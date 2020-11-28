Community briefs

HOLIDAY JINGLE COMPETITION OPEN FOR TEENS
Virginia teens are encouraged to jingle their way to a safe holiday by creating a safe driving song or tune for a statewide competition and a chance to win $300.
“Jingle Your Way to a Safe Holiday: Buckle Up and Celebrate Responsibly” is open to Virginia youth ages 11–20 and involves developing a safe driving jingle that promotes traffic safety and the holiday campaign theme. Submitted jingles must be in video format and no more than 30 seconds in length. Submissions are due to YOVASO by Dec. 10 at 5 p.m. The top five jingles will be open to public voting on social media during the week of Dec. 14–18.
The winning jingle will be announced on Dec. 21 and will run on social media throughout the week of Christmas. In addition to the top prize of $300, the four runner-ups will receive $100. Students who submit a jingle entry are also asked to share their jingle on their personal social media pages, include #SafeHoliday and tag YOVASO. YOVASO will give away $25 to six students with the most “likes” on their jingle.
For official guidelines, winner selection process and prize information, visit the campaign page at yovaso.org.
BOXWOOD WREATHS FOR SALE AT RAAI
Virginia cooperative extension Master Gardeners are pleased and grateful to RAAI for the chance to sell handmade boxwood wreaths this holiday season.
They will be available through Dec. 12 at the old Roxbury Mill location, where RAAI is also selling their Christmas trees, starting Wednesday.
ROTARY CLUB TO SPONSOR SANTA’S MAILBOX
For three weeks, a red and blue mailbox bearing the image of Santa Claus will appear in downtown Fredericksburg. A child who deposits a letter into the mailbox will receive an answer directly from The North Pole. Remember to include your return address.
Santa’s mailbox will appear through Dec. 16 at the corner of George and Caroline streets, in front of Fort to-go.
The Santa Mailbox is overseen by The Fredericksburg Rappahannock Rotary Club.
FILL A STOCKING FOR FOSTER CHILDREN
Katora Coffee and the Fredericksburg Nationals are partnering with Embrace Treatment Foster Care to fill stockings for children and adolescents in foster care.
Collection will take place through Dec. 11 at the Team Shop at FredNats Stadium, 42 Jackie Robinson Way.
Gift ideas include gift cards, lotion, lip gloss, hair ties, nail polish, bubble bath, socks, mittens, Play-Doh, Lego, Matchbox cars, hard candy, headphones, yo-yo, coin purse, markers, coloring books, small toys, phone chargers, hand warmers, coffee and tea.
Contact Gretchen Rusden at 540/613-5120 or gretchen.rusden@embraceTFC.com; or visit embracetfc.com/holiday-season for more information.
SUPPORT WREATH LAYING AT QUANTICO
Northern Virginia Veterans Association will partner with Wreaths Across America to support Quantico National Cemetery and needs your support.
NOVA Veterans Association has a goal of purchasing and laying 2,000 wreaths this year. Wreaths may be purchased at wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/165232; or make a monetary donation at novavets.org/donation.
Laying wreaths is a memorable way to honor fallen service members during a time that many of us have had little opportunity to get out and give back. To lay wreaths, sign up individually or in a group. Select a day and time, Dec. 16–19, via the Eventbrite registration at eventbrite.com/e/125175867389.
For more information, email info@novavets.org. To volunteer with the NOVA Veteran’s Team email Fred@novavets.org.
REGISTER FOR HOLIDAY HELP
SERVE is now registering Stafford County residents for its holiday food boxes.
Christmas boxes are complete dinners and include a turkey. There will also be a $25 gift card for each child up to age 18 and still in high school.
Registration is in person at SERVE, located at 15 Upton Lane, Stafford, during regular hours: Monday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. SERVE is closed on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and all federal holidays.
