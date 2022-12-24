Community briefs

Students place in safety jingle contest

Asaph King, an 11th grade homeschool student in Stafford County, won second place and $200 in the high school division of the statewide Jingle Your Way to a Safe Holiday Jingle Contest. Esaias King, an eighth grade homeschool student in Stafford, won third place and $50 in the middle school division.

A judging panel selected the top six jingles in the high school division and top five in the middle school division for public voting Dec. 12–15.

To view the winning jingles, visit yovaso2001.wixsite.com/safeholiday?_sm_au_=iQV5TrPSJHN6D5rsVtpvvK74jtpH1.

Cooperative education is focus of student conference

Each spring, Virginia Cooperative Council sponsors the Virginia Institute on Cooperative Education, a leadership conference to educate high school juniors and seniors about cooperatives and the co-op form of business. Students gain teamwork, leadership and communication skills, with top performers having the opportunity to receive up to $2,000 in educational scholarships.

The next conference will be March 24–26, 2023, at Graves Mountain Lodge. For more information and to apply, visit virginia.coop/youth-activities/vice.

REC provides $20,000 in scholarships

Every year, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative offers the Community Scholarship program to students who are seeking to advance their career goals by attending a college or a career and technical school. Two $2,500 and 15 $1,000 scholarships are awarded.

Claire Groff of Louisa County and Caroline Tryflates of Spotsylvania County each received a $2,500 scholarship.

Nicholas Cheseldine of Hanover County, Christopher Stinson and Lauren Cobb of Spotsylvania, Emma McGehee of Louisa, and Samantha Whetzler of Stafford County each received a $1,000 scholarship.

Applications for the 2023 Community Scholarship are now open. To apply for each scholarship, the applicant’s parent or guardian must be a member-owner of REC, and the applicant must be planning to enroll in an accredited educational or training institution. To learn more and access the online application, visit myrec.coop/scholarships.

Grants to address food insecurity

No Kid Hungry Virginia recently distributed $255,801 across 17 school districts and community organizations to expand and strengthen food access for children and families in Virginia.

Childhood hunger continues to be a pressing issue in the commonwealth. About one in 10 Virginia kids face food insecurity, according to the latest estimates from Feeding America.

No Kid Hungry Virginia focuses on increasing access to meal programs managed by school divisions and local nonprofits as a proven strategy for addressing hunger in Virginia communities.

The latest grants will support a variety of needs identified by grantees like meal service equipment upgrades, as well as helping to launch farm to school and backpack programs.

Locally, No Kid Hungry Virginia grants include: Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, $15,000; Healthy Harvest Food Bank Inc., $19,160; and Louisa County Public Schools, $11,200.

Visit va.nokidhungry.org for more information about No Kid Hungry Virginia’s work.

Local content creator to host class

TikToker and Twitch streamer Split_Owl will host a class for those interested in learning about streaming at Katora Coffee, 615 Caroline St., on Jan. 8, 2023, at 10 a.m.

Split_Owl is an LBGTQIA+ variety streamer with almost two years of experience on the Twitch platform and a sizeable TikTok audience of more than 35k followers.

In this master class, he will share his experiences on the platform and walk through the basics of using the forum, including what technology a streamer may utilize to get started. The class will aim to give attendees the confidence to hit that “go-live” button, greet and interact with an audience, and learn how to create relationships with other content creators.

The class is free. To register, email splitowl48@gmail.com.

Church to offer self defense class for women

Ebenezer Church will host a two-session self-defense course just for women in January. In partnership with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, Ebenezer will offer Systems of Self Defense on Jan. 7 and 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The course is open to women ages 12 and up and aims to increase awareness and overall safety through lecture, discussion and training in realistic self-defense techniques. The cost is $10. Find more information and register at ebenzerumc.org/self-defense.