Community briefs

Planting will continue on Friday at 9 a.m., probably at Sealston Sports Complex. Friday’s starting location will be determined by Thursday’s progress.

Volunteers are requested to bring gloves and tools needed for planting and mulching trees, such as shovels, rakes, forks, etc. In accordance with current COVID guidelines, 6-foot distance will be maintained when possible, and masks will be required when working less than 6 feet apart.

Contact Linda Kline at klinegarden@gmail.com with questions or to volunteer.

REGISTER FOR CYBERSECURITY COMPETITION

CyberStart America is an innovative, online cybersecurity talent search and competition sponsored by the National Cyber Scholarship Foundation and SANS Institute. Virginia high school-aged students are encouraged to explore their aptitude for cybersecurity and computer science by participating in the program. Winning students can earn prizes and scholarships, as well as recognition for their schools.

The free program is open to all Virginia students in grades 9-12. Experience or knowledge in information technology or cybersecurity is not necessary to participate. To see the types of challenges students will face in the games, visit bit.ly/GoCyberStart.