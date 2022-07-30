Community briefs

TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR BLACK AND WHITE CABARET FUNDRAISER

The National Council of Negro Women Stafford Fredericksburg Section will host its Black and White Cabaret at A. Smith Bowman Distillery on Sept. 24, 7 to 11 p.m.

This event is the section’s annual fundraiser. All proceeds will fund programs that continue its mission to serve the community through local programs and partnership collaborations that promote health, education and economic development.

The evening will feature music, dancing, food and fellowship. Attire is black and white dressy casual, no T-shirts or shorts. Tickets are $45 per person and may be purchased at eventbrite.com/e/388633271577.

Vendor opportunities are available; the cost is$100 each. Donations are also appreciated. For more information, email ncnwsfs@gmail.com.

ELDERSTUDY ENROLLMENT OPENS

Senior citizens with a desire to continue their journey in learning are invited to check out Mary Washington ElderStudy. The local organization, in its 29th year, is open to those interested in exploring a vast variety of topics. It also conducts local tours, has an active book group and hosts several social gatherings.

Affiliated with the University of Mary Washington, some classes are held on the UMW Stafford campus as well as on Zoom. The online calendar at elderstudy.com lists class offerings, format (hybrid or Zoom only), sites of tours and the books to be read this semester.

Enrollment in the fall semester opens Monday. The price is $72 for the year. Log in to elderstudy.com and click on the member sign-up tab.

The group will host its fall kickoff on Aug. 25, 9:30 a.m., at the Massad YMCA outdoor pavilion at 212 Butler Road, Falmouth.

For more information or to be a guest at an upcoming session, email membership@elderstudy.com or call 571/259-6097.

The group can accommodate members who do not have internet access.

GRANT WILL SUPPORT ENGLISH LANGUAGE LEARNERS BOOK GROUP

Central Rappahannock Regional Library has received a $1,958 grant from Rappahannock Area Regional Adult Education for books for Porter Branch’s new English Language Learners Book Group. The English Language Learners Book Group is a new CRRL initiative which offers virtual and in-person practice reading, speaking and listening in English.

LOUISA COUNTY LAUNCHES TOURISM APP

The Visit Louisa mobile app launched this week making it easier for travelers to plan trips to Louisa County. The app and its companion tool on VisitLouisa.com offer interactive maps and the ability to explore by categories including but not limited to wineries, breweries and cideries, golf, tours and trails, and featured shopping.

Those interested in exploring Louisa can plan an entire trip through the app. Or, potential visitors may organize a visit at VisitLouisa.com then download the app to access trip details on the go. Points of interests and events can easily be added to a plan using an intuitive plus sign on each listing. Plans can be shared with friends via social media, email or SMS.

Louisa residents may also utilize the app to stay abreast when new collections are added to the Experiences tab to include holiday celebrations.

Plan your trip and get the app at louisacounty.com/209/Tourism.

DESIGN ‘BRAS FOR THE CAUSE’

The Chancellor Lions Club Charities will sponsor its eighth annual bra designing contest to help raise awareness about breast cancer. All entry fees for “Bras for the Cause” will be donated to Mary Washington Healthcare Regional Cancer Center. The bras will be on display at center court in the Spotsylvania Towne Centre during September and October. October is Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Judging will take place Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. at center court in the Spotsylvania Towne Centre. The bras will be judged for Breast in Show, Most Original and Most Creative.

Registration forms are available at the information booth in the mall and online at Facebook.com/chancellorlions.

The entry fee is $5. You may enter as many times as you would like. Please have the exact amount as no change will be available.

Participants will be able to drop off bras, registration forms and fees at the Lions table at center court in the Spotsylvania Towne Centre on Sept. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., or they may be taken to the information booth in the mall from Aug. 28–Sept. 2.

For additional information, call Bettie Burgess at 540/220-0318.

UNITED WAY HOSTS LITERACY KIT DRIVE

Rappahannock United Way is holding its Literacy Kit Drive to provide early learning resources to local children in need to ensure they are ready for kindergarten and beyond.

Drop off new glue sticks, crayons, construction paper, blunt nose scissors, manual pencil sharpeners, non-mechanical pencils, wide rule composition notebooks and age appropriate books (age 5–6) at Rappahannock United Way through Aug. 8, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m., or Friday, 8 a.m.–noon.

Donors may also shop the My Registry, Amazon or Walmart wishlists at rappahannockunitedway.org/currentvolunteering.

SEEKING BIKERS and VENDORS

Spotsylvania American Legion Riders Chapter 320 will host its second annual motorcycle show, sponsored by Old Dominion Harley-Davidson, on Oct. 15, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enter your bike into the contest for $20.

Vendor spaces are $20. Donations of raffle items and sponsorships are also being sought.

All proceeds from the show will benefit local veterans, service members and their families.

To enter your bike or for more information, contact Gill Boggs or Hope Boggs at 540/388-4916.

K.G. FALL FESTIVAL SET TO RETURN

The 63rd annual King George Fall Festival is set for Oct. 8. This year’s theme is “Peace & Liberty for All.” This family event will feature live music, free rides and games for the kids, a parade, a car show, 5K/1 mile race, and more. The Fall Festival Committee is looking for crafters, vendors and food trucks to participate in the event.

To be part of the festival in any of these areas, visit kgfallfestival.com for more information and participation forms. Contact Dee Strauss at kghsteacher@gmail.com or Lori Deem at g.lori.deem@gmail.com with any questions.