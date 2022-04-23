Community briefs

DANCE MATRIX ISSUES CALL FOR ARTISTS

Dance Matrix & Company has issued a call for adult performing artists to apply to perform in the sixth annual Performing Arts Festival at the Fredericksburg Branch Library, July 22 and 23.

The two-day event will give the community a taste of the rich and vibrant variety of arts groups and artists in the area. The planning committee hopes that artists of many different genres will apply: actors, choreographers, dancers, directors, musical theater, musicians, poets, singers and others.

Artists ages 18 and older may apply to perform in the shows, to teach afternoon classes and workshops, or to display their works in an exhibit.

The deadline to apply is June 16.

Students and artists younger than 18 are invited to check out the Emerging Artist Program and The Musical Theater Workshop at dancematrixcompany.com for details.

Information and applications may also be found on the company’s website. Questions may be emailed to liv2dns@earthlink.net.

VENDORS NEEDED

Mountain View Rescue Squad will host a community yard sale on June 4, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reserve a 12 x 12 space for $20.

Call 540/659-0366, and leave a message with your name and number to sign up.

SHAMROCK CHARITY GOLF CLASSIC RETURNS

Fredericksburg’s General Thomas F. Meagher Division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians will host its ninth annual Shamrock Charity Golf Classic at Lake of the Woods Golf Club, May 9.

Start the day with coffee and donuts; a prime rib luncheon will be served following play. The tournament format is Captain’s Choice with shotgun start at 9 a.m. Prizes will be awarded for best teams. Mulligans and Red Tees will be available along with numerous raffle prizes.

Proceeds from this tournament are donated to local charities. Sponsorship opportunities are available. The cost to play is $85 per player or $320 for a registered foursome.

To register contact Dave McLaughlin at dave.mcl@verizon.net or 703/915-3735.

CAR RAFFLE TO SUPPORT LOCAL CHARITIES

Make an impact in your community when you enter the Drive Rappahannock Community Car Raffle. Pohanka Nissan of Fredericksburg/Stafford will raffle off a brand new 2022 Nissan Kicks on May 7.

Tickets are $100 each. Proceeds from the raffle will support four charities in our community: Cooking Autism, Micah Ministries, Ainsley’s Angels and Rappahannock Area YMCA.

For a complete list of rules and to enter, visit family-ymca.org/winacar.

SENIOR CENTER PLANS EVENTS

The seniors will attend an afternoon performance of “Camelot” on Wednesday; “Nunsense,” starring Sally Struthers, on May 25; and “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” on Aug. 17. To join, call Betty Lee at 540/786-2650 for more information.

The travel office, at 408 Canal St., is open on Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., to sign up for trips, pay membership dues, get information or shop the thrift store; the phone number is 540/371-2429.

NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR WALL OF HONOR

The Fredericksburg Memorials Advisory Commission is seeking nominations to the city Wall of Honor for 2022. The Wall of Honor recognizes those who have made significant contributions to the welfare of the city and the betterment of society.

Nominees must have been deceased for at least one year prior to the nomination. Nominations may be submitted by any person, except immediate family members.

The Wall of Honor Application is available on the city website: fredericksburgva.gov. If you have questions, email Tonya Lacey, Clerk of the City Council, at tlacey@fredericksburgva.gov.

Deadline for submission is May 15.

GROUP SEEKS NEW VOICES

The Voices, a small choral group directed by Mandy Carr, is recruiting treble voices. No audition is necessary.

Rehearsals occur twice a month on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and include techniques on stage presence as well as skills in vocal training. The Voices perform at venues around the area with music from the ’40s through the ’80s; think poodle skirts, love beads and flip flops.

Rehearsals are held at Hillcrest Methodist Church, 2208 Lafayette Blvd. Contact Denise Luck at thevoicesinfo@gmail.com if you are interested in joining.