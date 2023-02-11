Come celebrate Lunar New Year

University of Mary Washington will celebrate the Lunar New Year today from 2 to 5 p.m. The UMW Asian Student Association, MDLL and the Rappahannock Asian community will host the event in the Chandler Ballroom.

The celebration will showcase many different aspects of Asian culture with a variety of performances of singing, dancing and a traditional Chinese QiPao show. The QiPao is traditional Chinese clothing that is usually worn during the Lunar New Year throughout Asia.

Food will be provided by a local Chinese restaurant as well as authentic Asian food donated by the Fredericksburg Chinese community.

Apply for grant from Virginia Heritage Fund

Regional historic preservation organizations are invited to apply for grants to preserve the documentary history of our area from The Virginia Heritage Fund at The Community Foundation. Examples of eligible organizations are those involved with the collection and preservation of historic local documents and making history more accessible.

Applications are open now and will be accepted at cfrrr.org/apply/virginia-heritage-fund until March 9. Awards will be announced in April. The grant term is May 1 to Dec. 1.

Student art competition opens March 1

The National Museum of the Marine Corps’ fifth annual student art competition opens March 1 to all U.S. students in grades K–12. This year’s theme is “Leatherneck Legends.”

Student artists are asked to create a piece of 2D art inspired by the life, stories and/or achievements of an individual Marine or “Leatherneck.” Suggestions include a Marine from history, a Marine the student knows personally, Wounded Warrior Marines, combat veteran/veteran Marines, or any United States Marine that the student artist believes is deserving of the legend title.

Entries must be submitted digitally, beginning March 1 and no later than March 15. Submissions will be judged in five grade-based categories: K–3, 4–6, 7–9, 10–12, and special needs grades K–6 and 7–12. Only the first 50 submissions in each category will be accepted for consideration.

Winners will receive a certificate and a cash prize sponsored by the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation.

More information and entry forms can be found on the museum website at usmcmuseum.com/marine-corps-student-art-competition.

RCC schedules virtual information session

Rappahannock Community College will host a virtual information session for high school seniors on Feb. 27 from 6 to 7 p.m. Participants will learn about RCC’s programs, financial aid process and other information to help them as they decide on a path after graduation.

Preregister to receive the Zoom link at vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIvdu6grzgvGNDKGAjbAxa36LUJZG2kx1RL.

Students should also complete an interest survey at forms.gle/yMvxYpFMzdS3ejYL9.

For more information, students can contact their high school navigator or contact RCC at 804/333-6730, or advisor@rappahannock.edu.

Kindergarten registration opens March 1

Kindergarten registration opens March 1 for Stafford County Public Schools for the 2023–24 school year. Parents and guardians of children who are 5 years old by Sept. 30 are encouraged to complete the online registration process.

The school division will host community Mobile Enrollment Festivals, in-person registration events, through July 14 to assist families with the registration process. Families with younger children may also apply for the Head Start, Early Head Start and Virginia Preschool Initiative programs. These early childhood programs are open for 3- and 4-year olds, infants, toddlers and pregnant women of low-income families that live in Stafford County and meet the federal or state income-eligibility guidelines.

For more information about school registration visit staffordschools.net/Page/14948.

Fundraising banquet to aid bobwhite quail

The Central Virginia Chapter of Quail Forever, a nonprofit, is leading habitat restoration efforts on public and private lands and raising awareness about the plight of the bobwhite quail.

Since 1970, bobwhite quail populations have declined 78% across their national range. Department of Wildlife Resources reports a 99% decline in central Virginia in the number of harvested wild birds since 1973. Biologists attribute this reduction largely to loss of habitat due to development, agriculture and forestry, which may be extenuated by disease and predation.

The group will host a fundraising banquet on Feb. 24 in Ashland. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available at bit.ly/CVAQF23. All funds raised are dedicated to local conservation efforts.

Bobwhite quail are considered an indicator species. Their population’s plight demonstrates the loss of habitat for all upland wildlife, including pollinating insects, songbirds, rabbits, foxes, and grouse. Conservation efforts focus on establishing thickets, grasslands, and herbaceous growth. Simple management changes, such as maintaining edge rows and mowing open areas in late winter rather than fall, can protect the species.

To join the Central Virginia Chapter of Quail Forever, visit bit.ly/CVAQF23 or email pres3312@qfofficers.org. To learn more about bobwhite quail and conservation efforts statewide, visit quailforever.org or dwr.virginia.gov.

Auxiliary to hold event for brides

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 15 Auxiliary will host its second annual Brides on a Budget on March 11, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 3700 Fallwood Lane in Spotsylvania County.

The event will be a venue for newlyweds to sell their gently used wedding items and for brides to purchase wedding items at a budget friendly price. The event will also include budget-friendly vendors.

Rent an 8-foot table for $25. For more information, email lodge15auxiliary@gmail.com.