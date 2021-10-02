Community briefs

RUN WITH AINSLEY’S ANGELS
Ainsley’s Angels will hold its sixth annual Spirit of Inclusion 5K on Oct. 24 at the Hopyard Farms community club house in King George County.
Races include the Spirit of Inclusion 5K, Harvest Hustle 1-mile and Harvest Hustle 1/2-mile. Costumes are encouraged, and the event includes a costume contest.
The club house is located at 5888 Coakley Drive, King George.
FOOD BANK OFFERS NEW PROGRAM
OrderAhead, a new program at Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, allows the convenience of online supplemental grocery ordering and scheduled pickup. The Fredericksburg food bank is one of only two food banks in Virginia and only 11 in the country to offer this program.
OrderAhead enables people facing food insecurity to order food online, select a convenient time and pick it up directly from either the FRFB warehouse or Love Thy Neighbor Pantry in King George.
For more information on OrderAhead, visit orderahead.org or call 540/621-5155.
SENIORS PLAN OUTING
The Fredericksburg Senior Citizens group will see a matinee of “Meet Me in St. Louis” on Wednesday, Dec. 15. For more information or to join them, call Betty at 540/786-2650.
The Travel/Membership office is currently open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
ENTRIES SOUGHT FOR MLK EVENT
The Scrabble School Preservation Foundation is in search of writers and performers of poetry, prose and spoken word entries for an upcoming event.
Entries should focus on social justice and or civil and human rights, locally, nationally or globally. As a guideline, the performance of the entry should be no longer than seven minutes.
Submit your entries to SSPF, c/o 15191 Montanus Drive No. 154, Culpeper, VA 22701; or contact@scrabbleschool.org no later than Nov. 8. Questions may also be emailed to the address provided.
VOLUNTEER WITH TAX PROGRAM
Rappahannock United Way is looking for volunteers to help with its tax preparation program.
Greeters are responsible for welcoming tax payers, verifying they have proper documentation, and that they meet the criteria for the Tax Program.
Tax Preparers conduct client interviews, help clients complete accurate tax returns and distribute client surveys. Preparers must be comfortable speaking with people, reviewing tax documents for information and using a computer based tax software to help clients complete tax returns.
To volunteer as a greeter or tax preparer, register at ruw.givepulse.com/event/253226-Interested-Tax-Volunteers.
WORKSHOPS WILL TEACH FINANCIAL LIFE SKILLS
Rappahannock United Way is hosting a series of free virtual workshops for rising high school juniors, seniors and recent graduates. “Prosper Students” will offer sessions in financial literacy and job readiness skills along with an opportunity to win an education scholarship.
Virtual sessions will be held Oct. 18–22, 7–8 p.m. Topics include job interview basics, budgeting, credit essentials, saving, buying a vehicle and renting an apartment.
For more information or to register, visit rappahannockunitedway.org.
APPLY FOR STAFFORD PAGEANT
The Miss Stafford County Fair pageant will be held Oct. 15 and 16. The pageant is open to young ladies, infant to 23 years old.
For more information or to request an application, visit the Miss Stafford County page at staffordfair.com; or email missstaffordcofair@gmail.com.
CRAFTERS, VENDORS NEEDED
The King George Fall Festival will be held Saturday. Organizers are looking forward to a great event full of vendors and crafters, food trucks and parade entrants, car show participants, runners and entertainers.
To be part of this event in any of these areas, visit kgfallfestival.com for details and to fill out registration forms. Contact Dee Strauss at kghsteacher@gmail.com; or Lori Deem at g.lori.deem@gmail.com with questions.
Colonial Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad’s Support Team and the Ladies’ Auxiliary of Colonial Beach Volunteer Fire Department will hold a vendor show in front of the fire department on Oct. 23 as part of the community’s fall festival. The Support Group and Ladies’ Auxiliary will also sell baked goods, hot dogs and other refreshments.
Vendors pay $25 for a table and can keep all profits from sales of their crafts. For more information, contact Samantha Straughan at 540/907-5144 or Amanda Sauliner at 804/761-6653. This is a rain or shine event. Deadline to get a table is Oct. 16.
The Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair is accepting applications for its annual craft show to be held Nov. 6, rain or shine, at the fair grounds.
Contact Myrna Heflin at 540/373-1294 for more information, or visit fredericksburgfair.org.
FOP 15 Auxiliary will host a fall vendor and craft fair Nov. 13, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge at 3700 Fallwood Lane, Fredericksburg, in the Troon subdivision off Mine Road.
Indoor spaces are $35, including an 8-foot table, outside space is $20 without a table. Part of the proceeds will be donated to The Wounded Warrior Project. For sign-up information, email Lodge15Auxiliary@gmail.com.