Community briefs

K.G. STUDENT TO SERVE AS DELEGATE TO YOUTH SUMMIT

Kyla Falkenstein, a student at King George High School, has been selected as a national youth delegate to the 2022 Washington Youth Summit on the Environment.

Falkenstein joins a select group of 100 students from across the country to participate in an intensive, week-long study of leadership in environmental science and conservation. Falkenstein was chosen based on academic accomplishments and a demonstrated interest and excellence in leadership in the sciences and conservation studies.

The week-long program will be held at George Mason University, June 26 to July 1. For more information visit wyse.gmu.edu.

REGISTER FOR TREE, SHRUB ID SERIES

Virginia Cooperative Extension will hold its 2022 Home Tree and Shrub Identification Series on Thursdays, April 28 through June 2, from 9 to 11 a.m.

The first class will be held at the Virginia Cooperative Extension Stafford County office, 1739 Richmond Highway. Subsequent classes will be held outdoors at the University of Mary Washington and Cossey Botanical Park.

Learn the methods needed to identify trees and shrubs in the Fredericksburg area. Anyone with an interest in identifying woody ornamental plants is encouraged to participate. The series is open to the public, but space is limited.

The cost is $85, and the deadline to register is April 26.

For more information, contact Guy Mussey at 540/658-8000 or gmussey@vt.edu; or Lisa Ellis at 540/658-8000 or lisae22@vt.edu.

If you are a person with a disability and desire assistance or accommodation, notify Guy Mussey at 540/658-8000/TDD, during business hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, to discuss accommodations five days prior to the event. TDD number is 800.828.1120.

GROUPS SEEK NEW VOICES

The Rappahannock Choral Society meets Monday nights at the Zoan Baptist Church, 5888 Plank Road. Interested singers and former members should plan to attend Monday’s rehearsal, starting at 6:30 p.m., to register, pay dues and receive music.

The group will begin to prepare for the spring concert, “Yesterday: The Music that Takes Us Back…” For more information, visit rappahannock-choral-society.org. Email rcsconductor@gmail.com or call the RCS office at 540/412-6152 for audition information.

The Spotsylvanians Chorus will hold open rehearsals on Monday and March 21, 7–9 p.m., at the Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania.

Current protocols require vaccinated singers masking indoors. For more information, email spotsylvanians@gmail.com or visit spotsylvanianschorus.org.

The Voices, a small choral group directed by Mandy Carr, is recruiting treble voices. No audition is necessary.

Rehearsals occur twice a month on Tuesday evenings and include techniques on stage presence as well as skills in vocal training. The Voices perform at venues around the area with music from the 40s through the 80s; think poodle skirts, love beads and flip flops.

The group’s first rehearsal will be Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Hillcrest Methodist Church, 2208 Lafayette Blvd. Contact Denise Luck at thevoicesinfo@gmail.com if you are interested in joining.

CHORALE APPOINTS NEW ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

Joe Eveler has been appointed as the artistic director of the Chamber Chorale of Fredericksburg, beginning with their upcoming spring concert. Eveler served as interim director for all of 2021.

“Joe has been a dedicated member of the Chamber Chorale since 2003, and we are thrilled that he has agreed to take this position permanently. He has a wonderful rapport with the group and has set up a challenging program for the spring concert which we know everyone will enjoy,” said Jim Corrow, the Chamber Chorale’s president.

Details and links to the concert schedules can be found online at ccfbg.org.

SENIOR CENTER PLANS EVENTS

Fredericksburg Seniors will travel to Hollywood Casino, Charlestown, W.Va., on March 24. Board bus at 8 a.m. and return at 5 p.m. Price is $55 per person, including driver tip. Call Judy Mitchell at 540/371-2987 for more information.

The seniors will attend an afternoon performance of “Camelot” on April 27 and “Nunsense,” starring Sally Struthers, on May 25. To join, call Betty Lee at 540/786-2650 for more information.

The seniors will travel to the International Tattoo in Norfolk on May 1. Tickets are $129 each and include dinner. Call Nancy for more information at 540/845-8391.

The travel office, at 408 Canal St., is open on Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., to sign up for trips, pay membership dues, get information or shop the thrift store; the phone number is 540/371-2429.

PIGGY BANK CONTEST RETURNS

The Big Oink piggy bank design contest, sponsored by the Chancellor Lions Club Charities and Carter Bank and Trust, is open to children in kindergarten through 12th grades. It is intended to help students learn money management and to promote savings and creativity. This year there is also an open division for adults to express their creativity, though the focus will remain on educating students.

Students create their own piggy bank in any design or shape. Banks may be made of any material, including coffee cans, milk cartons, Lego, wood or paper, but they should not be larger than 12-by-12-by-12 inches.

Banks may be left at the Spotsylvania Towne Centre information booth April 1–8 or brought to the food court on April 9 between 10 a.m. and noon.

The winning banks for each age group will get $40. Second place will receive $30, and third place will receive $25. If winners open a savings account with Carter Bank and Trust within 30 days of winning, the Chancellor Lions Club will double the prize money.

All banks must be picked up April 10, 4–6 p.m.

Event fliers are available at the mall information booth or at facebook.com/chancellorlions.

WORKSHOPS WILL TEACH FINANCIAL LIFE SKILLS

Rappahannock United Way will host a series of free virtual workshops for rising high school juniors, seniors and recent graduates. “Prosper Students” will offer sessions March 28–April 1, 7–8 p.m. Topics include job interview basics, budgeting, credit essentials, saving, buying a vehicle and renting an apartment.

For more information or to register, visit rappahannockunitedway.org.

GOLF TOURNAMENT WILL SUPPORT AT-RISK YOUTH

FailSafe-ERA will host its Mulligans for Kids Second Chance Golf Tournament to help children impacted by the incarceration of a parent. Critical early intervention can give these kids a chance to thrive and break the cycle of incarceration. Your support gives a second chance to those who need a mulligan—in life.

The tournament will be held at Fredericksburg Country Club, May 13.

Many opportunities to contribute are available. Foursomes, sponsorships, gift cards or goody bag stuffers are some of the ways the community can get involved. Visit givesignup.org/TicketEvent/FailSafeMulligansForKids to register or for more information.

MARCH IS RED CROSS MONTH

“The American Red Cross is about people supporting one another during challenging and devastating moments,” reports Shirley Grant, community volunteer leader.

This tradition began nearly 80 years ago when President Franklin Roosevelt issued the first national Red Cross Month proclamation, and each president has followed ever since. The work of the Red Cross is powered by volunteers, along with generous financial and blood donors, community partners, and people trained in vital health and safety skills.

When someone is in need, the Red Cross must be prepared to respond; you are needed to carry on the mission. Visit redcross.org to get involved.

The Rappahannock American Red Cross Chapter extends its gratitude for the community’s generous support. Without you, families might not have a warm blanket when a home fire leaves them out in the cold, hospital patients might not have the blood products they need after an emergency, and people struggling to cope with a crisis might not have someone there to help them through the heartache.