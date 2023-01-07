Community briefs

MLK celebration will be held online

The Scrabble School Preservation Foundation will hold its 32nd annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. birthday observance on Jan. 15. The program was taped at The Little Washington Theatre, Washington, and is presented in cooperation with Culpeper Media Company and RAAC’s Claudia Mitchell Fund. The headlining guest will be vocalist and actress Ruby Hayes. Additional music will be provided by local artists. The program will be shown at 6 and 8 p.m. at Culpeper Media, culpepermedia.org.

Kit Goldfarb, Washington, will be recognized as a Peace Ambassador for her work with Sango-Kenya, a non-profit organization with the mission to improve the lives of women and children in rural Kenya. Sango-Kenya’s programs help alleviate food and nutrition insecurity by providing in-class training and technical field support to women, smallholder farmers in nutrition and sustainable agriculture practices. Goldfarb serves as the executive director of the organization, making frequent and extended trips to the area, working directly with the people in training and development.

The celebration is free. Tax deductible donations and pledges will be accepted in support of the Julia E. Boddie Scholarship Fund to assist students in Rappahannock County. Donations may be made online at scrabbleschool.org/donate via Givelify, giv.li/9e6fy5. Donations may be mailed to SSPF, Box 121, Amissville, VA 20106. For more information, email nb_roberts@msn.com.

Groups seek singers

The Blue Ridge Chorale is preparing for its 2023 season. It will meet on Mondays at 6:30 p.m., beginning Jan. 23, at Culpeper Baptist Church (sanctuary), 318 S. West St., Culpeper. Registration will begin at 6 p.m.

Interested singers can sign up in person until Feb. 13. Online registration is available at brcsings.com.

The chorale’s spring concert will be the weekend of May 6 and 7.

The Rappahannock Choral Society will begin rehearsals for its spring concert on Jan. 23 and is looking for singers for all parts. Interested singers are welcome to attend a reception at 6:15 p.m. to meet chorus members and sing along with the group from 7 to 9 p.m. Rehearsal will be held at Zoan Baptist Church, 5888 Plank Road. Auditions can be scheduled at that time.

For more information, visit rappahannock-choral-society.org; email thechoralsociety@gmail.com; or call 540/412-6152.

Auxiliary to hold event for brides

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 15 Auxiliary will host its second annual Brides on a Budget on March 11, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 3700 Fallwood Lane in Spotsylvania County.

The event will be a venue for newlyweds to sell their gently used wedding items and for brides to purchase wedding items at a budget friendly price. The event will also include budget-friendly vendors.

Rent an 8-foot table for $25. For more information, email lodge15auxiliary@gmail.com.

Help honor female veterans

A license plate campaign to honor Virginia’s female veterans needs 300 more applications to go before the General Assembly on Wednesday. It costs $10 to submit an application for the license plate. The application is online at dvs.virginia.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/Women-Veterans-VSA-10DPf.pdf.

Send completed hard copy applications and a $10 ($20 if requesting personalized plate) check—no cash should be submitted—to the Virginia Department of Veterans Services, Attn: Beverly VanTull, 101 N. 14th St., 17th Floor, Richmond, VA 23219.

Friends group to host fundraiser

Friends of Chatham will host a fundraising dinner at Brock’s Riverside Grill on Jan. 30, 6 to 9 p.m.

The evening will feature a raffle of creative gift baskets and other fun items donated by supporters, a 50-50 raffle, and a live art auction, including plein air works done in the garden and other Chatham inspired items.

Social hour and cash bar begin at 6 p.m.; dinner begins at 7 p.m. A dinner buffet includes house and Caesar salads, trout almondine, pasta primavera, pork tenderloin, redskin mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetable, rolls, coffee and tea, and cake for dessert.

Tickets are $40 per person. Email Carol Hyland at cahyland@cox.net to make your reservation, and mail your check by Jan. 23, to Friends of Chatham, Box 36, Fredericksburg, VA 22404.

The evening supports Friends of Chatham’s worthwhile projects.

Virginia State Police graduates 34 new troopers

After receiving more than 300 hours of classroom and field instruction in nearly 50 different subjects, including defensive tactics, cultural diversity, bias-free and community relations, crime scene investigation, ethics and leadership, police professionalism, firearms, judicial procedures, officer survival and crisis management, the 34 members of the Virginia State Police 138th Basic Session were presented their diplomas in December.

The Accelerated Lateral Entry Program only accepts pre-certified Virginia law enforcement officers. Each candidate for trooper must have been in good standing with their former law enforcement employer(s) and underwent an extensive background investigative and testing process. Collectively, the 138th Basic Session accounts for more than 200 years of prior law enforcement experience.

After graduation, the 138th returned to the Academy for three weeks of hands-on training before heading to their assigned area where each trooper will spend an additional six weeks paired up with a field training officer learning the new patrol area.

Locally, Cristian Adolfo Durham has been assigned to Stafford County, and Troy Malcolm Shelton has been assigned to Orange County.

Senior center plans events

The seniors will attend “Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville” on Jan. 25, and “Ragtime, The Musical” on April 19 at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. Call Betty Lee to reserve your place at 540/786-2650.

The International Tattoo is April 23; and an overnight trip to the Brandywine Valley, including Longwood Gardens, is May 23–25.

The Fredericksburg Seniors office, at 408 Canal St., is open on Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., to sign up for trips, pay membership dues, get information or shop the thrift store. The phone number is 540/371-2429.