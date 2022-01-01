 Skip to main content
Community briefs
Community briefs

PORTER BRANCH CHOSEN FOR GIANT FOOD PROMOTION

Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s Porter Branch has been selected by its local Giant Food store for January’s Community Bag Program.

For the month of January, Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s Porter Branch can receive a $1 donation from each purchase of a $2.50 reusable Community Bag at the Giant Food located on 317 Worth Ave., in Stafford.

FREDERICKSBURG SENIOR CENTER ANNOUNCES HOURS

The Fredericksburg Senior Center at the Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St., will be open each Wednesday in January and February, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Visit in person or call 540/371-2429 during these hours. All visitors are required to wear a mask while inside the Dorothy Hart Community Center.

