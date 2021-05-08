Community briefs

POPPIES HONOR OUR HEROES
On Saturday, Armed Forces Day, the American Legion Auxiliary will distribute poppies at Shoppers Food Warehouse in Stafford County.
The red poppy is a nationally recognized symbol of sacrifice worn by Americans since World War I to honor those who served and died for our country in all wars. It reminds Americans of the sacrifices made by our veterans while protecting our freedoms.
National Poppy Day, May 24, encourages all Americans to wear a red poppy to honor the fallen and support the living heroes who have worn our nation’s uniform. The poppy is also the memorial flower of the American Legion family.
Many of the red crepe-paper flowers are handcrafted by hospitalized and disabled military veterans. Making the poppies provides a financial and therapeutic benefit while helping other veterans through donations collected.
Poppies are never sold. All donations received will be used by the American Legion family for its programs to support the future of veterans, active-duty military personnel and their families with medical and financial needs.
To contact American Legion Post 290 visit Staffordpost290.org.
SCHOLARSHIP DEADLINE EXTENDED
The L. Gordon “Link” Linkous College Scholarship deadline has been extended to May 31. Tri-County/City Soil and Water Conservation District will award one $500 scholarship to a rising or current student of an accredited post-secondary education institution from Fredericksburg or King George, Spotsylvania or Stafford counties who is pursuing a conservation or environmental field of study.
Named after Mr. Linkous, who spent more than 60 years advancing conservation in our area, this scholarship was created to support and inspire future stewards and leaders to follow in the footsteps of extraordinary conservationists.
Visit tccswcd.org; or email mariya.hudick@tccswcd.org for scholarship rules and the application.
VOLUNTEER AT KENMORE, FERRY FARM
The George Washington Foundation needs volunteers at Historic Kenmore and Ferry Farm for tour interpretation, living history, special events, Museum Theater, gardens, grounds and artifact processing.
For more information or to volunteer, visit kenmore.org/volunteer; email volunteer@gwffoundation.org; or call 540/373-3381, ext. 1032.
N.N. PROGRAM ACCEPTS GRANT APPLICATIONS
Northern Neck Insurance Company’s Community Giving Program is now accepting Community Grant applications through Saturday. As part of NNINS’ mission to “build a healthy and thriving community,” it is offering grants to any eligible non-profit in the state.
NNINS supports organizations that align with itsbrand and business mission, including those that support and promote diversity and inclusion, safe and affordable housing, Virginia families (education, health and wellness, etc.), community safety, emergency response, Virginia history and culture, and Virginia’s natural environment.
Visit nnins.com/community for more details and to download an application.
ENTER NATIONAL CONSERVATION POSTER CONTEST
The annual National Conservation Poster Contest deadline for Tri-County/City Soil and Water Conservation District is May 31. The 2021 theme is “Healthy Forests, Healthy Communities.”
The poster contest is open to all K–12 students in public, private and homeschools and includes local, state and national competitions for grade categories kindergarten and first grade, second and third grades, fourth through sixth grades, seventh through ninth grades and 10th–12th grades.
Scouts have an opportunity to earn a patch for completing a poster. Winners of the national competition in each grade category receive cash prizes and are recognized at the annual meeting of the National Association of Conservation Districts.
Visit tccswcd.org; or email mariya.hudick@tccswcd.org for contest rules and application.
PORT ROYAL MUSEUM OPENS
Historic Port Royal is proud to open the Museum of American History and the Old Port Royal School each Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., as well as on other days by appointment.
The museum consists of three rooms, each with a specific theme. The mail lobby begins with an exhibit of prehistoric bones and fossils found in the area, the Skinner Indian Collection, the formation of the town in 1744, Sidney King portraits of early explorers and soldiers, the story of John Wilkes Booth’s escape through town, the history of Shiloh Baptist Church and a scale model of the first Black business in Caroline County.
The second room features Virginia-made furniture donated by Herb Collins. Included are a rare sugar chest and tall case clock that reaches to the ceiling. The third room showcases White House china collected by Collins since his early days working at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C., and includes a platter from the Reagan collection purchased recently in Texas.
