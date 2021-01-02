Community briefs

CITY SENIOR CENTER CLOSED

The Fredericksburg Senior Citizens Center, 408 Canal St., is closed through March 31. For details, call president Sue Eley at 540/681-1468.

ESSAY CONTEST FOCUSES ON ALZHEIMER’SHigh school seniors impacted by Alzheimer’s disease can win up to $5,000 for college through the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s national Teens for Alzheimer’s Awareness College Scholarship Essay Contest. Students can enter the contest by visiting alzfdn.org/scholarship. The deadline for submissions is Feb. 15.

The contest is open to college-bound high school seniors. Applicants must submit a 1,200- to 1,500-word essay describing how Alzheimer’s disease has impacted their lives and what they have learned about themselves, their family and/or their community through their experience with Alzheimer’s.

To help support this program, visit alzfdn.org/donate; or call 866/232-8484.

APPLY FOR REC RELIEF FUNDS

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative is assisting with the distribution of coronavirus relief funds to member-owners who fell behind on electric bill payments between March and Oct. 1, 2020.

The deadline to complete the required application to receive funds is Feb. 1.