Community briefs

Toy drive to help kids at Lake Anna

Christmas morning will be magical for children in the Lake Anna area, thanks to The Circle of Love Foundation and the generosity of area residents and businesses. This will be the 19th year for the Circle of Love Foundation’s Toy Drive, but its first year in Virginia.

Through Dec. 6, toy drive collection boxes will be located at Country Boys BBQ, Flower Child Consignment, Navarro’s Auto Service, Joe-Joe’s Super Heroes and Pizza, Yesterday and Today, Miller’s Market, The Cove Restaurant, Hunter’s Landing, Lake Anna Winery, Lake Anna Hideaway and Retro Vault.

In addition to donating in the boxes, people can visit thecircleoflove.org to shop for children in Virginia or make a financial donation.

Help ministry feed homeless students

U4C Victory Ministries Inc. is collecting donations to feed homeless students during their Christmas break from school.

A list of nonperishable food items and personal hygiene items being collected is available at u4cvictory.org. Monetary donations may be made at the website or on CashApp: $U4CVictoryMinistries.

Donations may be dropped off at Mount Hope Baptist Church, 6823 Harrison Road, Wednesdays, 5:30 to 8 p.m., and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon, through Dec. 7.

Volunteers will also be needed to help sort items and load vehicles on Dec. 7, 6 to 8 p.m.

For more information, contact Betty Banks at 540/300-1876 or u4cvictory@gmail.com.

NASA issues student challenge

NASA has launched its second Power to Explore Student Challenge, calling on K–12 students in the U.S. to learn about radioisotope power systems and then design a new RPS-powered space mission that would energize their space exploration dreams. RPS is a type of nuclear “battery” that, for more than 60 years, has enabled many spacecraft to explore some of the harshest, darkest environments and the farthest reaches of our solar system.

The Power to Explore Student Challenge is part of NASA’s efforts to engage students in space exploration and inspire interest in STEM.

Entries are due by Jan. 17, 2023, and will be judged in three grade-level categories: K–4, 5–8 and 9–12. Entries, which are limited to 200 words, should address the mission destination and goals and describe a unique power, or quality, the student has that can help the mission.

The grand prize winner from each grade category will receive a trip for two to NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, Ohio, to learn about the people and technologies that power NASA missions. Fifteen national semifinalists in each grade category will receive a NASA RPS prize pack, and three national finalists in each grade category will receive a virtual session with a NASA RPS expert.

For more information and challenge details, visit rps.nasa.gov/STEM/power-to-explore.

Register for Tree Steward classes

The Tree Fredericksburg Tree Steward Program is a 10-week class based on the Trees Virginia Tree Steward Manual found at treesvirginia.org.

The class will be held Tuesdays beginning Jan. 10, 2023, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., at the Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St. Attendance at every class is mandatory for Tree Steward certification. Maximum attendance is 20, and minimum is 10 in order to hold the class. Priority will be given to residents of 22401. A short interview with each applicant is required to gauge their commitment to the program.

In addition to the 10 classes of course work, students are required to complete two pruning sessions (tentative dates are March 18 and 25) of three hours each and a tree ID class of two hours to be scheduled in early May. Participants are required to have a professional hand pruner (Felco is preferred) and a hand saw for pruner training.

Tree Fredericksburg Tree Stewards are required to donate 20 volunteer hours every year in order to continue qualifying for Tree Steward designation. These hours include classwork, meetings, volunteer activities, education and outreach activities. This is a class for those who want to serve our community. Registration closes on Jan. 2, 2023.

More information and registration is available at eventbrite.com/e/tree-steward-certification-training-tickets-390601598897.

NCNW to host virtual bingo

The Stafford Fredericksburg Section of the National Council of Negro Women will host Virtual Purse Bingo on Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.

More information and a link to purchase tickets may be found at ncnwsfs.org under the events tab.

Tickets can be picked up or shipped. Participants residing in the Stafford County/Fredericksburg area will be able to pick them up in person. All other participants will have bingo cards and raffle tickets shipped via USPS at least one week prior to the event.

This fundraiser will help the Stafford Fredericksburg Section of the National Council of Negro Women fund their endeavors to serve the community at large. No refunds will be provided, and all donations will be used to serve the NCNW’s mission. NCNW is a nonprofit organization; a receipt for the purchase will be provided.

Learn to watercolor

Catherine Hillis will offer watercolor classes in Fredericksburg in January. Contact her at 703/431-6877 or visit catherinehillis.com/workshops for information and registration.

Senior center plans events

The seniors will attend “Riverside Christmas Spectacular” on Nov. 30 and “Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville” on Jan. 25, 2023, at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. Call Betty Lee to reserve your place at 540/786-2650.

Richmond Tacky Lights Tour is Dec. 15, 3–8 p.m.; the International Tattoo is April 23, 2023; and an overnight trip to the Brandywine Valley, including Longwood Gardens, is May 23–25, 2023.

The Fredericksburg Seniors office, at 408 Canal St., is closed for Thanksgiving week and will reopen Nov. 30. The phone number is 540/371-2429.