Ground force

volunteers needed

Do you like to work outside on the landscape? Friends of Wilderness Battlefield needs you! The ground force usually works Thursday mornings, starting at 8 a.m. During the really hot months, volunteers usually start at 7 a.m. The group works for three or four hours a week. Contact Tom Jacobs at jake555@comcast.net for more information. You can also sign up at go.nps.gov/frsp-volunteer.

Ellwood grounds maintenance volunteers are responsible for assisting with the upkeep and care of park grounds, primarily the grounds surrounding historic Ellwood Manor. Key responsibilities include mowing grass, trimming hedges, clearing debris, and maintaining walking trails and fencing

Potential volunteers should be in good physical shape; able to lift heavy objects; be able to stoop, bend and crouch; be able to operate machinery such as mowers, trimmers and blowers; be able to tolerate heat and humidity; and be able to work well independently and with park staff, volunteers and visitors.

Volunteers are required to take Park Orientation, Park Safety Training, and pertinent equipment and machinery training. All volunteers must complete a volunteer service agreement – OMB 0596-0080 annually.

Fundraiser benefits

9/11 trail

On May 28, the September 11th National Memorial Trail Alliance will hold a special event at the Dominion Raceway in Thornburg. The Let’s Roll 12 Hour Endurance Event will be the first non-motorized event held on the racetrack.

Walkers, runners and cyclists can complete as many laps as they wish around the 2-mile road course. Register in advance for $30 or $50 on the day of the event.

All money raised by this event will be used to further develop the trail and raise awareness of its mission to “Never Forget” our fallen heroes from that day.

Guest speakers include Spotsylvania Sheriff Roger Harris and three firefighters who survived the Ground Zero attacks. Acoustic Onion will perform. A free lunch will be offered, and several sponsors will be set up around pit row.

The event runs from 7a.m. to 7 p.m. Register, donate or volunteer at 911trail.org.

Contact VA811 if digging

April is National Safe Digging Month, and homeowners and professional excavators should visit VA811.com before digging on any property.

Even before you dig for simple yard projects like gardening and landscaping, it’s important to contact VA811 to have any underground power lines, natural gas lines, communication cables, or water and sewer lines marked. To prevent serious injuries, property damage and inconvenient service outages, it’s better to know where these underground utility lines are before starting a project.

Submit your ticket at least three days before you plan to begin your project. Contractors will locate and mark where underground utilities are on your property. When working on your project, carefully dig within 2 feet of markings as they indicate the approximate location of underground facilities.

Give back to nature,

build skills

Applications are open for adults of any age to join the Virginia Service and Conservation Corps for service beginning on May 17. Applications for the 450- and 675-hour programs close on April 30.

The programs operate in Virginia State Parks, and participants serve in park locations throughout the commonwealth developing and leading interpretive programs and maintaining and enhancing trail systems.

The 450-hour program focuses on park trails and service opportunities in Virginia State Parks during the summer months. Depending on their site, members may also assist with trail maintenance and construction as well as with resource management projects. Members of the 675-hour program focus on delivering interpretive programming to park visitors with the goal of expanding visitor knowledge of the natural world. Participants of both programs work with park staff to recruit volunteers and lead volunteer service days in state parks and natural heritage areas.

Members receive a bi-weekly living stipend, along with an education award of up to $2,474 upon successful completion of service. Members who are not provided with park housing receive a housing stipend.

More information is found at dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/ameri-corps.

FredNats, Germanna offer Jackie Robinson Essay Contest

Win Germanna Community College—Fredericksburg Nationals Scholarships by entering the college’s annual Jackie Robinson Essay Contest, open to juniors and seniors at high schools in Germanna’s service region: the city of Fredericksburg and Stafford, Spotsylvania, Culpeper, Orange, King George, Madison and Caroline counties.

The essay should be 500 words or less and explain how the student used one of the nine values Jackie Robinson said were key to his success to deal with a problem in their own life: courage, determination, teamwork, persistence, integrity, citizenship, justice, commitment and excellence.

The prizes will be five $1,042 scholarships awarded by the FredNats to students taking classes at Germanna, either in person or online.

Enter at germanna.edu/student-experience/paying-school/scholarships/jackie-robinson-essay-contest before May 15.

Winners will he introduced on the field at the FredNats game on June 2.

Volunteer gardeners needed

The Mary Washington House, part of the Washington Heritage Museums, seeks volunteers to help in the garden on an ongoing basis. The house was the final home of George Washington’s mother and where he received her blessing before becoming our country’s first president. The garden was lovingly restored by the Garden Club of Virginia in 1968–69.

Volunteer gardeners assist the WHM staff gardener with routine tasks such as weeding, deadheading, raking, etc. The volunteer garden team generally meets on Tuesday mornings during the gardening season, weather permitting.

To volunteer to become a part of this team, call 540/373-5630; or email garden@WashingtonHeritageMuseums.org.

Nominations open

for Wall of Honor

The Fredericksburg Memorials Advisory Commission is seeking nominations to the city Wall of Honor for 2023. The Wall of Honor recognizes those who have made significant contributions to the welfare of the city and the betterment of society. Nominees must have been deceased for at least one year prior to the nomination. Nominations may be submitted by any person, except immediate family members.

You can find the Wall of Honor Application on the city website: fredericksburgva.gov. If you have questions, email Tonya Lacey, Clerk of the City Council, at tlacey@fredericksburgva.gov.

Deadline for submission is May 13.

Senior center

plans events

The seniors will attend “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” on June 28 and “42nd Street” on Aug. 16 at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. Call Betty Lee to reserve your place at 540/786-2650.

Overnight trips to the Brandywine Valley, including Longwood Gardens, is May 23–25, Sight and Sound Theater is Oct. 2–4, and Gaslight and Gingerbread Dash is Dec. 11–13.

The Fredericksburg Seniors office, at 408 Canal St., is open on Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., to sign up for trips, pay membership dues, get information or shop the thrift store. The phone number is 540/371-2429.