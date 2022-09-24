Community briefs

BIKE TOUR TO RAISE FUNDS FOR EPILEPSY FOUNDATION

The seventh annual Tour de Midnight Bike Event will be held Oct. 15, supporting the Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia. The event will start and finish at the Midnight Brewery in Rockville, Virginia.

The bike ride is broken into three tiers: a 70-mile ride to Lake Anna starting at 8:30 a.m., a 33-mile ride to Montpelier starting at 9 a.m., and a 17-mile ride around Rockville at 9:45 a.m.

More information and registration is available at bikereg.com/tourdemidnight. Riders may form fundraising teams by registering at epilepsyva.com/pledgeteams, and donations supporting the event are welcomed.

An epilepsy awareness event with food trucks, live music, fun zone and raffles will follow the ride. The Tour de Midnight is the primary fundraiser for EFVA, and the funds raised from the event will support the approximately 85,000 Virginians with epilepsy.

ROLLER DERBY WILL HOST TOYS FOR TOTS SCRIMMAGE

The all female Fredericksburg Roller Derby will host a Toys for Tots collection event at the roller rink at 1300 Dixon St. on Oct. 8 at 4 p.m.

In lieu of an admission ticket, attendees are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy or donation for Toys for Tots.

The theme of the scrimmage is Halloween vs. Christmas. Attendees are encouraged to dress for Halloween or Christmas and may participate in a half-time costume contest.

GARDEN WEEK TO FOCUS ON KING GEORGE SITES

Historic Garden Week in Virginia is an annual Garden Club of Virginia event and fundraiser. Known as “America’s Largest Open House,” the event is the only statewide home and garden tour in the nation; 2023 marks the 90th anniversary of Historic Garden Week. Proceeds from the event are used for restoration and preservation of historic public gardens in the commonwealth and a student fellowship.

Rappahannock Valley Garden Club will host the tour in King George County on April 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Approximately 900 attendees will tour selected King George homes and gardens.

Area businesses have an opportunity to receive exposure by providing a sponsorship for the event or advertising in the regional tour brochure. To inquire about a sponsorship, contact Kelly Johnson at fitzkel@aol.com.

VETERANS INVITED TO PARADE

VetPar Inc. will host the 2022 Northern Virginia Veterans Parade in Manassas on Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. Retired Army Col. Ulysses Xerxes “Xerk” White and Mrs. Elizabeth Lewis, WWII nurse, will serve as grand marshals.

The route will follow Center Street and pass the reviewing stand at the Harris Pavilion. For more information on parade participation, sponsorships and advertising information, visit vetpar.org. All veterans are encouraged to participate.

JENKINS SELECTED FOR WHO’S WHO

Constance Jenkins of Locust Grove has been selected for Marquis Who’s Who of Professional Women. Jenkins is recognized her for dedication to the field of business.

She will be remembered for her volunteer work during the 1985 flood in West Virginia, documented in her commemorative book “Untold Stories of the West Virginia Flood of 1985,” and many other volunteer organizations as an instrumental voice in many planning and transportation issues in various Virginia locations.

CRAFTERS NEEDED

The Spotsylvania County Woman’s Club will hold it’s annual fall craft show on Oct. 8 at the Marshall Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information or to secure a craft space, call Judy at 540/226-0396.

The Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair annual fall craft show will be held Nov. 5, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Spaces are available inside the buildings and in the pavilion. Contact Myrna Heflin for more information at 540/373-1294.

The Patawomeck Indian Tribe craft show will be held Nov. 12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., indoors at Eagles Lodge 4124, 21 Cool Springs Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22405.

All items must be handmade. Lunch will be available. For more information, call Minnie Lightner at 540/842-0501; or email cowboy_john1@msn.com.

SEEKING BIKERS, VENDORS

Spotsylvania American Legion Riders Chapter 320 will host its second annual motorcycle show, sponsored by Old Dominion Harley-Davidson, on Oct. 15, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enter your bike into the contest for $20.

Vendor spaces are $20. Donations of raffle items and sponsorships are also being sought.

All proceeds from the show will benefit local veterans, service members and their families.

To enter your bike or for more information, contact Gill Boggs or Hope Boggs at 540/388-4916.

K.G. FALL FESTIVAL SET TO RETURN

The 63rd annual King George Fall Festival is set for Oct. 8. This year’s theme is “Peace & Liberty for All.”

This family event will feature live music with local favorite The Boffins, free rides and games for the kids, a parade, a car show, 5K/1-mile race and more.

A festival schedule and registration for the race are available at kgfallfestival.com.

SENIOR CENTER PLANS EVENTS

The seniors will attend “Ghost” on Oct. 5 and “Riverside Christmas Spectacular” on Nov. 30 at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts.

A bus trip to Staunton is Nov. 3; the International Tattoo is April 23, 2023; and an overnight trip to the Brandywine Valley, including Longwood Gardens, is May 23–25, 2023.

The Fredericksburg Seniors office, at 408 Canal St., is open on Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., to sign up for trips, pay membership dues, get information or shop the thrift store; the phone number is 540/371-2429.