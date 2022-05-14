Community briefs

LEARN TO SWIM

Tsunami swimming will offer swim lessons at Ferry Farm pool. Classes will be held Monday through Thursday in two-week sessions; Friday’s dates will be used for make-up classes for bad weather.

Sessions will begin June 13, June 27, July 11 and July 25. Steps 3 and 4 will meet 10:40–11:20 a.m. Steps 1 and 2 will meet 11:20 a.m.–noon.

Lessons cost $80 per person, payable to Tsunami Swimming. Register online at tsunamiswimming.org; or in person at Ferry Farm Pool, behind Ferry Farm Elementary School, beginning May 31.

Students don’t have to be a member of the pool to attend swim lessons.

Pool memberships are available and open to anyone. For more information on pool memberships contact Nathan Burkholder at nathanburkholder@gmail.com; or 571/389-0912.

For more information on swim lessons visit Tsunamiswimming.org.

LAW FIRM OFFERS SCHOLARSHIPS FOR WOMEN

The Hofheimer Family Law Firm is proud to offer a scholarship for non-traditional women interested in furthering their life goals through education. The scholarship is offered in memory of Kristen D. Hofheimer, an attorney and owner of the firm who was passionate about supporting other women.

This year’s scholarship theme is “Straighten those crowns,” stemming from the saying “Be the kind of woman who straightens another woman’s crown without telling the world it was crooked.”

The scholarship opened on April 15, Kristen’s birthday, and submissions run until May 31. Nominate yourself or nominate another woman whom you feel is deserving. Selected semifinalists will submit a short video essay. The top submissions will be uploaded to the firm’s social media page, and the public will vote on who they think should win the scholarship.

The prize is $1,000 to two deserving women. For more information about the scholarship or to submit a nomination, visit hoflaw.com/scholarships.

SENIOR CENTER PLANS EVENTS

The seniors will attend an afternoon performance of “Nunsense,” starring Sally Struthers, on May 25, and “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” on Aug. 17. To join, call Betty Lee at 540/786-2650 for more information.

A casino trip to Charles Town is June 16. Depart at 8 a.m. and return at 5 p.m. at the Dorothy Hart Community Center parking lot. Members are $50, non-members are $55.

A trip to MGM National Harbor is Aug. 25. Depart at 8:30 a.m. and return at 3 p.m. at the Dorothy Hart Community Center parking lot. Members are $40, non-members are $45.

The travel office, at 408 Canal St., is open on Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., to sign up for trips, pay membership dues, get information or shop the thrift store; the phone number is 540/371-2429.

VENDORS NEEDED

Mountain View Rescue Squad will host a community yard sale on June 4, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Spaces are available, 12 x 12 space, for $20.

Call 540/659-0366, and leave a message with your name and number to sign up.