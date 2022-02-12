Community briefs

LINEWORKERS ARE FOCUS OF ART CONTEST

Cooperative Living magazine is accepting entries for its 20th annual Youth Art Contest, designed to showcase the best work of the youngest members of electric cooperatives in Virginia and Maryland. The theme for this year’s contest is “Why are lineworkers called heroes?” Entries should reflect young artists’ conception of that theme.

The contest is open to children in kindergarten through fifth grade. All entries will be on display at the annual Gaff-n-Go Lineworker’s Rodeo, which will be held May 13–14 at Meadow Event Park in Doswell. Those works will be viewed and judged by hundreds of fans of all ages at the free, family-friendly event.

First-place winners in each grade will receive a $25 gift card. The entry judged best in show from all categories will receive a $100 gift card. All winners will be recognized in Cooperative Living magazine and featured at co-opliving.com.

The deadline for entries is May 6. All entries should be submitted using the online form with full instructions at co-opliving.com/contests/youth-art.

GOLF TOURNAMENT WILL SUPPORT AT-RISK YOUTH

FailSafe-ERA will host its Mulligans for Kids Second Chance Golf Tournament to help children impacted by the incarceration of a parent. Critical early intervention can give these kids a chance to thrive and break the cycle of incarceration. Your support gives a second chance to those who need a mulligan—in life.

The tournament will be held at Fredericksburg Country Club on May 13.

Many opportunities to contribute and have fun, all while supporting at-risk kids are available. Foursomes, sponsorships, gift cards or goody bag stuffers are some of the ways the community can get involved. Visit givesignup.org/TicketEvent/FailSafeMulligansForKids to register or for more information.

AUXILIARY TO HOST EVENT FOR BRIDES

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 15 Auxiliary will host Brides on a Budget on March 12, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 3700 Fallwood Lane in Spotsylvania County.

The event will be a venue for newlyweds to sell their gently used wedding items and for brides to purchase wedding items at a budget friendly price. The event will also include budget friendly vendors.

Rent an 8-foot table for $25. Entrance to shop is free. For more information, email FOPlodge15auxiliary@gmail.com.

BLUE STAR MOTHERS TO HOST GALA

The Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg will hold its annual “An Evening with the Stars” gala on March 12 at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 20 Sanford Drive. Doors open at 6 p.m. The fundraiser is in support of service members, veterans and their families.

An entertaining event is planned, including door prizes, silent auction, three-course dinner, and entertainment provided by hometown veteran Sean DJ Stepchild Brown, an associate director of philanthropy and a graduate of Southeastern Guide Dogs of Palmetto, Fla., who will also be serving as keynote speaker.

Tickets for the semi-formal event may be purchased for $65 on Eventbrite; search Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg. For more information, contact Normine Allen–Brown at NormineAllenbrown@msn.com.

PIGGY BANK CONTEST RETURNS

The Big Oink is back! The piggy bank design contest, sponsored by the Chancellor Lions Club Charities and Carter Bank and Trust, is open to children in kindergarten through 12th grades. This year there is also an open adult division for adults to express their creativity, though the focus will remain on educating students on money management and to promote savings.

Participants create their own piggy bank in any design or shape. Banks may be made of any material, including coffee cans, milk cartons, Lego, wood or paper, but they should not be larger than 12-by-12-by-12 inches.

Banks may be left at the Spotsylvania Towne Centre information booth April 1–8 or brought to the food court on April 9 between 10 a.m. and noon.

The winning banks for each age group will get $40. Second place will receive $30, and third place will receive $25. If winners open a savings account with Carter Bank and Trust within 30 days of winning, the Chancellor Lions Club will double the prize money.

All banks must be picked up April 10, 4–6 p.m.

Event fliers are available at the mall information booth or at facebook.com/chancellorlions.

FOX STOX EARNS GOLD RECERTIFICATION

Fox Stox, the school-based enterprise at King George High School achieved Gold Level Recertification for the 2021–2022 school year and will be recognized during DECA’s International Career Development Conference in Atlanta, Ga.

A school-based enterprise is an entrepreneurial operation in a school setting that provides goods and services to meet the needs of the market. They are managed and operated by students as hands-on learning laboratories that integrate national curriculum standards in marketing, finance, hospitality and management. King George High School DECA members Alina Puentes and Samantha Tipton contributed to the certification with the assistance of chapter advisor Dee Strauss.

To support these students as they head to Atlanta for this project presentation, contact advisor Dee Strauss at dstrauss@kgcs.k12.va.us. The chapter is also looking for judges for the State Leadership Conference on March 5 at the Virginia Beach Convention Center. If you would like to judge, go to vadeca.org/slc-judge-resources to sign up.