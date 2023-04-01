Health and Wellness

Fair returns

Stafford County Public Schools will host the second annual Community Health and Wellness Fair on April 22 at Colonial Forge High School, 550 Courthouse Road, Stafford, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free event is open to the community, students, staff and families.

The Health and Wellness Fair will focus on eight wellness areas: occupational, physical, emotional, social, spiritual, intellectual, financial and environmental. Stafford Schools has partnered with local community organizations and businesses to provide valuable health information, resources and screening services in a convenient format and location. The overall goal of the fair is to inspire healthy living, empower the community and allow families to excel in all areas of wellness.

The Stafford community will enjoy free giveaways, food trucks, information sessions, free health screenings and opportunities to speak one-on-one with community organizations and businesses.

Vendor space remains available. Those interested in participating at the fair should email scpswellness@staffordschools.net; or call 540/658-6619.

For more information, visit staffordschools.net/healthandwellnessfair.

Register to compete

at annual STEM fair

Tau Rho Chapter, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity will present its fourth annual Doug Carter STEM Fair on April 22 for students in fourth through eighth grades at public schools in Fredericksburg and Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.

Students are invited to enter their school projects to win cash and other prizes. Register at docs.google.com/forms/d/1dtV6Hv51uStgZQhXaoy09S3TGh789KCesIyNlvwkh9c. Registration closes Monday.

Initial judging will occur on Zoom by appointment. In-person presentations and awards will take place at Ron Rosner YMCA.

Questions may be emailed to ncarterjr@hotmail.com.

Historic Garden Week tickets available

“King George Unveiled: History, Horticulture and Homes” will celebrate the 90th anniversary of Historic Garden Week in Virginia. Tickets, $40 plus a processing fee, are available at vagardenweek.org.

The tour will feature four beautiful King George County properties and tours of Cedell Brooks Jr. Park native plant demonstration garden, led by Extension Master Gardeners. The park will host a tulip picking garden sponsored by Bloomia with 10,000 tulips, and visitors will have the opportunity to pick bunches of tulips to take home. Visitors will also find plant sales by James Madison Garden Club and King George Garden Club, demonstrations by Gateway Beekeepers, Central Rappahannock Extension Master Gardeners, floral demonstrations by The Rappahannock Valley Garden Club, food trucks and more at the park.

The King George tour is April 18, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Arbor Day ceremony

set for April 12

The Fredericksburg Area Council of Garden Clubs and the city of Fredericksburg invite the public to attend the annual Arbor Day celebration on April 12 on the steps of the Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m., and speakers include Lara Johnson, Virginia Department of Forestry urban forestry coordinator.

This year’s event will celebrate Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw for her contributions to the Fredericksburg community and for her efforts to protect and enhance the city’s natural resources, and it will include the dedication of a ceremonial tree in her honor.

This year the city will celebrate its 36th year as a Tree City USA, as designated by the National Arbor Day Foundation. Johnson will present a memorial flag to the city in honor of the event. The public is encouraged to attend the annual celebration of the city’s urban forestry program. Questions about the event may be directed to Anne Little, executive director of Tree Fredericksburg, at treefred@cox.net.

Student wins national arts award

Jamison Abshire, a student at Caroline High School, Milford, is the National Federation of State High School Association’s Section 2 winner of the Heart of the Arts Award. Section 2 includes Virginia, Kentucky, West Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

The National High School Heart of the Arts Award was started by the NFHS in 2014. Over the past decade, the NFHS has utilized the honor to commend those individuals who exemplify the ideals of the positive heart of the arts and represent the core mission of education-based activities.

Abshire has grown not only as a musician throughout high school but as a person. Coming into high school, Abshire was described as someone who kept to himself and was particularly uninvolved in school activity programs. Nowadays, Abshire is described as a leader, a creative person, and someone who engages in everything that he does as a teenager, including working a part-time job. Theater has played a critical role in this transition, improving his communication skills, creativity and performance. Abshire’s passion and love for the arts has shown him that he can take on anything he sets his mind to with hard work, heart and a standard of excellence.

Senior center plans events

The seniors will attend “Ragtime, The Musical” on April 19 and “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” on June 28 at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. Call Betty Lee to reserve your place at 540/786-2650.

An overnight trip to the Brandywine Valley, including Longwood Gardens, is May 23–25.

The Fredericksburg Seniors office, at 408 Canal St., is open on Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., to sign up for trips, pay membership dues, get information or shop the thrift store. The phone number is 540/371-2429.