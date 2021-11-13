Community briefs

BRING FOUR-LEGGED FRIENDS FOR PHOTOS WITH SANTA

Have professional photos taken of your dogs at Old Dominion Humane Society’s Christmas Photos with Santa on Nov. 27 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Photos will be enhanced by a holiday background and Santa Claus—or without the holiday surroundings if preferred. The sitting fee donation for a 15-minute photo shoot is $20 per session.

Visitors and their dogs will find ODHS will be in full swing for the holidays, including complimentary hot chocolate to help warm up visitors.

To schedule an appointment for photos, email adopt@olddominionhumanesociety.org. If space allows, walk-ins will be available.

“This is a great opportunity for the community to come out with their favorite dogs and have professional photos that they’ll be able to display for the holidays and all year long,” said Chrissy Blake, founder of ODHS. “People will be able to take home a beautiful photo and help the dogs at ODHS. The cost will benefit the dogs rescued by ODHS, including veterinary care and food, as well as the facility’s maintenance.”