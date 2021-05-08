Community briefs

Visit nnins.com/community for more details and to download an application.

ENTER NATIONAL CONSERVATION POSTER CONTEST

The annual National Conservation Poster Contest deadline for Tri-County/City Soil and Water Conservation District is May 31. The 2021 theme is “Healthy Forests, Healthy Communities.”

The poster contest is open to all K–12 students in public, private and homeschools and includes local, state and national competitions for grade categories kindergarten and first grade, second and third grades, fourth through sixth grades, seventh through ninth grades and 10th–12th grades.

Scouts have an opportunity to earn a patch for completing a poster. Winners of the national competition in each grade category receive cash prizes and are recognized at the annual meeting of the National Association of Conservation Districts.

Visit tccswcd.org; or email mariya.hudick@tccswcd.org for contest rules and application.

PORT ROYAL MUSEUM OPENS

Historic Port Royal is proud to open the Museum of American History and the Old Port Royal School each Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., as well as on other days by appointment.