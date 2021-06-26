Community briefs

DONATE HYGIENE PRODUCTS
Her Drive is a nonprofit organization that collects menstrual and hygiene products and donates them to people in need. The group is hosting a collection drive through July 17.
Menstrual care and hygiene products, new and gently used bras, and monetary donations may be dropped off Saturday and July 17 at Fredericksburg Farmers Market.
Arrange for items to be picked up from the end of your driveway or front porch on Friday or July 16 by sending an email to kendallwinters3@gmail.com, with the subject line: Donation. Participants are asked to have their items ready by 11 a.m. the day of pick up.
For more information visit herdrive.org.
LEARN TO SWIM
Tsunami swimming is offering swim lessons at Ferry Farm Pool. Classes will be held Mondays through Thursdays; Fridays will be used to make up for bad weather.
Session two will be held July 5–8 and 12–16; session three will be held July 19–22 and 26–29.
Step 1 and 2 will be held 11–11:30 a.m.; Step 3 and 4 will be held 11:30 a.m. to noon.
The cost is $80 per person; checks should be made payable to Tsunami Swimming. Register online at tsunamiswimming.org; or in person at Ferry Farm Pool, 4:30–7:30 p.m.
Pool memberships are not required to attend swim lessons, but memberships are still available and open to anyone. For more information on pool memberships, call Scott Montrief at 540/372-4039.
For more information on swim lessons, visit tsunamiswimming.org; or call Peter Maloney at 540/371-4369.
TAKE HOME CAMP IN A BAG
The Fredericksburg Area Museum’s popular take-home summer camp, History in A Bag: Batter Up! includes fun crafts, STEM projects and games inspired by Fredericksburg’s exciting baseball history. These activities are designed to keep kids entering first through sixth grades and their families entertained for an entire weekend.
The FAM is reserving take-home camp bags until Wednesday. Each kit includes a booklet and all the supplies needed to complete the provided activities. It is recommended to purchase one bag per child. Batter Up bags are $10 for FAM members and $15 for non-members. Visit fredericksburg-area-museum.square.site/shop/4 to reserve a take-home bag.
History bags pick-up is July 14, 9 a.m. to noon and 2–7 p.m., at the museum, 907 Princess Anne St. Contact Theresa Cramer at tcramer@famcc.org to schedule a different pickup date.
History in a Bag: Batter Up! is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Fredericksburg.
For more information on these programs or to join the museum, visit famcc.org.
CRAFTERS NEEDED
The 12th annual Patawomeck Indian Tribal Craft Show will be held Aug. 28, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 638 Kings Highway, Fredericksburg. Crafters are needed for the outdoor event. All crafts must be handmade.
Crafters supply their own pop up; no pop up larger than 12x12 will be allowed. Bring your own table for $25, or two for $40. A table will be provided for $35, or two for $60. An electrical outlet is $5.
For more information, contact Minnie Lightner at 540/842-0501; or cowboy_john1@msn.com. Applications are available online at patawomeckindiantribeofvirginia.org.
ENTER FAIR PAGEANT
The Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair is seeking contestants for the Miss Fredericksburg Fair contest to be held July 31 at the fairgrounds. Deadline for entry is July 11.
A princess program will be held in conjunction with the fair contest.
For more information, contact Heather Ablondi at missfredericksburgfairpageant@gmail.com; or visit fredericksburgfair.org/fredericksburg-fair-pageant.