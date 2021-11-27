Community briefs

HOLIDAY GREENERY ON SALE NOW
Trying to create a picture-perfect holiday? Rappahannock Adult Activities’ annual greenery sale offers the chance to deck your halls and warm your heart.
This year’s sale began Wednesday and features fresh trees, wreaths, garland and poinsettias. Shoppers will be able to enjoy a hot cocoa bar and a fun backdrop perfect for holiday portraits. And proceeds will help adults with an intellectual disability thrive in our community. RAAI offers opportunities to make new friends, explore new hobbies and develop skills.
Customers can shop at 750 Kings Highway in Stafford County Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The sale will be open while supplies last.
Find details online at rappahannockareacsb.org.
WISH GRANTER VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia, a nonprofit that grants the wishes of children diagnosed with critical medical conditions, has a critical need in Fredericksburg and the surrounding communities for volunteers and is holding a virtual volunteer training session on Dec. 11.
Currently, there are eight children waiting for wishes in the area, and having trained wish granter volunteers is a critical component to creating an amazing wish experience for each child.
Wish granter volunteers work closely with the child and family throughout the wish process, and having local trained volunteers is an integral part of ensuring that each child waiting for a wish has his or her wish granted. Training will equip volunteers with the knowledge they need to be successful in this role. Though the time commitment varies based on the type of wish being granted, most wishes require an average of two to four hours each month.
Volunteers are asked to complete a background check before attending the training. Learn more at va.wish.org/volunteer or contact Jenna Peterson, volunteer coordinator, at 804/571-1275.
GCUBED EARNS FOURTH HIRE VETS AWARD
GCubed Inc., an IT-focused government contractor, has been selected to receive a 2021 Platinum HIRE Vets Medallion Award. GCubed founder and CEO Vernon Green Jr., a retired Army Chief Warrant Officer, accepted the honor from the U.S. Department of Labor for the fourth consecutive year.
Recipients of the award meet rigorous employment and veteran integration assistance criteria, including veteran hiring and retention percentages, availability of veteran-specific resources, leadership programming for veterans, dedicated human resource efforts, and pay compensation and tuition assistance programs for veterans.
For more information about the program, visit hirevets.gov.
GRANT WILL EXPAND LIBRARY ON THE GO SERVICES
Central Rappahannock Regional Library has been awarded an Institute of Museum and Library Services American Rescue Plan grant. This $50,000 grant will be used to purchase a vehicle to expand CRRL’s Library on the Go initiative into Westmoreland County. The vehicle will increase library access for Westmoreland County residents by bringing technological resources, as well as traditional library services, to community hubs.
The Library on the Go van will regularly visit schools and community gathering places to offer residents the use of tablets, laptops, wireless printing and Wi-Fi. In addition to technological resources, the outreach vehicle will offer a book and magazine collection, sign-up for library cards, readers’ advisory services and special programs. The new Library on the Go van will expand CRRL’s services to the county’s rural areas and offer opportunities for residents who may be unable to visit the three Westmoreland branches.
CRRL is one of only two public libraries in Virginia to receive this funding. This project is expected to launch in 2022.
BUSINESSES EARN SUSTAINABILITY AWARDS
The Fredericksburg Clean and Green Commission has recognized city businesses that implemented environmentally sustainable practices with its Sustainability Award. The group outlines a list of sustainable practices for businesses and restaurants, and any business that can meet at least seven of those practices is eligible.
Despite all of 2021’s challenges, nine different businesses and restaurants earned Sustainability Awards: River Rock Outfitter, Katora Coffee, Foode + Mercantile, Fredericksburg Area Museum, Ponshop, Fredericksburg Food Co-Op, Olde Towne Butcher, Phosphene Studio and Dragonfly Yoga Studio.
Innovative efforts included the sourcing of local ingredients to lower carbon footprints and the recycling of waste back to local farmers to truly become farm-to-table-to-farm again. A large effort was made to reduce the use of plastic, and all of the winners are environmentally conscience in their business approach and practices.
A call for 2022 Sustainability Awards applications will be made soon. Fredericksburg city businesses are encouraged to apply and show their customers how they implement sustainable practices each day.
RCC HONORED IN VOTING CHALLENGE
Rappahannock Community College was one of several academic institutions recently recognized at the All In Campus Democracy Challenge third biennial awards ceremony. The ceremony honored select higher education institutions, educators, and students for their extraordinary work in student voter engagement during the 2020 presidential election.
RCC received several awards in the category for two-year institutions in Virginia: Highest Voter Registration, Highest Voter Turnout and the Most Improved Voter Turnout for nonpartisan student voter participation efforts in the State Challenges.
The 2020 election cycle saw unprecedented voter registration and turnout among college students according to the National Study of Learning, Voting and Engagement, a research study of the Institute for Democracy in Higher Education at the Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life at Tufts University. NSLVE reported that 66 percent of college students voted in the 2020 elections, a 14 point increase from 2016. Data provided by IDHE shows RCC’s voting rate increased by 6 percent from 2016 for a total voting rate of 69.3 percent in 2020. The voting rate earns RCC a silver seal from the All In Campus Democracy Challenge.
To see a full list of winning campuses visit allinchallenge.org/awards. For more information about RCC’s commitment to the All In Campus Democracy Challenge, visit rappahannock.edu/vote.
SENIOR CENTER ANNOUNCES HOURS
The Fredericksburg Senior Center, 401 Canal St., will be open Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to noon.
The senior center will be closed during December.
The Fredericksburg Senior Citizens group will travel to CharlesTown Casino on Dec. 7, departing at 8 a.m. and returning at 5 p.m. Price for members will be $45 and non-members $50. If interested, call Judy at 540/371-2987.