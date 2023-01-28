Community briefs

Fishing tournament will support FCA

The Battlefield Fellowship of Christian Athletes will host its inaugural Battlefield FCA Bass Fishing Tournament on April 15 at Sturgeon Creek Marina on Lake Anna. The tournament is open to all anglers and features adult/adult and adult/youth divisions.

The tournament will feature a 75/25 payout, with the top finishers in each division receiving cash prizes. In addition, there will be a Big Fish Pot, where anglers can win extra prize money for catching the largest fish of the day.

The tournament is being held in partnership with the Battlefield Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and proceeds from the event will provide needed funding for camp scholarships for student athletes and coaches, new FCA missionary representatives and other resources for ministry.

Register for the tournament at battlefieldfca.org/fca-bass-fishing-tournament.

Battlefield FCA serves more than 4,000 coaches and 21,000 athletes in Fredericksburg; in Prince William, Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline, King George, Fauquier, Culpeper and Rappahannock counties; and at University of Mary Washington.

Hearts to sparkle for local veterans

The Washington–Lewis Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, will collaborate with various downtown businesses to honor their favorite veterans during the month of February.

Close to 50 businesses have volunteered to participate, and each will decorate its storefront window to showcase local veterans with the theme “Our Hearts Sparkle for these Veterans.”

Visitors may shop and admire the creative displays Feb. 4–26. Maps of participating businesses will be available at the Fredericksburg Visitor Center, 706 Caroline St.

The Washington–Lewis Chapter, NSDAR, strongly supports all veterans. For more information visit washingtonlewischa.wixsite.com/washingtonlewis; or find them on Facebook.

Arts center to receive NEA grant

Louisa Arts Center has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts to receive a Challenge America award of $10,000. The grant will support three Central Virginia Theater projects.

Each production’s director will select the play, obtain the rights, and select the cast and crew. Performances will take place at the Cooke–Haley Theater in the Louisa Arts Center. The grant will enable the arts center to offer free tickets for students and adults who would not otherwise be able to afford to attend, providing access to arts activities and programming to residents of rural Louisa County.

This grant is one of 262 Challenge America awards totaling $2.62 million that were announced by the NEA as part of its first round of fiscal year 2023 grants.

Groups seek singers

The Blue Ridge Chorale is preparing for its 2023 season. It will meet on Mondays at 6:30 p.m. at Culpeper Baptist Church (sanctuary), 318 S. West St., Culpeper. Registration will begin at 6 p.m.

Interested singers can sign up in person until Feb. 13. Online registration is available at brcsings.com.

The chorale’s spring concert will be the weekend of May 6 and 7.

The Rappahannock Choral Society has begun rehearsals for its spring concert and is looking for singers for all parts. Rehearsals are held at Zoan Baptist Church, 5888 Plank Road.

For more information, visit rappahannock-choral-society.org; email thechoralsociety@gmail.com; or call 540/412-6152.

The Spotsylvanians, a non-auditioned community chorus, is seeking new singers to join in celebrating its 20th anniversary season.

Open rehearsals will take place Monday and Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. at the Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania Courthouse.

The Voices, a small choral group directed by Mandy Carr, is recruiting treble voices. No audition is necessary. Rehearsals occur twice a month on Tuesday evenings and include techniques on stage presence as well as skills in vocal training. The Voices perform at various venues around the area with music from the 40s through the 80s, doo wop to current hits and seasonal favorites.

Interested singers can contact Denise Luck at thevoicesinfo@gmail.com.

Auxiliary to hold event for brides

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 15 Auxiliary will host its second annual Brides on a Budget on March 11, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 3700 Fallwood Lane in Spotsylvania County.

The event will be a venue for newlyweds to sell their gently used wedding items and for brides to purchase wedding items at a budget friendly price. The event will also include budget-friendly vendors.

Rent an 8-foot table for $25. For more information, email lodge15auxiliary@gmail.com.