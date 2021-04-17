Community briefs

SHRED EVENT SET FOR STAFFORD
The Greater Falls Run Lions Club will hold a Shred Hunger fundraiser on May 8 at Howell Library, 806 Lyons Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For $5 a box (24” x 18”), the shredding company Shred It will securely shred personal papers on site. Profits from this Lions Club fundraiser will go to SERVE and the Fredericksburg Area Food Bank to help fight hunger in our community.
NOMINATE A HOMETOWN HERO
The Allen & Allen Hometown Heroes campaign recognizes individuals who give back to the community. The initiative, now in its 12th year, is currently seeking nominations.
To recommend local heroes, the public is encouraged to visit allenandallen.com to complete a short nomination form. Forms are also available in the firm’s locations in Fredericksburg and Stafford County.
Nominations will be accepted through April 30. Heroes will be announced on June 21 via the firm’s Facebook page at facebook.com/allen.and.allen.
BLUE STAR MOTHERS TO HOST GOLF TOURNAMENT
Join the Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg Chapter VA4 for its second annual golf tournament, June 26, at Lake of the Woods Golf Course.
Shot gun start at 9 a.m., the format is a captain’s choice, best ball with four-person teams. A $75 per person entry fee includes green fee, cart and lunch. There will be prizes, putting contest, mulligans and a silent auction.
Hole sponsorships are available for $100. All proceeds benefit the Blue Star Mothers missions.
Payments are accepted via PayPal on the group Facebook Page, checks or cash. Make checks payable to Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg. Write “golf” or “hole sponsorship” in the check memo line. Mail checks to Box 91, Fredericksburg, VA 22404.
For team registration or hole sponsorship email golftourn.va4@gmail.com.
LIONS CLUB HOLDS ANNUAL PLANT SALE
The Chancellor Lions Club will hold its spring plant sale at Spotsylvania Towne Centre in front of Costco through May 11, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Purchase hanging baskets, pots, tomatoes and peppers.
All funds raised will be used in the community to assist with eye care. Eye glasses and hearing aids that are no longer being used will also be collected at the sale.
For more information on the club or membership, visit facebook.com/chancellorlions; or contact Walter Pennino at 540/786-2867.
RCC OFFERS TUITION ASSISTANCE
Tuition assistance programs are now in place to help area residents return to work and to higher education. Students taking Rappahannock Community College classes in high-demand fields may qualify for Pell grants, as well as extra tuition assistance dollars, under these special funding programs.
Some areas of study include network and cybersecurity; game design and development; website design; industrial technology maintenance; data cabling and fiber optic installation; welding; CNC milling and turning; accounting; law enforcement; and culinary arts. Various health science concentrations qualify as well, including: certified nurse aide; medication aide; pharmacy technician; phlebotomy; EMS; and nursing.
Four-year college students and recent high school graduates can get a jump-start on the coming academic year by taking transferable RCC credit classes this summer. Online and in-person options and accelerated 8-week classes are available. The first summer session starts May 17. Fall classes are also now enrolling.
Visit rappahannock.edu; call 804/333-6730; or email advisor@rappahannock.edu for assistance.
BELMONT CLUB TO HOST YARD SALE
Belmont Club of Women will host its outside plant and yard sale on May 1, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Belmont Community Center, 7124 Belmont Road, Mineral.
The sale will include houseplants, annuals, perennials, hanging baskets, vegetables and herbs, including a broad selection of plants from the gardens of Deep Roots Home and Garden Center.
At the yard sale, find handcrafted items, baby items, toys, furniture, household, books, seasonal decor and more.
Table rentals are available for $10. Call Karen Kelley at 540/223-2251.
Masks should be worn and social distancing will be in place. The rain date is May 2.
GROUP PLANS TRIP
The Fredericksburg Seniors are sponsoring a trip to the International Tattoo in Norfolk on Sunday, June 6. The price is $129 and includes the show, tour of the naval base, dinner and transportation. The trip is open to the vaccinated public. Call Nancy Griswold at 540/845-8391 with questions or for reservations.