha Hutzel, chair; and Brian Roinestad, vice chair. Dermaine Lewis moves into the role of past chair. Officers serving another year in the same capacity are W. Andrew Withers, treasurer; Susan Spears, secretary; and Steve Cox, president and CEO.

“Serving as chair of the RGI Board of Directors is truly an honor. Each of my fellow officers and board members is committed to improving our community by helping people find jobs,” said Hutzel.

“I am excited to welcome the new slate of officers for the Rappahannock Goodwill Board of Directors,” said Cox. “With their history of serving our community, our officers bring a collective wisdom and hands-on experience to the RGI mission.”

Officers serve a one-year term.

SINGING GROUP SEEKS VOICES

The Rappahannock Choral Society will start rehearsals Feb. 28 at the Zoan Baptist Church, 5888 Plank Road. Interested singers and former members should plan to arrive at 6:30 p.m. to register, pay dues and receive music.

For more information, visit rappahannock-choral-society.org.

SENIOR CENTER PLANS EVENTS

Fredericksburg Seniors will travel to MGM casino on Thursday. Board bus at 8:30 a.m. and return at 4:30 p.m. Bus departs from the Dorothy Hart Community Center. Price is $45. To join, contact Nancy at 540/845-8391.

The seniors will travel to Hollywood Casino, Charlestown, W.Va., on March 24. Board bus at 8 a.m. and return at 5 p.m. Price is $50 per person, including driver tip. Call Judy Mitchell at 540/371-2987 for more information.

The seniors will attend an afternoon performance of “Camelot” on April 27. To join, call Betty Lee at 540/786-2650 for more information.

The seniors will travel to the International Tattoo in Norfolk on May 1. Tickets are $129 each and include dinner. Call Nancy for more information at 540/845-8391.

LOWLINC MARKS ANNIVERSARY

LOWLINC joined more than 300 nonprofit, community-based organizations commonly known as villages to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Village Movement on Feb. 15, National Village Day. From its beginnings in a small group of neighbors in Boston to a thriving network serving about 40,000 older adults across the country and internationally, the village model is now established as a cost-effective, sustainable solution for healthy, vibrant aging.

Villages are intentional caring communities of neighbors helping neighbors. Each reflects the community it serves and responds to the needs of its members. As nonprofit, grassroots initiatives, they are volunteer-based, member-driven and self-governing. Villages mobilize volunteers to provide programs and services that older adults need to remain safe and independent in their homes and offer social and educational activities that reduce isolation and create interpersonal connections and social support.

“We are delighted to celebrate this 20th anniversary of Beacon Hill Village and the Village Movement,” said John Besiheim, president of the LOWLINC board of directors. “Villages are a cost-effective care model for our rapidly aging society that increasingly recognizes the benefits of home and community-based care for older adults.”

LOWLINC was founded in 2015. Its services include health and wellness programs, transportation, social gatherings, technology assistance, basic home maintenance, as well as check-in calls and friendly visits. Visit lowlinc.org for more information.

ESSAY CONTEST FOCUSES ON ALZHEIMER’S

High school seniors impacted by Alzheimer’s disease can win up to $5,000 for college through the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s national Teens for Alzheimer’s Awareness College Scholarship Essay Contest. Students can enter the contest by visiting alzfdn.org/scholarship. The deadline for submissions is March 1.

The contest is open to college-bound high school seniors. Applicants must submit an essay, 1,500 words maximum, describing how Alzheimer’s disease has impacted their lives and what they have learned about themselves, their family and/or their community through their experience with Alzheimer’s.

To help support this program, visit alzfdn.org/donate; or call 866/232-8484.