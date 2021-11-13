Community briefs

BRING FOUR-LEGGED FRIENDS FOR PHOTOS WITH SANTA
Have professional photos taken of your dogs at Old Dominion Humane Society’s Christmas Photos with Santa on Nov. 27 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Photos will be enhanced by a holiday background and Santa Claus—or without the holiday surroundings if preferred. The sitting fee donation for a 15-minute photo shoot is $20 per session.
Visitors and their dogs will find ODHS will be in full swing for the holidays, including complimentary hot chocolate to help warm up visitors.
To schedule an appointment for photos, email adopt@olddominionhumanesociety.org. If space allows, walk-ins will be available.
“This is a great opportunity for the community to come out with their favorite dogs and have professional photos that they’ll be able to display for the holidays and all year long,” said Chrissy Blake, founder of ODHS. “People will be able to take home a beautiful photo and help the dogs at ODHS. The cost will benefit the dogs rescued by ODHS, including veterinary care and food, as well as the facility’s maintenance.”
ODHS is located at 3602 Lafayette Blvd. For more information about dogs available for adoption and adoption applications, as well as upcoming events, volunteering, fostering and donating items, visit olddominionhumanesociety.org.
DONATE TO FOOD DRIVE
Spectrum Paint Company is hosting its second annual food drive to benefit the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. Through Friday, Spectrum will accept donations of nonperishable food items, or make an online cash contribution at fredfood.org/food-funds-drive.
Spectrum Paint Company is located in Westwood Center at 2015 Plank Road.
VOLUNTEERS TO HELP WITH TAX PREPARATION SOUGHT
Rappahannock United Way is looking for volunteers to help with its tax preparation program.
Greeters are responsible for welcoming tax payers, verifying they have proper documentation, and that they meet the criteria for the Tax Program.
Tax Preparers conduct client interviews, help clients complete accurate tax returns and distribute client surveys. Preparers must be comfortable speaking with people, reviewing tax documents for information and using a computer based tax software to help clients complete tax returns.
To volunteer as a greeter or tax preparer, register at ruw.givepulse.com/event/253226-Interested-Tax-Volunteers.
FREDERICKSBURG SENIOR CENTER ANNOUNCES HOURS
The Fredericksburg Senior Center, 401 Canal St., will be open during November on Tuesdays and Nov. 30, from 10 a.m. to noon.
The senior center will be closed during the month of December.
The Fredericksburg Senior Citizens group will travel to CharlesTown Casino on Dec. 7, departing at 8 a.m. and returning at 5 p.m. Price for members will be $45 and non-members $50. If interested, call Judy at 540/371-2987.
CRAFTERS, VENDORS NEEDED
The Christ Episcopal Church Thrift Shop, 8947 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania, is accepting vendors for a fall flea market on Nov. 19 and 20, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Single spaces are $30 per day. Double spaces are $50 per day. Spaces are 15’ x 15’. Tables, chairs and awnings are not provided.
Cash payments may be dropped off at the Thrift Shop, Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 540/582-5508.
Organizers of Christmas in Kinsale are looking for artists, crafters, artisans, nonprofits and owners of antique vehicles, to participate in their Christmas bazaar, free, on Dec. 4.
Co-hosted by the Kinsale Foundation and the Cople District Volunteer Fire Department, the event benefits local food pantries, The Haven Shelter and gifts for less fortunate senior citizens and children.
To participate, call 804/472-9563; or email kinsale2@va.metrocast.net.