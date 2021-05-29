Community briefs

CAROLINE COUNTY STUDENTS EARN SCHOLARSHIPS
Alanna Dillon and Trevor Beale, seniors at Caroline High School, as well as Patricia Snell, a former CHS graduate who is continuing her studies at George Mason University, have been awarded scholarships from the Virginia Sheriff’s Institute.
The Virginia Sheriff’s Institute has awarded 66 scholarships, totaling $65,000, to deserving students across the Commonwealth. The scholarships support students pursuing a college degree in criminal justice while attending a Virginia college or university. Full-time students were awarded $1,000, and part-time students were awarded $500.
K.G. DECA ATTENDS virtual CONFERENCE
At the International Career Development Conference in April, King George High School DECA was recognized for Membership Campaign and Chapter Promotion and Community Service campaigns.
Lauren Wentzel was a top 20 finalist in International Business Plan event, and Jessie Wang was awarded a top 10 medal for fifth place in the Independent Business Plan event.
King George High School’s school based enterprise Fox Stox earned gold re-certification; Carter Wasser was recognized for her U.S. Army scholarship; and Kathryn Bennett and Tyler Truslow received the Marriott Foundation ICDC scholarship.
To support this career and technical education student organization, contact adviser Dee Strauss at dstrauss@kgcs.k12.va.us. The club is always looking for professional members, judges, sponsors and speakers for meetings and classes.
BLUE STAR MOMS TO HOST TOURNEY
Join the Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg Chapter VA4 for its second annual golf tournament, June 26, at Lake of the Woods Golf Course.
Shot gun start at 9 a.m., the format is a captain’s choice, best ball with four person teams. A $75 per person entry fee includes green fee, cart and lunch. There will be prizes, putting contest, mulligans and a silent auction.
Hole sponsorships are available for $100. All proceeds benefit the Blue Star Mothers’ missions.
Payments are accepted via PayPal on the group Facebook Page, checks or cash. Make checks payable to Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg. Write golf or hole sponsorship in the check memo line. Mail checks to Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg, Box 91, Fredericksburg, VA 22404.
For team registration or hole sponsorship email golftourn.va4@gmail.com.
VOLUNTEER AT KENMORE, FERRY FARM
The George Washington Foundation needs volunteers at Historic Kenmore and Ferry Farm for tour interpretation, living history, special events, Museum Theater, gardens, grounds and artifact processing.
For more information or to volunteer, visit kenmore.org/volunteer; email volunteer@gwffoundation.org; or call 540/373-3381 Ext 1032.
LIONS CLUB COLLECTING SHOES
The Stafford County Lions Club is collecting gently used shoes of all types through June 15.
Proceeds from shoe collection help fund eye exams, glasses and diabetes education in the Stafford area.
For pick up or more information, call 703/283-2379.
REGISTER FOR GREAT TRAIN RACE
The 27th running of the Great Train Race will be June 6.
There will be three events for kids under 18: the 1-mile Express, the 1/2-mile George Dashington for ages 12 and under, and the 1/4-mile Caboose Run for ages 5 and under.
In order to conduct a safe event, this year’s race will be a bit different. The following options are available for runners to participate in the race: Run the 1-mile Express in a wave of 25 runners (11 and up only) or run any of the three distances in a “time trail” format (runners are released on to the course one at a time). Runners may also participate virtually.Register at gtr.runfarc.com.
SENIOR CENTER PLANS TO REOPEN
The Fredericksburg Senior Citizens Center, 408 Canal St., is planning a gradual re-opening in compliance with COVID guidelines. Members should watch the monthly newsletter for upcoming events. Other interested seniors may call 540/681-1468 for more information.