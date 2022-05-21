Community briefs

GOLF TOURNAMENT WILL BENEFIT MICAH MINISTRIES

Peace United Methodist Church will sponsor its second annual golf tournament June 13 at Meadows Farms Golf Course in Locust Grove. All proceeds benefit Micah Ecumenical Ministries.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. with range balls provided; shotgun start is 9 a.m. Tournament is captain’s choice format.

Lunch will be catered by Mission BBQ. Prizes will be awarded for first and second place teams and longest drive and closest to pin, men’s and women’s. Mulligan packages, raffle prizes and a 50/50 drawing will be offered. Hole sponsorship opportunities are available; contact marvinrd@verizon.net.

Tournament cost is $300 per foursome; register at ndgm-peaceunitedmethodistandmicahministr.golfgenius.com.

AARP SEEKS NOMINATIONS

AARP Virginia is accepting nominations for its 2022 Andrus Award for Community Service, which honors Virginians age 50-plus who are sharing their experience, talent and skills to enrich the lives of their community members.

Nominations will be evaluated by AARP Virginia based on how the volunteer’s work has improved the community, reflected AARP’s vision and mission, and inspired other volunteers.

Eligibility requirements and a submission form are available online at aarp.org/andrusaward. The application deadline is August 31.

For more information, email Jessie Chambers at jchambers@aarp.org.

STAFFORD TO HONOR KOREAN WAR VETS

This year, Stafford County dedicates its annual Memorial Day ceremony to the fallen in the Korean War and invites the families of the fallen, Korean War veterans, and the public to help remember them.

Out of deference to other local observations, the ceremony occurs on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Armed Services memorial located to the rear of the George L. Gordon Jr. Government Center, 1300 Courthouse Road, Stafford.

All families of fallen service members and veterans from the Korean War and further back are asked to identify themselves to the greeters for special seating.

Rolling Thunder Chapter VA 3 will present a special formation. All those with motorcycles who would like to honor the fallen are welcome to the ceremony and asked to park in the front row of the parking lot next to the memorial.

RSVP or watch the event live if you cannot attend at facebook.com/StaffordCountyGovernment.

VENDORS NEEDED

Mountain View Rescue Squad will host a community yard sale on June 4, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Spaces are available, 12 x 12 space, for $20.

Call 540/659-0366, and leave a message with your name and number to sign up.

SENIOR CENTER PLANS EVENTS

The seniors will attend an afternoon performance of “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” on Aug. 17, “Ghost” on Oct. 5, and “Riverside Christmas Spectacular” on Nov. 30. To join, call Betty Lee at 540/786-2650 for more information.

A casino trip to Charles Town is June 16. Depart at 8 a.m., and return at 5 p.m. at the Dorothy Hart Community Center parking lot. Members are $50; non-members are $55.

A trip to MGM National Harbor is Aug. 25. Depart at 9 a.m., and return at 3:15 p.m. at the Dorothy Hart Community Center parking lot. Members are $50, non-members are $55.

The travel office, at 408 Canal St., is open on Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; sign up for trips, pay membership dues, get information or shop the thrift store; 540/371-2429.