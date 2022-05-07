Community briefs

NEWTON BRANCH TEMPORARILY CLOSED

Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s Newton Branch will be closed through Saturday for the installation of new flooring. This improvement is made possible by Westmoreland County. The other two Westmoreland branches, Cooper and Montross, will be open as usual. Items can be returned to any location. Overdue fees are not being charged at this time.

IRIS SOCIETY TO HOLD OPEN GARDEN DAY

The Fredericksburg Area Iris Society will hold its annual Open Garden Day on May 15, with two area gardens open to the public. The Fredericksburg garden will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Because of the extra driving distance, the garden in Woodbridge will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., or later by special arrangement.

The date was chosen to catch the peak of the tall bearded bloom in Fredericksburg. Bloom may be slightly later in the Woodbridge garden, but other types of irises should also be in bloom in both gardens.

A hybridizing demonstration is available in the Woodbridge garden. For more information and a list of gardens, with directions, call 540/582-5799 or 540/847-1236; or email fburg.area.iris.society@gmail.com.

STAMP OUT HUNGER RETURNS SATURDAY

After a two-year hiatus due to the impacts of COVID-19, the National Association of Letter Carriers will resume its annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive across the nation, including a local partnership with the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is the largest annual drive for the benefit of the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank and those served by it. Within the past 15 years, the drive has collected enough food to supply more than 600,000 meals.

This year’s drive will be conducted on Saturday with mail carriers picking up bags of non-perishable food items local residents leave at their mailbox for pick up that day. The food items are then delivered to the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank for the benefit of the more than 30,000 community members served by the Food Bank and its partner agencies.

FOUNDATION OFFERS ANNIVERSARY GRANTS

The Community Foundation is celebrating 25 years of advocating for philanthropy in the Rappahannock River Region with five, $25,000 grants. Since its founding, The Community Foundation has given over $15 million to nonprofits in our region. The foundation’s grantmaking reflects the generosity of our community and the transformative power of philanthropy.

Over the next year, The Community Foundation will award a total of $125,000 to regional nonprofits to support initiatives that directly enhance their organization’s accessibility, inclusivity and sustainability.

All eligible nonprofits in Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties and the city of Fredericksburg may apply. The foundation will award funding in three cycles: preservation/arts and culture, environment/animal welfare and education/health/human services.

Applications for the first grant cycle supporting arts, cultural and preservation organizations must be submitted by 5 p.m. on May 16. Nonprofits should visit cfrrr.org/grants for complete eligibility requirements and information on additional grant opportunities.

Each year, The Community Foundation awards more than $2,000,000 in grant funding to nonprofits. These anniversary grants are in addition to the foundation’s robust grant program established by 180 charitable funds.

VENDORS NEEDED

Joy Doll Hospital will hold its Spring Market & Yard Sale fundraiser May 21, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Summit Presbyterian Church, 256 Shelton Shop Road, Stafford.

Rent a parking space to sell your own items for $15, or a space with a table for $20. All proceeds from space rental benefit Joy Doll Hospital. Call or text 703/300-0404 with your name, email and contact number along with how many spaces or tables needed. Pay for your space at paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=9NP6LKHKLTQUC.

The Joy Doll Hospital’s doll doctor will also collect donations of American Girl Dolls, 18” doll clothing or shoes; financial donations; and donations of any reasonable items to sell at the Joy Doll Hospital table. Call 703/300-0404 to arrange pick up or drop off. Tax receipts are available.

Mountain View Rescue Squad will host a community yard sale on June 4, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Spaces are available, 12 x 12 space, for $20.

Call 540/659-0366, and leave a message with your name and number to sign up.

NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR WALL OF HONOR

The Fredericksburg Memorials Advisory Commission is seeking nominations to the city Wall of Honor for 2022. The Wall of Honor recognizes those who have made significant contributions to the welfare of the city and the betterment of society.

Nominees must have been deceased for at least one year prior to the nomination. Nominations may be submitted by any person, except immediate family members.

The Wall of Honor Application is available on the city website: fredericksburgva.gov. If you have questions, email Tonya Lacey, Clerk of the City Council, at tlacey@fredericksburgva.gov.

Deadline for submission is May 15.

SENIOR CENTER PLANS EVENTS

The seniors will attend an afternoon performance of “Nunsense,” starring Sally Struthers, on May 25, and “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” on Aug. 17. To join, call Betty Lee at 540/786-2650 for more information.

A casino trip to Charles Town is June 16. Depart at 8 a.m. and return at 5 p.m. at the Dorothy Hart Community Center parking lot. Members are $50, non-members are $55.

The travel office, at 408 Canal St., is open on Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., to sign up for trips, pay membership dues, get information or shop the thrift store; the phone number is 540/371-2429.

MILITARY, OVERSEAS BRATS TO HOLD ANNUAL GATHERING

Americans who are former military or overseas dependents will hold their annual national convention Aug. 18–21 at the Crowne Plaza Dulles Airport in Herndon.

Attendees will show and tell their heritage in various mini-course sessions and activities.

For more information about Overseas Brats, email joeosbpres1955@gmail.com; visit overseasbrats.com; or call 817/510-6223.