Community briefs

SHRED EVENT SET FOR STAFFORD

The Greater Falls Run Lions Club will hold a Shred Hunger fundraiser on May 8 at Howell Library, 806 Lyons Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For $5 a box (24” x 18”), the shredding company Shred It will securely shred personal papers on site. Profits from this Lions Club fundraiser will go to SERVE and the Fredericksburg Area Food Bank to help fight hunger in our community.

NOMINATE A HOMETOWN HERO

The Allen & Allen Hometown Heroes campaign recognizes individuals who give back to the community. The initiative, now in its 12th year, is currently seeking nominations.

To recommend local heroes, the public is encouraged to visit allenandallen.com to complete a short nomination form. Forms are also available in the firm’s locations in Fredericksburg and Stafford County.

Nominations will be accepted through April 30. Heroes will be announced on June 21 via the firm’s Facebook page at facebook.com/allen.and.allen.

BLUE STAR MOTHERS TO HOST GOLF TOURNAMENT

Join the Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg Chapter VA4 for its second annual golf tournament, June 26, at Lake of the Woods Golf Course.