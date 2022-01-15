Community briefs

LIBRARY RETURNS TO CURBSIDE SERVICE
Central Rappahannock Regional Library has temporarily returned to curbside pickup-only service for filling customer holds, due to rising COVID-19 cases in the library’s service region. Phone service is available during curbside pickup hours for customer service, readers advisory and research questions, including questions for Virginiana staff. Customers can contact the library at 540/372-1144 or 804/472-3820, or through email or chat at librarypoint.org/ask.
Customers are able to place items on hold and collect them using curbside pickup, so the ability to check out materials will not be interrupted. For details on curbside pickup, visit librarypoint.org/curbside.
Materials may be returned to bookdrops anytime. Overdue fees are not being charged.
The library is ready to quickly return to in-branch visits when local COVID rates abate.
BLUE STAR MOTHERS TO HOST ANNUAL GALA
The Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg will hold its annual “An Evening with the Stars” gala on March 12 at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 20 Sanford Drive. Doors open at 6 p.m. The fundraiser is in support of service members, veterans and their families.
An entertaining event is planned, including door prizes, silent auction, three-course dinner, and entertainment provided by hometown veteran Sean DJ Stepchild Brown, an associate director of philanthropy and a graduate of Southeastern Guide Dogs of Palmetto, Fla., who will also be serving as keynote speaker.
Tickets for the semi-formal event may be purchased for $65 on Eventbrite; search Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg. For more information contact Normine Allen–Brown at NormineAllenbrown@msn.com.
YOUTH CONSERVATION CORPS ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS
Virginia State Parks is seeking qualified candidates to fill Youth Conservation Corps summer residential service opportunities across the state. Two three-week programs will be offered this summer.
YCC crews will assist park staff with a range of operational projects, including trail maintenance, habitat improvement, and campground construction and restoration. Applications for both crew leaders and members are being accepted for session 1, June 19–July 9, and session 2, July 17–Aug. 6.
Ideal applicants for crew member positions are young adults 14–17 years of age who have an interest in environmental protection, the physical ability to work outdoors in all weather conditions and the desire to make a difference in the community they serve. Crew members who successfully complete a three-week service program will receive 120 service learning hours and a $500 stipend. Applicants for crew member positions are being accepted through March 14.
Crew leaders will supervise a group of 10 YCC crew members and work directly with park staff to complete a variety of projects. Upon completion of a three-week program, crew leaders will receive a $1,800 stipend and $350 travel stipend. All crew leaders are required to attend training at Twin Lakes State Park June 13–16.
For continuity of the service programs, crew leaders are encouraged to apply for both three-week sessions. Eligible crew leaders will be entering their junior year of college or equivalent. Applications for crew leaders are being accepted until filled.
Learn more and apply at virginiastateparks.gov/youth-conservation-corps.
ELECTRIC COOPERATIVES TO OFFER SCHOLARSHIPS
The Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives Education Scholarship Foundation is preparing to accept applications for scholarships from high school seniors who intend to pursue higher education studies.
The open date for applications is Feb. 1, while the application deadline is April 1. Award recipients will be notified no later than June 1. The online application and additional information is posted at vmdaec.com/scholarship.
Any high school or homeschooled senior graduating in spring 2022, and whose primary residence is served by a VMD member cooperative, is eligible to apply. Questions about donations and the application process should be directed to scholarship@vmdaec.com.
FREDERICKSBURG SENIOR CENTER ANNOUNCES HOURS
The Fredericksburg Senior Center at the Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St., will be open each Wednesday in January and February, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Visit in person or call 540/371-2429 during these hours. All visitors are required to wear a mask while inside the Dorothy Hart Community Center.