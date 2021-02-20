Community briefs

STEP VA TO HOLD ONLINE ORIENTATION
STEP VA Inc. will host an online volunteer orientation on Feb. 27.
The organization, which hosts numerous activities for individuals with disabilities, ranging from weekend workshops to a summer program complete with crafts and a play, relies on community volunteers to help activities run smoothly.
Volunteers often help participants with specific tasks related to the event, such as assisting with crafts, transitions between activities and learning lines or dance steps.
With the current pandemic, all of STEP VA’s offerings have moved online, but that hasn’t reduced the need for volunteers. Buddies continue to help participants with social skills via online opportunities such as the Connect Group series, which gives participants an hour a week to hang out as a group via Zoom.
Individuals 13 and older interested in volunteering can fill out an online application and, after an interview and acceptance, participate in an orientation to learn more specifically the expectations and responsibilities they take on with the organization.
For more information, visit stepva.org.
APPLY FOR ARTSLIVE COMPETITION
ArtsLIVE! is accepting applications for its 2021 Young Artist Competition. Students of piano, voice and instruments can find the application and requirements at artsliveva.org/yac. Application deadline is April 2.
Students selected will audition April 15 and 16, and the finals competition will be judged April 24 at Fredericksburg Baptist Church at 7:30 p.m. Winners in each category will receive scholarships and invitations to perform at future ArtsLIVE!-sponsored events.
WALK, RUN FOR MOSS FREE CLINIC
The 11th annual Moss Free Clinic 5K Walk/Run for a Healthier Community is a family-friendly event for a great cause.
Funds raised through this event support the crucial health care safety net and the provision of medical, dental and pharmacy care to people in need, while promoting health awareness and physical activity in our community.
The date for in-person participants is April 25; the first wave of 25 participants begins at 8:30 a.m. Waves will be spaced 1 to 2 minutes apart. There will be food, refreshments and live music post-race.
The start/finish is the Moss Free Clinic, 1301 Sam Perry Blvd., Fredericksburg.
Participate virtually anytime April 24 through May 1.
See the COVID Considerations section on the sign-up page for a full list of guidelines.
Early bird pricing is $30 through Feb. 28. Standard registration is $35, March 1 through April 20. Late registration is $40, April 21 through race day. Groups of five or more can register for $30 each.
If you are unable to participate this year, please consider a donation to support the works of the Moss Free Clinic.
Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information and registration, visit MossFreeClinic.org.
MILES HAVE MEANING FOR FAIRY GODMOTHER PROJECT
Fairy Godmother Project, a local nonprofit that supports families facing pediatric cancer, provides support throughout the families’ pediatric cancer experience.
The nonprofit will participate in Miles for Meaning on the Kilter app and requests the donation of your fitness miles.
During the month of March, event participants donate their miles to the nonprofit of their choice, and the nonprofit team with the most miles/points will win $25,000.
To participate, download the Kilter app and follow the directions to sign up. Go to Events and choose Miles for Meaning. In Teams, choose join, and type in Fairy Godmother Project, then click join. Remember to log your miles beginning March 1.
PIGGY BANK CONTEST RETURNS
The Big Oink is back! The piggy bank design contest, sponsored by the Chancellor Lions Club and Carter Bank and Trust, is open to all children in kindergarten through 12th grades. It is intended to help students learn money management and to promote savings and creativity.
Students create their own piggy bank in any design or shape. Banks may be made of any material, including coffee cans, milk cartons, Lego, wood or paper, but they should not be larger than 12-by-12-by-12 inches.
Banks may be left at the Spotsylvania Towne Centre information booth March 20–26 or brought to the Spotsylvania Towne Centre food court on March 27 between 10 a.m. and noon. Banks will be on display March 27–28.
There will be six groups to enter: kindergarten–second grade, third grade, fourth grade, fifth grade, sixth grade and seventh–12th grades.
The winning banks for each age group will get $40. Second place will receive $30, and third place will receive $25. If contestants open a savings account with Carter Bank and Trust, their prize money will double.
All banks must be picked up March 28, 4–6 p.m.
Event fliers and registration forms are available at the mall information booth or at facebook.com/chancellorlions. Inquires may be made to wapennino@aol.com.
CITY SENIOR CENTER CLOSED
The Fredericksburg Senior Citizens Center, 408 Canal St., is closed through March 31. For details, call president Sue Eley at 540/681-1468.