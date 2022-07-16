Community briefs

RCC TO HOST STUDENT EVENTS

Rappahannock Community College will host “Success Starts Here: Orientation and Registration for New and Returning Students” at its Warsaw and Glenns campuses. Students are invited to come to either campus for tours, enroll in classes, get their student ID, meet with financial aid advisers, talk to professors and meet other students.

Events will be held on the Warsaw campus on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or on July 26, from 1 to 7 p.m.; and on the Glenns campus on Wednesday, from 1 to 7 p.m., or July 30, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Participants will receive information on resources, participate in contests and games, and have fun while learning more about RCC.

RSVP is requested at rappahannock.edu/enrollment-and-registration-open-house; or call 804/333-6730.

SHEEHY SUBARU DONATES TO BOYS & GIRLS CLUB

Sheehy Subaru of Fredericksburg recently donated $22,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of the Rappahannock Region as part of the Subaru Share the Love Event.

The most recent campaign ran from November 2021 through January 2022. Subaru of America donated $250 and Sheehy Subaru of Fredericksburg donated $50 for every car sold during this time.

The Mission of the Boys & Girls Club of the Rappahannock Region is to help boys and girls of all backgrounds, with an emphasis on at-risk youth, build confidence, develop character, and acquire the needed skills to grow into productive, civic-minded, responsible adults.

UNITED WAY HOLDS LITERACY KIT DRIVE

Rappahannock United Way is holding its Literacy Kit Drive to provide early learning resources to local children in need to ensure they are ready for kindergarten and beyond.

Drop off new glue sticks, crayons, construction paper, blunt nose scissors, manual pencil sharpeners, non-mechanical pencils, wide rule composition notebooks and age appropriate books (age 5–6) at Rappahannock United Way through Aug. 8, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m., or Friday, 8 a.m.–noon.

Donors may also shop the My Registry, Amazon or Walmart wishlists at rappahannockunitedway.org/currentvolunteering.

CHAPTER SEEKS BIKERS, VENDORS

Spotsylvania American Legion Riders Chapter 320 will host its second annual motorcycle show, sponsored by Old Dominion Harley-Davidson, on Oct. 15, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enter your bike into the contest for $20.

Vendor spaces are $20. Donations of raffle items and sponsorships are also being sought.

All proceeds from the show will benefit local veterans, service members and their families.

To enter your bike or for more information, contact Gill Boggs or Hope Boggs at 540/388-4916.

APPLY FOR POWER OF CHANGE FUNDS

The Power of Change from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative is accepting applications from local nonprofits seeking funding to support their communities.

The Power of Change has awarded funds to a variety of nonprofits, including crisis support services, community reading programs, volunteer fire departments, environmental programs, performing arts centers and organizations that help feed families.

If your nonprofit needs funding to complete or start a project, apply to The Power of Change. Visit thepowerofchange.org, fill out the application and return it to REC by 5 p.m. on Aug. 10.

For more information about REC, visit myrec.coop.

K.G. FALL FESTIVAL SET TO RETURN

The 63rd annual King George Fall Festival is set for Oct. 8. This year’s theme is “Peace & Liberty for All.” This family event will feature live music, free rides and games for the kids, a parade, a car show, 5K/1mile race, and more. The Fall Festival Committee is looking for crafters, vendors and food trucks to participate in the event.

To be part of the festival in any of these areas, visit kgfallfestival.com for more information and participation forms. Contact Dee Strauss at kghsteacher@gmail.com or Lori Deem at g.lori.deem@gmail.com with any questions.