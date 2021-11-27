Community briefs

GRANT WILL EXPAND LIBRARY ON THE GO SERVICES

Central Rappahannock Regional Library has been awarded an Institute of Museum and Library Services American Rescue Plan grant. This $50,000 grant will be used to purchase a vehicle to expand CRRL’s Library on the Go initiative into Westmoreland County. The vehicle will increase library access for Westmoreland County residents by bringing technological resources, as well as traditional library services, to community hubs.

The Library on the Go van will regularly visit schools and community gathering places to offer residents the use of tablets, laptops, wireless printing and Wi-Fi. In addition to technological resources, the outreach vehicle will offer a book and magazine collection, sign-up for library cards, readers’ advisory services and special programs. The new Library on the Go van will expand CRRL’s services to the county’s rural areas and offer opportunities for residents who may be unable to visit the three Westmoreland branches.

CRRL is one of only two public libraries in Virginia to receive this funding. This project is expected to launch in 2022.

BUSINESSES EARN SUSTAINABILITY AWARDS