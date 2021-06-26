Community briefs

DONATE HYGIENE PRODUCTS

Her Drive is a nonprofit organization that collects menstrual and hygiene products and donates them to people in need. The group is hosting a collection drive through July 17.

Menstrual care and hygiene products, new and gently used bras, and monetary donations may be dropped off Saturday and July 17 at Fredericksburg Farmers Market.

Arrange for items to be picked up from the end of your driveway or front porch on Friday or July 16 by sending an email to kendallwinters3@gmail.com, with the subject line: Donation. Participants are asked to have their items ready by 11 a.m. the day of pick up.

For more information visit herdrive.org.

LEARN TO SWIM

Tsunami swimming is offering swim lessons at Ferry Farm Pool. Classes will be held Mondays through Thursdays; Fridays will be used to make up for bad weather.

Session two will be held July 5–8 and 12–16; session three will be held July 19–22 and 26–29.

Step 1 and 2 will be held 11–11:30 a.m.; Step 3 and 4 will be held 11:30 a.m. to noon.