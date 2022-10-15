Community briefs

Virginia State Police welcomes new executive leadership

Virginia State Police Superintendent Col. Gary T. Settle has appointed three new executive staff leaders in the wake of the retirement of the department’s first female deputy superintendent. In August, Settle appointed Lt. Col. Kirk S. Marlowe deputy superintendent. Also in August, Maj. Tricia W. Powers, Bureau of Administrative and Support Services deputy director, was promoted to lieutenant colonel and appointed to BASS director. In September, Capt. Robert C. Holland was promoted to major and appointed to the position of BASS deputy director.

On Oct. 1, Lt. Col. Tracy S. Russillo, a native of Fredericksburg, concluded 33 years of service with the Virginia State Police. Russillo achieved many firsts in her advancement through the department ranks. She was not only the first female deputy superintendent, but also the first female to serve as a bureau director and a bureau deputy director. As deputy superintendent, Russillo oversaw all three VSP bureaus—BASS, Bureau of Field Operations and Bureau of Criminal Investigation—as well as the Office of Internal Affairs and Executive Protective Unit.

Embrey Mill to host Halloween races

Embrey Mill will host its seventh annual Halloween 5K and Monster Mile on Oct. 29, 8–10 a.m.

Participants are challenged with conquering “Halloween Hill” at Embrey Mill, and this year’s prizes include cash, trophies, best costume awards and finisher medals for all Halloween 5K and Monster Mile runners.

5K registration for the in-person race is $35 through Oct. 28 and $40 on race day. Monster Mile registration for ages 12 and younger is $20 through Oct. 28 and $25 on race day. Race proceeds will benefit Project Lifesaver with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Embrey Mill Park is located at 1600 Mine Road, Stafford. Register at runsignup.com/Race/VA/Stafford/Halloween5KandMonsterMile.

Survey for older Virginians opens

The Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services invites Virginia residents ages 60 and older to give their feedback on the Community Assessment Survey for Older Adults. The survey opened Oct. 13 and closes Oct. 27. To participate in the survey, visit polco.us/va2022.

The results will enable state agencies, local governments, community-based organizations, the private sector and other community members to understand more thoroughly and predict more accurately the services and resources required to serve older Virginians and their caregivers.

For more information or if you need assistance with survey, visit vadars.org/ or contact the Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services at 804/662-9310.

Save your seeds to swap

The Master Gardeners Association of the Central Rappahannock Area is planning its annual Seed Swap for Jan. 28, 2023, at the Rowser Building, 1739 Emancipation Highway. Information will be posted at mgacra.org and facebook.com/MGACRA.

Bring your seeds in labeled and dated envelopes. Hybrids, noxious and invasive seeds are not allowed; check the group’s website for the link to see the list of invasives. Bring usable garden-related items that you are ready to pass on for the free trade table.

Even if you don’t have things to trade, speakers and children’s activities are being planned. Seed Swap is a great opportunity to exchange garden tips, learn from experts and get encouragement from fellow gardeners to try something new.

Crafters needed

The Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair annual fall craft show will be held Nov. 5, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Spaces are available inside the buildings and in the pavilion. Contact Myrna Heflin for more information at 540/373-1294.

The Patawomeck Indian Tribe craft show will be held Nov. 12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., indoors at Eagles Lodge 4124, 21 Cool Springs Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22405.

All items must be handmade. Lunch will be available. For more information, call Minnie Lightner at 540/842-0501; or email cowboy_john1@msn.com.

The Fraternal Order of Police Auxiliary’s Fall Vendor and Craft Fair is Nov. 12, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the FOP Lodge.

Vendors and crafters are needed to participate at the event. Part of the proceeds will be donated to The Wounded Warrior Project. For information on signing up, email Lodge14auxiliary@gmail.com.