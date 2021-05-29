Community briefs

For more information or to volunteer, visit kenmore.org/volunteer; email volunteer@gwffoundation.org; or call 540/373-3381 Ext 1032.

LIONS CLUB COLLECTING SHOES

The Stafford County Lions Club is collecting gently used shoes of all types through June 15.

Proceeds from shoe collection help fund eye exams, glasses and diabetes education in the Stafford area.

For pick up or more information, call 703/283-2379.

REGISTER FOR GREAT TRAIN RACE

The 27th running of the Great Train Race will be June 6.

There will be three events for kids under 18: the 1-mile Express, the 1/2-mile George Dashington for ages 12 and under, and the 1/4-mile Caboose Run for ages 5 and under.

In order to conduct a safe event, this year’s race will be a bit different. The following options are available for runners to participate in the race: Run the 1-mile Express in a wave of 25 runners (11 and up only) or run any of the three distances in a “time trail” format (runners are released on to the course one at a time). Runners may also participate virtually.Register at gtr.runfarc.com.

SENIOR CENTER PLANS TO REOPEN

The Fredericksburg Senior Citizens Center, 408 Canal St., is planning a gradual re-opening in compliance with COVID guidelines. Members should watch the monthly newsletter for upcoming events. Other interested seniors may call 540/681-1468 for more information.