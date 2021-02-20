Community briefs

STEP VA TO HOLD ONLINE ORIENTATION

STEP VA Inc. will host an online volunteer orientation on Feb. 27.

The organization, which hosts numerous activities for individuals with disabilities, ranging from weekend workshops to a summer program complete with crafts and a play, relies on community volunteers to help activities run smoothly.

Volunteers often help participants with specific tasks related to the event, such as assisting with crafts, transitions between activities and learning lines or dance steps.

With the current pandemic, all of STEP VA’s offerings have moved online, but that hasn’t reduced the need for volunteers. Buddies continue to help participants with social skills via online opportunities such as the Connect Group series, which gives participants an hour a week to hang out as a group via Zoom.

Individuals 13 and older interested in volunteering can fill out an online application and, after an interview and acceptance, participate in an orientation to learn more specifically the expectations and responsibilities they take on with the organization.

For more information, visit stepva.org.

APPLY FOR ARTSLIVE COMPETITION