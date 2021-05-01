Community briefs

CLUBS MOBILIZE TO HELP HEALTHY GENERATIONS
Operations at Healthy Generations, a local agency which assists the senior community, were severely impacted by the theft of catalytic converters from a portion of its fleet of vehicles. These vehicles provide transportation to doctor’s appointments, prescription services and other daily needs. Stolen catalytic converters make the vehicles unusable.
Rappahannock–Fredericksburg Rotary Club members contacted other Rotary clubs in the area, and Stafford, King George–Dahlgren and Fredericksburg clubs immediately made monetary donations to help Healthy Generations. In-kind assistance was rendered by others to assist in returning the vehicles to service.
The Rappahannock Rotary Club, its Rappahannock Satellite Club and individual members have have donated funds in excess of $6,500, and Rotarians have made donations in excess of $10,000 to aid Healthy Generations.
That the Rotary clubs of the Fredericksburg area step forward into action so quickly serves as testimony to the collective clubs’ goals of providing service to the community. The clubs hope that their donations and in-kind contributions will restore Healthy Generations’ operations to continue serving the community into the future.
SCHOOL COMING TO CULPEPER
A new Christian hybrid high school is coming to Culpeper County in August.
The school will be located at New Salem Baptist Church, 8233 Sperryville Pike, and offer ninth and 10th grades the first year, adding a grade each subsequent year until it includes 12th grade. King’s Light Christian Academy is a member of NAUMS/UMSI.
KLCA will offer on-site teacher-lead courses and online teacher access courses. This assures each student receives the education best suited to their needs.
For more information, visit King’s Light Christian Academy on Facebook or at kingslight.org.
GOODWILL ELECTS BOARD MEMBERS
Rappahannock Goodwill Industries has elected two new members to its Board of Directors. Curry Roberts, president of Fredericksburg Regional Alliance at the University of Mary Washington, and Amy Henecke, dean of Professional and Technical Studies and Workforce Development at Germanna Community College, joined the RGI board April 20.
“I am excited to welcome Curry and Amy to the Rappahannock Goodwill Board of Directors,” said Steve Cox, president and CEO of Rappahannock Goodwill. “Their engagement in our community speaks to their love for and commitment to our local area. Along with the entire board of directors, Curry and Amy will provide valuable insight to our organization as we grow our mission to help people find jobs.”
“New board members bring fresh perspectives to an organization. The perspectives Amy and Curry bring to our board of directors will directly inform Rappahannock Goodwill’s strategy, which always aims to enhance our services to the community,” said board chair Dermaine Lewis.
VENDORS WANTED
The Newcomers and Old Friends Club Inc. will hold a Charity Craft Show on Oct. 9, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Fredericksburg Academy, 10800 Academy Drive. Any vendor interested in participating should contact Debbie Simpson at NCOFcraftshow@gmail.com for further information.
GROUP PLANS TRIP
The Fredericksburg Seniors are sponsoring a trip to the International Tattoo in Norfolk on Sunday, June 6. The price is $129 and includes the show, tour of the naval base, dinner and transportation. The trip is open to the vaccinated public. Call Nancy Griswold at 540/845-8391 with questions or for reservations.
LIONS HOST ANNUAL PLANT SALE
The Chancellor Lions Club will hold its spring plant sale at Spotsylvania Towne Centre in front of Costco through May 11, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Purchase hanging baskets, pots, tomatoes and peppers.
All funds raised will be used in the community to assist with eye care. Eye glasses and hearing aids that are no longer being used will also be collected at the sale.
For more information on the club or membership, visit facebook.com/chancellorlions; or contact Walter Pennino at 540/786-2867.
REGISTER FOR GREAT TRAIN RACE
The 27th running of the Great Train Race will be June 6.
There will be three events for kids under 18: the 1-mile Express, the 1/2-mile George Dashington for ages 12 and under, and the 1/4-mile Caboose Run for ages 5 and under.
In order to conduct a safe event, this year’s race will be a bit different. The following options are available for runners to participate in the race: Run the 1-mile Express in a wave of 25 runners (11 and up only) or run any of the three distances in a “time trail” format (runners are released on to the course one at a time). Runners may also participate virtually.
Register at gtr.runfarc.com.
CITY SENIOR CENTER CLOSED
The Fredericksburg Senior Citizens Center, 408 Canal St., will remain closed at least through June 1. For details, call 540/681-1468.
NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR WALL OF HONOR
The Fredericksburg Memorials Advisory Commission is seeking nominations to the city Wall of Honor for 2021. The Wall of Honor recognizes those who have made significant contributions to the welfare of the city and the betterment of society.
Nominees must have been deceased for at least one year prior to nomination. Nominations may be submitted by any person, except immediate family members.
The Wall of Honor Application is available at fredericksburgva.gov. If you have questions, email Tonya Lacey at tlacey@fredericksburgva.gov.
Deadline for submission is May 15.