Contact Mrs. Davis at 804/370-5285 for information and scheduling. Walking tour information is also available. Come and enjoy your day in Port Royal.
ENTER VIRTUAL ABILITIES PAGEANT
The inaugural Miss & Mister Abilities Fredericksburg Pageant will be held online Sept. 25 at 2 p.m.
Those age 4 and older with disabilities will learn new skills with socialization, interview, runway and talent—the perfect chance to shine, showing off a hobby or something they are passionate about. This is a crown all event.
A special, celebrity guest from the Netflix show “Raising Dion” will also make an appearance.
The number of contestants is limited. Goody bags will be provided to all who enter.
Visit facebook.com/missandmisterabilitiesfredericksburg; or email missabilities.fredericksburg@gmail.com to participate, volunteer or sponsor.
BAG PROGRAM SUPPORTS SIGNS OF FUN
Signs of Fun has been selected as a beneficiary of the Giant Food Community Bag Program for May. The program, which launched in May 2019, facilitates community support for local nonprofits.
Signs of Fun was selected as the May beneficiary of the program by store leadership at the Giant Food at 35 Town and Country Road in Stafford County. Signs of Fun will receive a $1 donation every time the $2.50 reusable community bag is purchased at this location during May, unless otherwise directed by the customer through the giving tag attached to the bag.
Founded in 1995, Signs of Fun offers an enriching day camp that encourages and promotes communication through American Sign Language. Deaf and hard of hearing children and their siblings, ages 3 to 18 are welcome to join the fun. Learn more about Signs of Fun at signsoffun.org
OBERLE SCHOOL TO HOST ANNUAL TOURNAMENT
The seventh annual Oberle School Open Golf Tournament will be held May 21 at the Fredericksburg Country Club.
Golfers will enjoy excellent food, breakfast, lunch, unlimited beverages, cigars, great prizes, incredible goody bags and some of the best golfing in the Fredericksburg area.
Teams are $440 and individual players are $110. Register online eri-va.org/golf. Corporate sponsorships are still available; contact Mike West, tournament coordinator, at mwest@eri-va.org.
VENDORS WANTED
The Newcomers and Old Friends Club Inc. will hold a Charity Craft Show on Oct. 9, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Fredericksburg Academy, 10800 Academy Drive. Any vendor interested in participating should contact Debbie Simpson at NCOFcraftshow@gmail.com for further information.
LIONS HOST PLANT SALE
The Chancellor Lions Club will hold its spring plant sale at Spotsylvania Towne Centre in front of Costco through Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Purchase hanging baskets, pots, tomatoes and peppers.
All funds raised will be used in the community to assist with eye care. Eye glasses and hearing aids that are no longer being used will also be collected at the sale.
For more information on the club or membership, visit facebook.com/chancellorlions; or contact Walter Pennino at 540/786-2867.
GROUP PLANS TRIP
The Fredericksburg Seniors are sponsoring a trip to the International Tattoo in Norfolk on Sunday, June 6. The price is $129 and includes the show, tour of the naval base, dinner and transportation. The trip is open to the vaccinated public. Call Nancy Griswold at 540/845-8391 with questions or for reservations.
NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR WALL OF HONOR
The Fredericksburg Memorials Advisory Commission is seeking nominations to the city Wall of Honor for 2021. The Wall of Honor recognizes those who have made significant contributions to the welfare of the city and the betterment of society.
Nominees must have been deceased for at least one year prior to nomination. Nominations may be submitted by any person, except immediate family members.
The Wall of Honor Application is available at fredericksburgva.gov. If you have questions, email Tonya Lacey at tlacey@fredericksburgva.gov.
Deadline for submission is Saturday.
HOUSING COALITION CAN ASSIST RENTERS
Central Virginia Housing Coalition has funding through the City of Fredericksburg Community Development Block Grant to assist residents who are behind in rent because of loss of hours or employment due to COVID-19.
Applications are required. Contact Ms. Dickerson at 540/604-9943, ext. 232#. Applications will be reviewed for eligibility.