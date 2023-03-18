Youth to lead climate conference

The Fredericksburg Area Climate Conference will be a showcase of both student and expert climate research, educational activities and performances curated by a group of high school and university students who care deeply about climate action. The event aims to educate citizens about the mitigation of human impact on our environment.

The conference will be held at the University of Mary Washington’s Cedric Rucker University Center on March 26, from 12:30 to 4 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

RSVP for the conference online at secure.everyaction.com/GZzuxh8tWUGAt1HoBSWJgA2.

Vegetable growers association offers scholarships

The Northern Neck Vegetable Growers Association will offer five scholarships totaling $10,000 to deserving area youth studying agriculture.

Eligible applicants must live in Fredericksburg or Caroline, Essex, Hanover, Gloucester, King George, King and Queen, King William, Lancaster, Mathews, Middlesex, Northumberland, Richmond, Stafford, Spotsylvania or Westmoreland counties.

Successful applicants must be 18 to 24 years old and at least graduating seniors in high school.

Funds are only eligible for use for undergraduate course work and can include community college agricultural programming and technical training. Two $1,000 scholarships are intended for students enrolled in a two-year agriculture program. A strong emphasis will be placed on a demonstrated commitment to agriculture not only with course work but also community involvement and career goals.

For more information call the Westmoreland County Extension Office at 804/493-8924; or email sromelcz@vt.edu.

The deadline for applications is May 19 at 5 p.m. Applications must be physically in the office, no electronic transmissions accepted.

Information and an application may be found at westmoreland.ext.vt.edu/news.html.

Satellite locations reopening

The Central Rappahannock Regional Library satellite locations, which have been on hiatus since March 2020 due to COVID, have begun reopening.

The Belmont Satellite Location, made possible by a partnership with Spotsylvania County, Belmont Ruritan Club and the Belmont Club of Women, reopened March 13. Every Monday, 4–7 p.m., free wifi, computers, printing and other library services are available at Belmont Community Center, 7124 Belmont Road, Mineral.

The Partlow Satellite Location will reopen in early April and is made possible by a partnership with the Partlow Ruritan Club. Every Tuesday, 4–7 p.m., free wifi, computers, printing, and other library services will be available at the Partlow Ruritan Center, 3229 Partlow Road.

A library card is not required to take advantage of services at either location, but those interested can apply for one on-site. Customers can use library computers or take advantage of free wifi on their own devices. The library brings services to the community, including satellite locations, through CRRL’s Library on the Go initiative.

Essay contest celebrates military children

April was designated Month of the Military Child in 1986 by then-Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger as a way to recognize the contributions, courage and patriotism of military children. To celebrate their resilience, the nonprofit organization Military No Stress PCS is giving military children the opportunity to be heard and recognized through an essay contest.

Essays will be judged on creativity and originality in the following grade-level categories: kindergarten through third grades, fourth through seventh grades, eighth through 11th grades and 12th grade.

The winner in each grade-level category will receive prizes valued at more than $100. Winners and winning essays will be featured on Military No Stress PCS social media pages.

Kindergartners through 11th graders should describe what they love most about being a military child. High school seniors should share their advice for younger military children.

Essays should be one to three page Word documents and can be emailed to essaycontest@militarynostresspcs.org or submitted through the organization’s website at militarynostresspcs.org at the essay contest tab.

Essays are due April 8.

Help Blue Star Mothers pack care packages

Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg Chapter VA4 is hosting a care packing event. Volunteers will help pack boxes with hometown love to send to our deployed service members on Saturday at the Stafford County Fire and Rescue, 20 Seabring Drive, Fredericksburg, VA 22406. Volunteers are requested to arrive by 8:45 a.m. to the firehouse classroom. Email Teresa Sumners at carepackagesbsm@gmail to volunteer.

Chorale seeks boy soprano

The Chamber Chorale of Fredericksburg is looking for a boy soprano to join them in a performance of Leonard Bernstein’s “Chichester Psalms” in April.

The boy soprano is the lead soloist for the piece, and the four other soloists will come from within the Chamber Chorale.

To audition for this opportunity, email cpauditions@ccfbg.org for more details about the performance and instructions on how to submit an audition tape.

Nominations open for Wall of Honor

The Fredericksburg Memorials Advisory Commission is seeking nominations to the city Wall of Honor for 2023. The Wall of Honor recognizes those who have made significant contributions to the welfare of the city and the betterment of society. Nominees must have been deceased for at least one year prior to the nomination. Nominations may be submitted by any person, except immediate family members.

You can find the Wall of Honor Application on the city website: fredericksburgva.gov. If you have questions, email Tonya Lacey, Clerk of the City Council, at tlacey@fredericksburgva.gov.

Deadline for submission is May 13.

Paint and sip at virtual fundraiser

National Council of Negro Women Stafford–Fredericksburg will host its next Girls’ Night In Paint n Sip event on April 28 at 7 p.m.

Spend a fun virtual evening with family and friends while supporting the group’s community programs. There will be prizes, and each participant will create a beautiful painting that is uniquely theirs.

Kits include all supplies and a chance to win a door prize. Select from two projects.

More information and a link to order tickets may be found at ncnwsfs.org/paint-n-sip. Purchase tickets no later than April 15 to allow time for delivery.

Crafters needed

The Fredericksburg Agricultural Fairgrounds is accepting applications for its annual spring craft show. The show will be held April 29 at the fairgrounds. Contact Myrna Heflin for more information or to reserve a space at 540/373-1294; or fredfair123@gmail.com.

Big Oink contest returns

The Big Oink is back! The piggy bank design contest sponsored by The Chancellor Lions Club Charities and Carter Bank and Trust is open to children in kindergarten through 12th grade and is intended to help students learn money management and to promote savings and creativity. There is also an open adult division for adults to express their creativity, but the focus will remain on educating students.

Students create their own piggy bank in any design or shape. Banks may be made of any material including coffee cans, milk cartons, LEGO, wood or paper. Banks should be no larger than 12 by 12 by 12 inches.

The winning banks for each age group will receive $40. Second place will receive $30, and third place will receive $25. If winners open a savings account with Carter Bank and Trust within 30 days of winning, the Chancellor Lions Club will double the prize money.

Banks may be left at the mall information booth through Friday or brought to the Spotsylvania Towne Centre food court on Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon. Banks must be picked up March 26, between 4 and 6 p.m.

Event flyers are available at the mall information booth or online at facebook.com/chancellorlions.

Senior center plans events

The seniors will attend “Ragtime, The Musical” on April 19 and “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” on June 28 at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. Call Betty Lee to reserve your place at 540/786-2650.

An overnight trip to the Brandywine Valley, including Longwood Gardens, is May 23–25.

The Fredericksburg Seniors office, at 408 Canal St., is open on Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., to sign up for trips, pay membership dues, get information or shop the thrift store. The phone number is 540/371-2429.