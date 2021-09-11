Community briefs

The museum will be open Thursday and Sept. 23 and 30, 1–4 p.m. There is no admission charge, but donations are always appreciated.

The chair belonging to John Hanson, president of the Continental Congress, also is on display. It is a recent gift of Herbert Collins. Copies of the Constitution are available for guests in honor of “Constitution Day” this month.

Regular hours at the museum continue on Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

TREE FREDERICKSBURG HOLDS TREE, SHRUB SALE

Tree Fredericksburg is selling one-gallon native trees and shrubs for $5 each. The regular cost of the trees and shrubs is $9, but the lower cost of $5 is being subsidized by grants from Friends of the Rappahannock, We Plant Trees, Virginia Department of Forestry and Transurban.

There is no limit on purchases while supplies last. Pickup of the trees and shrubs must be done on Saturday, Nov. 13, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. at FredNats Stadium. You may send a representative to pick up your order if you are not available.

Trees for sale include bald cypress, black cherry, dogwood, fringe tree, Kentucky yellowwood, sweet bay magnolia, red maple, Shumard oak, swamp white oak, white oak, paw paw, persimmon, redbud, river birch, serviceberry and witch hazel.