Community briefs

Crew leaders will supervise a group of 10 YCC crew members and work directly with park staff to complete a variety of projects. Upon completion of a three-week program, crew leaders will receive a $1,800 stipend and $350 travel stipend. All crew leaders are required to attend training at Twin Lakes State Park June 13–16.

For continuity of the service programs, crew leaders are encouraged to apply for both three-week sessions. Eligible crew leaders will be entering their junior year of college or equivalent. Applications for crew leaders are being accepted until filled.

Learn more and apply at virginiastateparks.gov/youth-conservation-corps.

ELECTRIC COOPERATIVES TO OFFER SCHOLARSHIPS

The Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives Education Scholarship Foundation is preparing to accept applications for scholarships from high school seniors who intend to pursue higher education studies.

The open date for applications is Feb. 1, while the application deadline is April 1. Award recipients will be notified no later than June 1. The online application and additional information is posted at vmdaec.com/scholarship.