Hike with rescue dogs

Want to start the week off with some invigorating exercise and outdoor time on the hiking trails with adorable rescue dogs? A great way to volunteer and give back to the community is to join Old Dominion Humane Society’s Sunday hiking group, which consists of several dedicated and knowledgeable volunteers, that sets out from the rescue facility in Fredericksburg and spends the morning hiking. ODHS volunteers will meet you at the door, help choose a dog and assist in getting them ready in the car to drive to a local hiking spot.

No experience is necessary to go on the hikes, and the age to walk dogs is 16 and up. The dogs at ODHS range from puppies to adults to seniors, and there’s always a perfect match for all hikers. Volunteers and the public arrive at the facility between 8:30 a.m. and 8:45 a.m., and the hiking crew heads out at 9 a.m.

ODHS is located at 3602 Lafayette Blvd. Adoption events are Wednesdays from 5 to 7 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Applications in advance are preferred and take priority over walk-ins. For more information about the dogs available for adoption and adoption applications, as well as upcoming events, volunteering, fostering and donating items, visit olddominionhumanesociety.org.

Ellwood Manor to host open house for NPS volunteers

The National Park Service and the Friends of Wilderness Battlefield will host an open house for prospective volunteers at Ellwood Manor, 36380 Constitution Highway, Locust Grove, on Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will introduce potential volunteers to opportunities for the 2023 season at the historic structure and grounds of Ellwood on the Wilderness Battlefield.

Ellwood volunteers can become a part of the interpretive team or work with maintenance, helping preserve the landscape for future generations. Additional volunteer opportunities may be available through both the National Park Service and FoWB.

Potential volunteers with questions or looking for more information may reach out to FoWB members Don Shockey, 540/729–2885, shockeydl@comcast.net; or Bob Lookabill, 540/972–5668, ellwood@fowb.org; or National Park Service Volunteer Coordinator Becca Toy, 540/693-3200 x4100, rebecca_toy@nps.gov.

Humane society to host puppy yoga

Old Dominion Humane Society, 3602 Lafayette Blvd., will host puppy yoga on March 17 from 7 to 8 p.m. The session is led by a certified yoga instructor, who will lead guests through some stretches as the irresistible puppies join in for a fun evening.

Events like puppy yoga are important to maintain the ODHS facility and provide veterinary care and food for the dogs. It helps ODHS in its mission to provide well-matched, permanent homes for animals in need through rescue, rehabilitation and education.

Puppy yoga is $20 per person, $30 per couple and $5 for children 12 years and under. Guests can pay cash or Venmo at the door, which will open at 6:30 p.m. Doors will remain open until capacity is reached.

Apply for Outstanding Young Agriculturalist award

The application deadline for high school juniors or seniors interested in competing for the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Outstanding Young Agriculturalist award is March 31.

The annual award recognizes youth for outstanding academic, community and agribusiness achievements. County-level winners will be notified in early May.

Points are awarded for academics, agriculture experience, leadership, an oral presentation and recommendations.

The state winner will receive a cash scholarship of $1,500 from Virginia Farm Credit Associations, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Co. and the VFBF Young Farmers Committee. The runner-up will receive $500, and finalists will be awarded $250.

For complete rules and a registration form, visit bit.ly/3DnHclN or email kelly.roberts@vafb.com.

Donate T-shirts for project at food co-op

Fredericksburg Food Co-op needs your T-shirts to turn into earth-friendly, reusable tote bags. The food co-op is going paper bag free beginning in April, and gently used, clean cotton T-shirts in adult sizes S, M and L are needed. Shirts can be dropped off at the food co-op in the box located by the exit door.

For more information, visit fredericksburgfood.coop.

Community college students eligible for NASA experience

Since 2015, community college sophomores throughout the state have had the opportunity to apply for paid NASA research experiences at NASA Langley Research Center in Hampton and NASA Goddard Space Flight Center’s Wallops Flight Facility on the Eastern Shore. These research experiences take place over 10 weeks during the summer. More than 20 positions are available, and all projects are STEM oriented.

The STEM Takes Flight NASA Research Experience provides students with real-world, hands-on learning experiences while exposing them to the wide range of STEM career options at NASA. Many of the selected students have utilized the opportunity to attain future internships and permanent positions with NASA. The skills and confidence gained from working on projects with NASA researchers has proven invaluable to previous participants.

Qualified applicants are undergraduate community college STEM majors, including those pursuing technician degrees, who are at least a rising sophomore and not graduating prior to May. They must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years of age, and a full or part-time student taking a minimum of six credit hours. Selected students will receive a $6,000 stipend.

The application deadline is March 11. Learn more and apply online at: vsgc.odu.edu/stemtakesflight.

Big Oink design contest returns

The Big Oink is back! The piggy bank design contest sponsored by The Chancellor Lions Club Charities and Carter Bank and Trust is open to children in kindergarten through 12th grade and is intended to help students learn money management and to promote savings and creativity. There is also an open adult division for adults to express their creativity, but the focus will remain on educating students.

Students create their own piggy bank in any design or shape. Banks may be made of any material including coffee cans, milk cartons, LEGO, wood or paper. Banks should be no larger than 12 by 12 by 12 inches.

The winning banks for each age group will receive $40. Second place will receive $30, and third place will receive $25. If winners open a savings account with Carter Bank and Trust within 30 days of winning, the Chancellor Lions Club will double the prize money.

Banks may be left at the mall information booth March 18–24 or brought to the Spotsylvania Towne Centre food court on March 25, 10 a.m. to noon. Banks must be picked up March 26, between 4 and 6 p.m.

Event flyers are available at the mall information booth or online at facebook.com/chancellorlions.

Fishing tournament will support FCA

The Battlefield Fellowship of Christian Athletes will host its inaugural Battlefield FCA Bass Fishing Tournament on April 15 at Sturgeon Creek Marina on Lake Anna. The tournament is open to all anglers and features adult/adult and adult/youth divisions.

The tournament will feature a 75/25 payout, with the top finishers in each division receiving cash prizes. In addition, there will be a Big Fish Pot, where anglers can win extra prize money for catching the largest fish of the day.

The tournament is being held in partnership with the Battlefield Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and proceeds from the event will provide needed funding for camp scholarships for student athletes and coaches, new FCA missionary representatives and other resources for ministry.

Register for the tournament at battlefieldfca.org/fca-bass-fishing-tournament.

Battlefield FCA serves more than 4,000 coaches and 21,000 athletes in Fredericksburg; in Prince William, Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline, King George, Fauquier, Culpeper and Rappahannock counties; and at University of Mary Washington.

Senior center plans events

The seniors will attend “Ragtime, The Musical” on April 19 and “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” on June 28 at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. Call Betty Lee to reserve your place at 540/786-2650.

A trip to MGM National Harbor is Thursday, and CharlesTown Casino is March 21. The International Tattoo is April 23; and an overnight trip to the Brandywine Valley, including Longwood Gardens, is May 23–25.

The Fredericksburg Seniors office, at 408 Canal St., is open on Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., to sign up for trips, pay membership dues, get information or shop the thrift store. The phone number is 540/371-2429.