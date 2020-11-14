Community briefs

SUPPORT WREATH LAYING AT QUANTICO
Northern Virginia Veterans Association will partner with Wreaths Across America to support Quantico National Cemetery and needs your support.
NOVA Veterans Association has a goal of purchasing and laying 2,000 wreaths this year. Wreaths may be purchased at wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/165232; or make a monetary donation at novavets.org/donation.
Laying wreaths is a memorable way to honor fallen service members during a time that many of us have had little opportunity to get out and give back. To lay wreaths, sign up individually or in a group. Select a day and time, December 16–19, via the Eventbrite registration at eventbrite.com/e/125175867389.
For more information, email info@novavets.org. To volunteer with the NOVA Veteran’s Team, email Fred@novavets.org.
VOLUNTEER TO PLANT TREES
Friends of the Rappahannock has donated approximately 200 native trees and seedlings to be planted in King George County, and volunteers are needed.
Planting will begin Thursday at 9 a.m. at Cedell Brooks Park, 11215 Henry Griffin Road, and move to Sealston Sports Complex, 11048 Fletchers Chapel Road, behind Sealston Elementary School.
Organizers plan to work approximately five hours or when people tire, with a quick break for lunch, provided by the KG Garden Club.
Planting will continue on Friday at 9 a.m., probably at Sealston Sports Complex. Friday’s starting location will be determined by Thursday’s progress.
Volunteers are requested to bring gloves and tools needed for planting and mulching trees, such as shovels, rakes, forks, etc. In accordance with current COVID guidelines, 6-foot distance will be maintained when possible, and masks will be required when working less than 6 feet apart.
Contact Linda Kline at klinegarden@gmail.com with questions or to volunteer.
REGISTER FOR CYBERSECURITY COMPETITION
CyberStart America is an innovative, online cybersecurity talent search and competition sponsored by the National Cyber Scholarship Foundation and SANS Institute. Virginia high school-aged students are encouraged to explore their aptitude for cybersecurity and computer science by participating in the program. Winning students can earn prizes and scholarships, as well as recognition for their schools.
The free program is open to all Virginia students in grades 9-12. Experience or knowledge in information technology or cybersecurity is not necessary to participate. To see the types of challenges students will face in the games, visit bit.ly/GoCyberStart.
The National Cyber Scholarship Foundation anticipates awarding $2 million in scholarships for use at any accredited college to 600 high-scoring students across the nation who participate in the competition. Complete details may be found at bit.ly/CyberStartUSA.
TUITION OFFERED FOR COVID RECOVERY
Rappahannock Community College is offering free tuition and training for residents whose employment status has been affected by COVID-19. Residents must act by Dec. 14 to take advantage of this opportunity that is funded through the state’s new Re-employing Virginians Initiative.
Visit rappahannock.edu/REV to learn more and sign up for assistance from a college navigator who will walk you through the funding and enrollment process. You can also call RCC FastForward Program Developer Kelly Clifton at 804/758-6794.
BAG PROGRAM SUPPORTS CRRL
Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s Porter Branch has been selected by its local Giant Food store for November’s Community Bag Program.
Giant Food’s Community Bag Program is designed to make it easy for shoppers to give back to their local communities while supporting the environment.
For the month of November, the Friends of the Library will receive a $1 donation from each purchase of a $2.50 reusable Community Bag at the Giant Food located at 317 Worth Ave. in Stafford.
FILL A STOCKING FOR FOSTER CHILDREN
Katora Coffee and the Fredericksburg Nationals are partnering with Embrace Treatment Foster Care to fill stockings for children and adolescents in foster care.
Collection will take place through Dec. 11 at the Team Shop at FredNats Stadium, 42 Jackie Robinson Way.
Gift ideas include gift cards, lotion, lip gloss, hair ties, nail polish, bubble bath, socks, mittens, Play-Doh, Lego, Matchbox cars, hard candy, headphones, yo-yo, coin purse, markers, coloring books, small toys, phone chargers, hand warmers, coffee and tea.
Contact Gretchen Rusden at 540/613-5120 or gretchen.rusden@embraceTFC.com; or visit embracetfc.com/holiday-season for more information.
GROUPS COLLECT TURKEYS
The Culpeper Food Closet provides more than 600 turkeys to families, individuals and seniors for Thanksgiving. It is in need of monetary donations to purchase the turkeys at $15 each. Do not donate a turkey; the pantry has no storage space. Visit ststephensculpeper.net for more details and ways to help. Contact the pantry at 540/825-1177; or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.
The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association is collecting turkeys and hams for needy families this holiday season. Monetary donations will be accepted as well. Mail checks or money orders to the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Inc., 15044 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville, VA 22737. Write “Thanksgiving turkeys” on the memo line.
Contact the association to pledge turkeys and hams or send checks or money orders no later than Nov. 18. Turkeys and hams will be distributed, while supplies last, at the Wayland Blue Center in Rixeyville, on Nov. 22, 1–4 p.m.
To drop off turkeys or hams prior to the giveaway, contact Activity Coordinator Nan Butler Roberts at 540/661-2013; or email wayland_blueridge@usa.com.
FREE KIDS’ EXERCISE CAMP
Jungle Boys Training offers a free camp for kids on Saturdays at noon. Sessions are 30 minutes and are bodyweight exercises only. The camp meets outside in the big field at Earls True Value Plaza on Chatham Heights.
For more information, email jungleboystraining@gmail.com.
REGISTER FOR HOLIDAY HELP
SERVE is now registering Stafford County residents for its holiday food boxes.
Thanksgiving boxes are complete dinners and include a turkey. Christmas will be the same, with the addition of a $25 gift card for each child up to age 18 and still in high school.
Registration is in person at SERVE, located at 15 Upton Lane, Stafford, during regular hours: Monday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. SERVE is closed on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and all federal holidays.
