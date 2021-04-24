Community briefs

REALTORS HOST SHRED-IT EVENT
Weichert Realtors’ Fredericksburg office will host a shred-it event on Saturday in the parking lot of Weichert’s office at 1955 Jefferson Davis Highway.
The community is invited to drop off personal documents for secure shredding between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The first two boxes are free to shred. Donations to shred additional boxes will benefit the Fredericksburg SPCA.
COVID-19 safety precautions will be followed during the event. All attendees are asked to wear a face covering.
For more information about the shred-it event, call 540/371-9600; or email weichertactivities@gmail.com.
OBERLE SCHOOL TO HOLD ANNUAL TOURNAMENT
The seventh annual Oberle School Open Golf Tournament will be held May 21 at the Fredericksburg Country Club.
Golfers will enjoy breakfast, lunch, unlimited beverages, cigars, prizes, goody bags and some of the best golfing in the area.
Teams are $440; individual players are $110. Register online at eri-va.org/golf. Corporate sponsorships are still available; contact Mike West at mwest@eri-va.org.
VENDORS WANTED
The Newcomers and Old Friends Club Inc. will hold a charity craft show on Oct. 9, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Fredericksburg Academy, 10800 Academy Drive. Vendors interested in participating should contact Debbie Simpson at NCOFcraftshow@gmail.com for further information.
LIBRARY RESUMES NOTARY SERVICES
Central Rappahannock Regional Library has resumed offering notary services at all branches except Montross and Towne Centre branches. Appointments are required and may be scheduled up to seven days in advance. Walk-ins will be accommodated as staffing permits.
Those seeking notarizations must bring with them their unsigned documents, valid photo identification and any witnesses required. For examples of acceptable ID, types of documents CRRL notaries cannot process or to make an appointment, visit librarypoint.org/notary.
BELMONT CLUB TO HOST YARD SALE
Belmont Club of Women will host its outside plant and yard sale on Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Belmont Community Center, 7124 Belmont Road, Mineral.
The sale will include houseplants, annuals, perennials, hanging baskets, vegetables and herbs, including a broad selection of plants from the gardens of Deep Roots Home and Garden Center.
At the yard sale, find handcrafted items, baby items, toys, furniture, household, books, seasonal décor and more.
Table rentals are available for $10. Call Karen Kelley at 540/223-2251.
Masks should be worn and social distancing will be in place. The rain date is May 2.
GROUP PLANS TRIP
The Fredericksburg Seniors are sponsoring a trip to the International Tattoo in Norfolk on Sunday, June 6. The price is $129 and includes the show, tour of the naval base, dinner and transportation. The trip is open to the vaccinated public. Call Nancy Griswold at 540/845-8391 with questions or for reservations.
REGISTER FOR GREAT TRAIN RACE
The 27th running of the Great Train Race will be June 6.
There will be three events for kids under 18: the 1-mile Express, the 1/2-mile George Dashington for ages 12 and under, and the 1/4-mile Caboose Run for ages 5 and under.
In order to conduct a safe event, this year’s race will be a bit different. The following options are available for runners to participate in the race: Run the 1-mile Express in a wave of 25 runners (11 and up only) or run any of the three distances in a “time trail” format (runners are released on to the course one at a time). Runners may also participate virtually.
Register at gtr.runfarc.com.
FREDERICKSBURG LIONS CLUB OFFERS SCHOLARSHIPThe Fredericksburg Host Lions Club is accepting scholarship applications from James Monroe High School seniors.
This scholarship is for senior class members who have set education as a priority whether it be a vocational/technical, associate degree or bachelor’s degree program.