Community briefs

MLK celebration will be held online

The Scrabble School Preservation Foundation will hold its 32nd annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. birthday observance today. The program will be shown at 6 and 8 p.m. at Culpeper Media, culpepermedia.org.

Kit Goldfarb, Washington, will be recognized as a Peace Ambassador for her work with Sango-Kenya, a non-profit organization with the mission to improve the lives of women and children in rural Kenya.

The celebration is free. Tax deductible donations and pledges will be accepted in support of the Julia E. Boddie Scholarship Fund to assist students in Rappahannock County. Donations may be made online at scrabbleschool.org/donate via Givelify, giv.li/9e6fy5. Donations may be mailed to SSPF, Box 121, Amissville, VA 20106. For more information, email nb_roberts@msn.com.

Program supports community groups

Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s Porter Branch has been selected by its local Giant Food store for January’s Community Bag Program. For the month of January, the Friends of the Library will receive a $1 donation from each purchase of a $2.50 reusable Community Bag at Giant Food, 317 Worth Ave.

For the month of January, Rappahannock United Way will receive a $1 donation from each purchase of the Community Bag at Giant Food, 10346 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania.

Giant Food’s Community Bag Program is designed to make it easy for shoppers to give back to their local communities while supporting the environment. To learn more about this program, visit giantfood.2givelocal.com.

Fireworks training course offered

American Fireworks Company and American Wholesale Fireworks will co-sponsor a Pyrotechnics Guild Inc. Display Operator Fireworks Training Course.

The training course will be held Feb. 4, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Virginia Credit Union Stadium, 42 Jackie Robinson Way.

The cost is $99 and includes a textbook, lunch, $100 credit from AWF and elite tier pricing. The company is also hiring new shooters for the area, and the course cost will be reimbursed after your first display.

Participants must pre-register. Information and registration at americanwholesalefireworks.com/winter-pgi-training.

Nutritionists host online health series

Giant Food will host a five-week “Healthier Together” virtual series of free online nutrition and healthy living classes aimed at supporting the wellness goals of its local community.

The series will run from Jan. 17 to Feb. 14 and will be hosted by registered dietitian nutritionists who will provide guidance, inspiration, recipes and product suggestions for kicking off a healthy new year.

Join live classes on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. or 7 p.m. or watch recorded sessions any time. Register for the series at eventbrite.com/e/healthier-together-a-5-week- series-tickets-399165333257.

Groups seek singers

The Blue Ridge Chorale is preparing for its 2023 season. It will meet on Mondays at 6:30 p.m., beginning Jan. 23, at Culpeper Baptist Church (sanctuary), 318 S. West St., Culpeper. Registration will begin at 6 p.m.

Interested singers can sign up in person until Feb. 13. Online registration is available at brcsings.com.

The chorale’s spring concert will be the weekend of May 6 and 7.

The Rappahannock Choral Society will begin rehearsals for its spring concert on Jan. 23 and is looking for singers for all parts. Interested singers are welcome to attend a reception at 6:15 p.m. to meet chorus members and sing along with the group from 7 to 9 p.m. Rehearsal will be held at Zoan Baptist Church, 5888 Plank Road. Auditions can be scheduled at that time.

For more information, visit rappahannock-choral-society.org; email thechoralsociety@gmail.com; or call 540/412-6152.

The Spotsylvanians, a non-auditioned community chorus, is seeking new singers to join in celebrating its 20th anniversary season.

Open rehearsals will take place Jan. 30 and Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. at the Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania Courthouse.

The Voices, a small choral group directed by Mandy Carr, is recruiting treble voices. No audition is necessary. Rehearsals occur twice a month on Tuesday evenings and include techniques on stage presence as well as skills in vocal training. The Voices perform at various venues around the area with music from the 40s through the 80s, doo wop to current hits and seasonal favorites.

Interested singers can contact Denise Luck at thevoicesinfo@gmail.com. First rehearsal is Jan. 24, 6:30 p.m., at Hillcrest Methodist Church. Join a rehearsal to check them out; singing is optional.