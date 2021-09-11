Community briefs

LEARN TO SWIM
Tsunami Swimming is celebrating 20 years of community swim lessons.
Its Learn to Swim program is geared toward students 5 and older who are not yet able to swim a length of the pool.
Classes for the 2021–22 season will be held on Sunday afternoons at University of Mary Washington Pool. Steps 1 and 2 will be held 4–4:30 p.m.; Steps 3 and 4 will be held 4:30–5 p.m. Tuition for six classes is $80. Need-based financial assistance is available.
The first session begins today. Following sessions begin Oct. 24, Jan. 2, Feb. 13 and April 3.
Classes fill quickly. Register online at tsunamiswimming.org. To register by mail, send a check payable to Tsunami Swimming to 365 Belle Plains Road, Falmouth, VA 22405.
Call 540/371-4369; or email swimcoachpeter@yahoo.com with questions.
‘THE TABLE’ TO HOST HEALTH FAIR
Join local community health and wellness providers on Sept. 21, noon to 2 p.m., at St. George’s Episcopal Church’s The Table in Market Square.
The Lloyd Moss Free Clinic will offer free COVID vaccines, blood pressure and glucose checks, help with Medicare and Medicaid, and general health and wellness advice. A doctor and a pharmacist will be on-site.
Rappahannock Area EMS and Stafford Fire and Rescue will have weight checks and offer free emergency preparedness information. Three paramedics will be on-site.
Other participating organizations include Capital Caring Health, Encompass Health, Healthy Generations, Mental Health America, Virginia Department of Health, Central Rappahannock Regional Library, Loisann’s Hope House and Orofino restaurant. All generations are welcome.
DR. YUM PROJECT RECEIVES GRANT
Whole Kids (Whole Foods Foundation) has awarded the Dr. Yum Project a $3,000 grant to support its Teaching/Giving Garden.
Whole Kids Foundation will award 1,000 garden grants to local schools and nonprofits this year. This $3 million investment was made after receiving more than 1,400 submissions, the most applications ever. Each organization will receive $3,000 to create or expand outdoor hands-on learning spaces.
To learn more about the Dr. Yum Project, visit doctoryum.org.
FOOD BANK TO MARK HUNGER ACTION MONTH
For Hunger Action Month this September, the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank will join Feeding America and other network member food banks to inspire people to take action and raise awareness of people facing the impossible choice of hunger. Food banks around the country are working to make a real and lasting impact on food insecurity in their communities, and they are asking for the public’s support.
During September, people across the central Rappahannock region can get involved in the movement by learning, committing and speaking up about steps toward ending hunger. Follow the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank on social media; support the FRFB’s virtual food drive; register as a volunteer on the FRFB website; and visit the FRFB’s table at Spotsylvania Towne Centre on Friday from 5–8 p.m.
Hunger Action Month is a time to mobilize to end hunger. Learn more about how you can take action at fredfood.org.
OLAYA IS PGA WORKS FELLOW
Ana Olaya of Stafford County, a graduate of North Carolina A&T State University, has been selected for a PGA Works Fellowship.
The fellowship provides the opportunity for a one-year, paid immersion in a PGA section’s foundation operations. Olaya will intern in the Middle Atlantic PGA section. This employment experience offers a view of what a career in the golf industry can provide. The fellowship aspires to be the most valuable entry-level opportunity for individuals from diverse and underrepresented backgrounds to gain experience in all facets of the golf industry.
Fellows are encouraged to continue their careers in golf following their fellowships. Accordingly, fellows receive direct access to both PGA career consultants and personal mentors to help them achieve their career goals.
PLAY GOLF WITH SVFD
Stafford Volunteer Fire Department will host its 10th annual Charlie Robertson Memorial Golf Tournament at the Gauntlet Golf Club, 18 Fairway Drive, on Oct. 1. Check-in begins at 7:45 a.m., rules and regulations at 8:45 a.m. and shotgun start at 9 a.m.
Registration includes 18 holes, cart, range balls, practice green access and lunch. Registration fees received before Wednesday are $75 per player; afterward, the fee is $80. Active SVFD Co.2 Members, take $10 off advertised price. Proceeds benefit the Stafford Volunteer Fire Department Scholarship Fund. Join the ranks of the best first responders and their semi-good golf game for a great cause.
Register at squareup.com/market/stafford-volunteer-firemans-association; by email to svfdgolf@gmail.com; or mail a check payable to SVFD to Auxiliary, Box 127, Stafford, VA 22555. Sponsorships are also needed.
Prizes for teams, individuals and pay-to-compete will be awarded. Outside cooler/beverages are not allowed.
MUSEUM TO HOST THURSDAY OPENINGS
The Museum of American History in Port Royal will host three Thursday afternoon openings during September. Docents will be available to share the stories of founding the town, the Skinner Native American collection, the White House china collection, the movement of troops during the Civil War with the capture of John Wilkes Booth nearby and more.
The museum will be open Thursday and Sept. 23 and 30, 1–4 p.m. There is no admission charge, but donations are always appreciated.
The chair belonging to John Hanson, president of the Continental Congress, also is on display. It is a recent gift of Herbert Collins. Copies of the Constitution are available for guests in honor of “Constitution Day” this month.
Regular hours at the museum continue on Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
TREE FREDERICKSBURG HOLDS TREE, SHRUB SALE
Tree Fredericksburg is selling one-gallon native trees and shrubs for $5 each. The regular cost of the trees and shrubs is $9, but the lower cost of $5 is being subsidized by grants from Friends of the Rappahannock, We Plant Trees, Virginia Department of Forestry and Transurban.
There is no limit on purchases while supplies last. Pickup of the trees and shrubs must be done on Saturday, Nov. 13, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. at FredNats Stadium. You may send a representative to pick up your order if you are not available.
Trees for sale include bald cypress, black cherry, dogwood, fringe tree, Kentucky yellowwood, sweet bay magnolia, red maple, Shumard oak, swamp white oak, white oak, paw paw, persimmon, redbud, river birch, serviceberry and witch hazel.
Shrubs for sale include bayberry, beautyberry, blueberry, elderberry, red osier dogwood, arrowwood viburnum and winterberry.
To order or find out more information about each species, visit treefredericksburg.org and click on Tree Sale.
CRAFTERS, VENDORS NEEDED
The Spotsylvania America Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania, will host its annual fall festival on Oct. 2, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Rent a 10x10 yard sale or vendor space for $20 and $10 for each additional space. Proceeds from the festival will support veterans, military, their families and the community. Call Jenny Ferguson to reserve a space at 540/841-4913.
Colonial Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad’s Support Team and the Ladies’ Auxiliary of Colonial Beach Volunteer Fire Department will hold a vendor show in front of the fire department on Oct. 23 as part of the community’s fall festival. The Support Group and Ladies’ Auxiliary will also sell baked goods, hot dogs and other refreshments.
Vendors pay $25 for a table and can keep all profits from sales of their crafts. For more information, contact Samantha Straughan at 540/907-5144 or Amanda Sauliner at 804/761-6653. This is a rain or shine event. Deadline to get a table is Oct. 16.
FOP 15 Auxiliary will host a fall vendor and craft fair Nov. 13, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge at 3700 Fallwood Lane, Fredericksburg, in the Troon subdivision off Mine Road.
Indoor spaces are $35, including an 8-foot table, outside space is $20 without a table. Part of the proceeds will be donated to The Wounded Warrior Project.For sign up information, email Lodge15Auxiliary@gmail.com.