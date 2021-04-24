Community briefs

GROUP PLANS TRIP

The Fredericksburg Seniors are sponsoring a trip to the International Tattoo in Norfolk on Sunday, June 6. The price is $129 and includes the show, tour of the naval base, dinner and transportation. The trip is open to the vaccinated public. Call Nancy Griswold at 540/845-8391 with questions or for reservations.

REGISTER FOR GREAT TRAIN RACE

The 27th running of the Great Train Race will be June 6.

There will be three events for kids under 18: the 1-mile Express, the 1/2-mile George Dashington for ages 12 and under, and the 1/4-mile Caboose Run for ages 5 and under.

In order to conduct a safe event, this year’s race will be a bit different. The following options are available for runners to participate in the race: Run the 1-mile Express in a wave of 25 runners (11 and up only) or run any of the three distances in a “time trail” format (runners are released on to the course one at a time). Runners may also participate virtually.

Register at gtr.runfarc.com.

FREDERICKSBURG LIONS CLUB OFFERS SCHOLARSHIPThe Fredericksburg Host Lions Club is accepting scholarship applications from James Monroe High School seniors.