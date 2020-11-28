Community briefs

HOLIDAY JINGLE COMPETITION OPEN FOR TEENS

Virginia teens are encouraged to jingle their way to a safe holiday by creating a safe driving song or tune for a statewide competition and a chance to win $300.

“Jingle Your Way to a Safe Holiday: Buckle Up and Celebrate Responsibly” is open to Virginia youth ages 11–20 and involves developing a safe driving jingle that promotes traffic safety and the holiday campaign theme. Submitted jingles must be in video format and no more than 30 seconds in length. Submissions are due to YOVASO by Dec. 10 at 5 p.m. The top five jingles will be open to public voting on social media during the week of Dec. 14–18.

The winning jingle will be announced on Dec. 21 and will run on social media throughout the week of Christmas. In addition to the top prize of $300, the four runner-ups will receive $100. Students who submit a jingle entry are also asked to share their jingle on their personal social media pages, include #SafeHoliday and tag YOVASO. YOVASO will give away $25 to six students with the most “likes” on their jingle.

For official guidelines, winner selection process and prize information, visit the campaign page at yovaso.org.

BOXWOOD WREATHS FOR SALE AT RAAI