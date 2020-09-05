Community briefs

ROTARY CLUB INSTALLS NEW OFFICERS
Nathan Miller, the outgoing 2019 –20 president of the Fredericksburg Rotary Club, recently presided over the installation ceremonies of new officers and directors for the 2020–21 Rotary year, which began on July 1. The officers and directors are elected to one-year terms.
Wallace N. “Wally” King Sr. is the club’s new president. King, a long-term Fredericksburg resident, is an executive vice president, senior loan officer and a founding member of Virginia Partners Bank. He joined Rotary in 1993 and is the club’s 97th president. The other new officers are Bruce Adkins as vice president, Dan Fields as secretary, and Walt Kiwall as treasurer.
The 2020–21 directors include Wally King, Bruce Adkins, Dan Fields, Walt Kiwall, Greg Allison, Carl Bardy, Bob Bishop, Rob Burke, Tom Crimmins, John Harris, David Little, Geary Rogers and Don Mohr.
HIBERNIANS TO HOST ANNUAL GOLF CLASSIC
Fredericksburg’s General Thomas F. Meagher Division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians will host its seventh annual Shamrock Charity Golf Classic at Meadows Farms Golf Course on Sept. 28.
It’ll be a lucky day, starting with coffee and doughnuts and following play, a catered steak lunch. The tournament will follow a captain’s choice format with shotgun start at 9 a.m. Prizes will be awarded for best teams. Mulligans and red tees will be available along with numerous raffle prizes. Proceeds from this tournament will be donated to local charities.
The cost to play is $80 per player or $300 for a registered foursome. To register, contact Dave McLaughlin at dave.mcl@verizon.net or 703/915-3735.
FOOD BANK MARKS HUNGER ACTION MONTH
Hunger impacts people in every corner of the country, including 31,520 of our neighbors in Planning District 16. Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank will join Feeding America food banks nationwide this month to take part in Hunger Action Month and inspire people to take action and bring attention to the reality of food insecurity in America.
This year’s campaign comes at a critical time when the COVID-19 pandemic has hurt millions of people living paycheck to paycheck. Feeding America estimates an additional 17 million people could be food insecure in 2020 as a result, bringing the total up to 54 million people.
This is the 13th year the Feeding America network has organized the annual call to action. To learn more about the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank and other ways to get involved for Hunger Action Month in the Fredericksburg area, visit FredFood.org or HungerActionMonth.org.
DINE OUT FOR CHARITY
The Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg Chapter VA4 has been chosen as the Charity of the Month for the month of September at Sedona Taphouse, 591 William St. Every Monday during September, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., order the flank steak, chicken or salmon meal and a drink (non-alcohol counts) and the chapter receives $1 per meal.
Proceeds will benefit the chapter’s care packaging program. Our deployed service members look forward to receiving a packed-to-the-top care package and a reminder that we are thinking of them. Help Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg to remind them that Fredericksburg cares and appreciates their service.
For a limited time, this offer will be good for dine-in or to-go orders. Call 540/940-2294 to place your order.
OPTIMIST CLUB TO HOST VIRTUAL 5K
The Optimist Club of Fredericksburg will hold a virtual 5K run, Optimist Promise Yourself Run, Sept. 19–26 as a fundraiser to support its scholarships, essay contest and other community activities.
Registration has opened at runsignup.com/Race/VA/Fredericksburg/OptimistClubRace. For information on sponsorship, contact Donna Aker at 540/455-9141 or donna_aker@hotmail.com.
To learn more about Optimist International, call 314/371-6000 or visit optimist.org.
RAAI FALL PLANT SALE RETURNS
Rappahannock Adult Activities offers vegetables, flowers, succulents and pumpkins through its fall plant sale. This fundraiser helps adults with disability thrive in our community.
A full list of available plants and order form are available at rappahannockareacsb.org. Choose your plants and email the form to raaihort@rappahannockareacsb.org.
Curbside pickup will be available at 750 Kings Highway in Stafford County, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. On-site patio shopping will be available by appointment only. Call 540/226-2949 to schedule an appointment.
CRAFTERS AND VENDORS NEEDED
The 11th annual Patawomeck craft show is looking for crafters. All items must be handmade. The outdoor show will be held at the Patawomeck Tribal Center, 638 Kings Highway, on Oct. 24, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. COVID-19 practices, sanitizing, masks and social distancing will be in place. Contact Minnie Lightner at 540/842-0501 or cowboy_john1@msn.com for an application.
Crafters and vendors are needed for a show to be held at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave., on Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event will be held rain or shine. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Admission and parking are free for the general public. Contact Myrna Heflin at 540/373-1294; or fredfair123@gmail.com to apply or for more information.
The FOP Auxiliary will host a fall vendor and craft fair on Nov. 8 at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge, 3700 Fallwood Lane. Inside tables are available for $35 for an 8-foot table; outside space is $20. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Wounded Warrior Project. Email the Auxiliary at Lodge15Auxiliary@gmail.com for more information.
DESIGN ‘BRAS FOR THE CAUSE’
The Chancellor Lions Club Charities will sponsor its sixth annual bra designing contest to help raise awareness about breast cancer. All entry fees for “Bras for the Cause” will be donated to Mary Washington Healthcare Regional Cancer Center. The bras will be on display at center court in the Spotsylvania Towne Centre for the months of September and October.
Winning bras will be posted by Sept. 26 at 3 p.m. at center court in the Spotsylvania Towne Centre. The bras will be judged for Breast in Show, Most Original and Most Creative.
Registration forms are available at the information booth in the mall, Five Below in Central Park and online at Facebook.com/chancellorlions.
The entry fee is $5. You may enter as many times as you would like. Please have the exact amount as no change will be available.
Participants will be able to drop off the bras and fees at the Lions table at center court in the Spotsylvania Towne Centre on Sept. 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., or they may be taken to the information booth in the mall through Sept. 11.
For additional information, call Walter Pennino at 540/786-2867.
FREDERICKSBURG SENIOR CENTER IS CLOSED
The Fredericksburg Senior Citizens Center, 408 Canal St., is currently closed. For further information, contact president Sue Eley at 540/681-1468; or eleysue350@gmail.com.
